Testing out trendy TikTok recipes at To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people look to social media for new recipes to try.

On this recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith visits To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to tackle some TikTok trends.

Apple Overnight Oat Jar

  • Half an apple, diced
  • Pinch of clove
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 1/2 tablespoon agave
  • 1/3 cup oats
  • 1/3 cup milk of choice
  • 2 tablespoon yogurt
  1. In a small saucepan, combine and cook the apple, clove, cinnamon, and lemon until the apples are soft, stirring to make sure it does not stick.
  2. In the bottom of a small jar (8oz), pour 1/3 cup of oats and 1/3 cup of milk.
  3. Add in the yogurt and agave and stir.
  4. Fill the rest of the jar with the stewed apple mixture and seal. Refrigerate overnight or up to five days. Enjoy!

Pink Dreams Smoothie Bowl

  • 2 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
  • 2 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
  • 1 scoop collagen or protein powder
  • 1 cup milk
  • Toppings of choice (goji berries, blueberries, granola, banana, chia, coconut, etc)

Pancake Cereal

  • 1 1/2 cup flour
  • 3 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoon oil of choice
  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • Milk
  1. In a medium sized bowl, whisk the flour baking soda salt and sugar.
  2. Add in the milk, egg, and oil and whisk until well combined and smooth.
  3. Pour the batter into a piping bag, and cutting a small hole, pipe mini pancakes (about the size of a nickel) into your skillet over medium/high heat.
  4. Drop a blueberry or two into each one.
  5. Cook until the pancakes puff up (almost triple in height!) and then flip.
  6. Cook until both sides are equally golden brown and crispy.
  7. Pour into cereal bowl, add milk and enjoy!

Pesto Eggs

Homemade Pesto

  • 1 large bunch of fresh basil
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 cup parmesan
  • 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup toasted pine nuts
  • Salt to taste
  1. In a food processor, pulse the basil, garlic, parm, and pine nuts.
  2. Stream in the olive oil until well combined and add salt to taste.
  3. Spoon 1/4 cup into a skillet on low heat.
  4. Spread out the pesto and crack 4 eggs on top, cooking as desired. Enjoy!

Custard Toast

  • 4 slices of bread
  • 1/2 cup yogurt
  • 1 easpoon cinnamon
  • Agave to taste
  • 1 egg
  • Desired toppings (banana, chocolate chips, jam, nut butters, berries, etc)
  1. Using a spoon, create a large indentation in your bread slices.
  2. Whisk together the yogurt, cinnamon, agave, and egg and pour into the indentations.
  3. Top with your selected toppings and back at 400 for 8-12 minutes or until custard mixture is slightly golden and not jiggly. Enjoy!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter