Testing out trendy TikTok recipes at To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people look to social media for new recipes to try.
On this recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith visits To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to tackle some TikTok trends.
Apple Overnight Oat Jar
- Half an apple, diced
- Pinch of clove
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 tablespoon agave
- 1/3 cup oats
- 1/3 cup milk of choice
- 2 tablespoon yogurt
- In a small saucepan, combine and cook the apple, clove, cinnamon, and lemon until the apples are soft, stirring to make sure it does not stick.
- In the bottom of a small jar (8oz), pour 1/3 cup of oats and 1/3 cup of milk.
- Add in the yogurt and agave and stir.
- Fill the rest of the jar with the stewed apple mixture and seal. Refrigerate overnight or up to five days. Enjoy!
Pink Dreams Smoothie Bowl
- 2 1/2 cup frozen strawberries
- 2 1/2 cup frozen pineapple
- 1 scoop collagen or protein powder
- 1 cup milk
- Toppings of choice (goji berries, blueberries, granola, banana, chia, coconut, etc)
Pancake Cereal
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 3 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 1/4 cup milk
- 1 egg
- 3 tablespoon oil of choice
- 1/2 cup blueberries
- Milk
- In a medium sized bowl, whisk the flour baking soda salt and sugar.
- Add in the milk, egg, and oil and whisk until well combined and smooth.
- Pour the batter into a piping bag, and cutting a small hole, pipe mini pancakes (about the size of a nickel) into your skillet over medium/high heat.
- Drop a blueberry or two into each one.
- Cook until the pancakes puff up (almost triple in height!) and then flip.
- Cook until both sides are equally golden brown and crispy.
- Pour into cereal bowl, add milk and enjoy!
Pesto Eggs
Homemade Pesto
- 1 large bunch of fresh basil
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1/2 cup parmesan
- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup toasted pine nuts
- Salt to taste
- In a food processor, pulse the basil, garlic, parm, and pine nuts.
- Stream in the olive oil until well combined and add salt to taste.
- Spoon 1/4 cup into a skillet on low heat.
- Spread out the pesto and crack 4 eggs on top, cooking as desired. Enjoy!
Custard Toast
- 4 slices of bread
- 1/2 cup yogurt
- 1 easpoon cinnamon
- Agave to taste
- 1 egg
- Desired toppings (banana, chocolate chips, jam, nut butters, berries, etc)
- Using a spoon, create a large indentation in your bread slices.
- Whisk together the yogurt, cinnamon, agave, and egg and pour into the indentations.
- Top with your selected toppings and back at 400 for 8-12 minutes or until custard mixture is slightly golden and not jiggly. Enjoy!