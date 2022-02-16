Testing out trendy TikTok recipes at To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people look to social media for new recipes to try.

On this recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith visits To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to tackle some TikTok trends.

Apple Overnight Oat Jar

Half an apple, diced

Pinch of clove

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 tablespoon agave

1/3 cup oats

1/3 cup milk of choice

2 tablespoon yogurt

In a small saucepan, combine and cook the apple, clove, cinnamon, and lemon until the apples are soft, stirring to make sure it does not stick. In the bottom of a small jar (8oz), pour 1/3 cup of oats and 1/3 cup of milk. Add in the yogurt and agave and stir. Fill the rest of the jar with the stewed apple mixture and seal. Refrigerate overnight or up to five days. Enjoy!

Pink Dreams Smoothie Bowl

2 1/2 cup frozen strawberries

2 1/2 cup frozen pineapple

1 scoop collagen or protein powder

1 cup milk

Toppings of choice (goji berries, blueberries, granola, banana, chia, coconut, etc)

Pancake Cereal

1 1/2 cup flour

3 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 1/4 cup milk

1 egg

3 tablespoon oil of choice

1/2 cup blueberries

Milk

In a medium sized bowl, whisk the flour baking soda salt and sugar. Add in the milk, egg, and oil and whisk until well combined and smooth. Pour the batter into a piping bag, and cutting a small hole, pipe mini pancakes (about the size of a nickel) into your skillet over medium/high heat. Drop a blueberry or two into each one. Cook until the pancakes puff up (almost triple in height!) and then flip. Cook until both sides are equally golden brown and crispy. Pour into cereal bowl, add milk and enjoy!

Pesto Eggs

Homemade Pesto

1 large bunch of fresh basil

3 cloves garlic

1/2 cup parmesan

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup toasted pine nuts

Salt to taste

In a food processor, pulse the basil, garlic, parm, and pine nuts. Stream in the olive oil until well combined and add salt to taste. Spoon 1/4 cup into a skillet on low heat. Spread out the pesto and crack 4 eggs on top, cooking as desired. Enjoy!

Custard Toast

4 slices of bread

1/2 cup yogurt

1 easpoon cinnamon

Agave to taste

1 egg

Desired toppings (banana, chocolate chips, jam, nut butters, berries, etc)

Using a spoon, create a large indentation in your bread slices. Whisk together the yogurt, cinnamon, agave, and egg and pour into the indentations. Top with your selected toppings and back at 400 for 8-12 minutes or until custard mixture is slightly golden and not jiggly. Enjoy!