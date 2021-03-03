Take a flavor vacation with these recipes from the Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem

We’ve all had to cook so much more over the past year. So, you may be tired of serving the same dishes for dinner. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you a few ways to spice up the menu. Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem and shows us how.

Fancy Avocado Toast

Ingredients

1 Loaf of Camino Multigrain Bread

Butter

2 Ripe Avocados

Lime Juice

Purple Onion

Salt & Pepper

Chopped Bacon

Fresh Cilantro

Queso Fresco

Honduran Crema

Pico de Gallo

Method

Mash Avocados until mashed but still chunky.

Add Lime Juice, Diced Onion, Salt & Pepper.

Toast Camino Bread with Butter

Then serve by doing the following:Spread Toast with Avocado Spread.

Sprinkle Queso Fresco.

Add Bacon.

Drizzle with Honduran Crema.

Top with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.

Serve with Pico de Gallo.

Optional: Add Fried Eggs

Roasted Tomato Salsa

Ingredients

1 pint grape tomatoes

3 cloves garlic

1 fresh jalapeno

Olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

2 C canned tomatillos

Fresh cilantro

Salt

Method

Roast tomatoes, garlic, onion & jalapeño in olive oil until soft

Puree roasted vegetables with lime juice, tomatillos & cilantro until smooth

Add salt to taste.

Shrimp Tacos with Corn Pico de Gallo

Ingredients

Tacos:

2 lbs fresh shrimp, tail-off, peeled

Chipotle Chile Powder

Tortillas

Shredded Lettuce

Queso Fresco

Honduran Crema

Hot Sauce

Corn Pico de Gallo:

2 C Fresh Corn, cut off the cob

½ C Diced Purple Onion

1 Diced Fresh Jalapeño

½ Diced Fresh Red Pepper

½ C Chopped Cilantro

¼ Lime Juice

Salt

Method

Prepare Corn Pico by mixing all ingredients, adding salt to taste.

Sprinkle Chile Powder onto Shrimp and allow to sit for 10-15 minutes before cooking.

Warm tortillas in a 200° oven while you saute shrimp on high heat, cooking thoroughly.

Fill each tortilla with Shredded Lettuce, Shrimp, Corn Pico, Queso Fresco & Honduran Crema. Add Hot Sauce as desired.

Spicy Beef Sheet Pan Nachos

Ingredients for Meat

1 lb ground beef

½ lb chorizo

1 purple onion, diced

1 fresh jalapeño, diced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

1 can Rotel, drained

Ingredients for Nachos

Tortilla Chips

Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream

Black Beans

Shredded Lettuce

Pickled Jalapenos

Salsa

Method

Saute onion and jalapeno in oil until soft; add beef & chorizo and cook until brown; add cilantro & Rotel.

Spread Chips onto a large, lined sheet pan and top with Beef & Shredded Cheese.

Bake at 350 for 10 – 15 minutes, then turn oven to Broil for 1-2 minutes.

Remove Nachos & top with desired toppings.