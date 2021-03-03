Take a flavor vacation with these recipes from the Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem

We’ve all had to cook so much more over the past year. So, you may be tired of serving the same dishes for dinner. On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you a few ways to spice up the menu. Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem and shows us how.
Fancy Avocado Toast
Ingredients
1 Loaf of Camino Multigrain Bread
Butter
2 Ripe Avocados
Lime Juice
Purple Onion
Salt & Pepper
Chopped Bacon
Fresh Cilantro
Queso Fresco
Honduran Crema
Pico de Gallo
Method
Mash Avocados until mashed but still chunky.
Add Lime Juice, Diced Onion, Salt & Pepper.
Toast Camino Bread with Butter
Then serve by doing the following:Spread Toast with Avocado Spread.
Sprinkle Queso Fresco.
Add Bacon.
Drizzle with Honduran Crema.
Top with Fresh Chopped Cilantro.
Serve with Pico de Gallo.
Optional: Add Fried Eggs
Roasted Tomato Salsa
Ingredients
1 pint grape tomatoes
3 cloves garlic
1 fresh jalapeno
Olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
2 C canned tomatillos
Fresh cilantro
Salt
Method
Roast tomatoes, garlic, onion & jalapeño in olive oil until soft
Puree roasted vegetables with lime juice, tomatillos & cilantro until smooth
Add salt to taste.
Shrimp Tacos with Corn Pico de Gallo
Ingredients
Tacos:
2 lbs fresh shrimp, tail-off, peeled
Chipotle Chile Powder
Tortillas
Shredded Lettuce
Queso Fresco
Honduran Crema
Hot Sauce
Corn Pico de Gallo:
2 C Fresh Corn, cut off the cob
½ C Diced Purple Onion
1 Diced Fresh Jalapeño
½ Diced Fresh Red Pepper
½ C Chopped Cilantro
¼ Lime Juice
Salt
Method
Prepare Corn Pico by mixing all ingredients, adding salt to taste.
Sprinkle Chile Powder onto Shrimp and allow to sit for 10-15 minutes before cooking.
Warm tortillas in a 200° oven while you saute shrimp on high heat, cooking thoroughly.
Fill each tortilla with Shredded Lettuce, Shrimp, Corn Pico, Queso Fresco & Honduran Crema. Add Hot Sauce as desired.
Spicy Beef Sheet Pan Nachos
Ingredients for Meat
1 lb ground beef
½ lb chorizo
1 purple onion, diced
1 fresh jalapeño, diced
Fresh cilantro, chopped
1 can Rotel, drained
Ingredients for Nachos
Tortilla Chips
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Black Beans
Shredded Lettuce
Pickled Jalapenos
Salsa
Method
Saute onion and jalapeno in oil until soft; add beef & chorizo and cook until brown; add cilantro & Rotel.
Spread Chips onto a large, lined sheet pan and top with Beef & Shredded Cheese.
Bake at 350 for 10 – 15 minutes, then turn oven to Broil for 1-2 minutes.
Remove Nachos & top with desired toppings.