COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — Gardens are growing and farmers’ markets are full of local fresh fruits and vegetables.

On this Recipe Wednesday, the culinary instructors at GTCC in Jamestown show Shannon Smith some new recipes to enjoy this summer.

Herb-Garlic Zucchini Zoodles

SERVINGS: 4-6

Ingredients

4 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves minced

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/3 cup chopped fresh oregano

1/3 cup chopped fresh Basil

4 medium zucchini ( you can mix in yellow squash too for more color)

1 Red pepper, diced or julienne

4 tbsp parmesan, grated

salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Slice the ends off the zucchini and place it on your spiralizer. Turn the spiralizer an create zucchini noodles. If you don’t have a spiralizer you can use a mandolin (that’s what I use or even a peeler.

Heat the oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add the garlic and pepper; sauté for a minute. Add the zucchini noodles and toss them for a minute or two, then turn off the heat. Add the herbs and toss lightly Season with salt and pepper, give them another toss in the pan, and then plate them up. Top with the grated parmesan This can be used as a side or the main course. You can even through in a protein like chicken or fish

Vegetarian Turnovers

Makes 8 turnovers

Ingredients

1 zucchini, small diced

1yellow squash, small diced

1 red pepper, small diced

1 onion, small diced

1T chopped garlic

2T chopped fresh Basil

2T chopped fresh oregano

2T olive oil plus extra to brush on

1 box of puff pastry regular or gluten free

Your favorite cheese Mozzarella, gorgonzola or Feta (optional)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Sesame seeds to sprinkle on top

Method:

In a large sauté pan heat olive then add onions and garlic, let cook for a minute then add the rest of the vegetables and sauté till al dente. Do not overcook

Stir in herbs and seasoning and let cool.

Roll out a 5 x 5 piece of dough

Place cheese down if desired

Scoop in vegetable mixture and fold in a triangle pressing down on the edges.

Brush with olive oil and sprinkle sesame seeds on top

Bake at 350 til golden brown

Serve with tomato sauce or eat plain.

Black & Blue Peach Tart

Almond Short Dough Crust:

Ingredients:

1.5 cups AP flour

1/3 cup almond flour

1 Tbs sugar

½ tsp salt

1 stick unsalted butter

1 egg yolk

2 Tbs cold water

Method:

Cut butter into dry ingredients to a coarse meal Add egg yolk and ½ of water, and mix into a dough. Add remaining water if needed. Wrap dough with plastic wrap and flatten before refrigerating for at least one hour. Flour your counter/table top and roll dough out the size of your tart mold or approx 1/4”. Place rolled dough in tart pans/molds. (you may also press the dough into smaller molds using your fingers) Dock or pierce the dough with a fork. Blind bake the dough at 350 till the edges are golden brown. (to blind bake, put foil, parchment paper or wax paper on top of the dough in tart shells/pan, cover with dry beans or pie weights to keep the dough from forming bubbles when baking. Do not blind bake without the foil or paper as the beans or weights will bake into the dough) When the dough is completely cooked, remove from the oven to a cooling rack and cool. Once the dough is cool either fill the tarts right away or fill as close as possible to serving to keep the dough from getting soggy.

Almond Milk Pastry Cream:

Ingredients:

2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk

6 Tbs sugar

¼ tsp salt

3 Tbs corn starch

1 Tbs pure vanilla extract

4 large egg yolks

3 Tbs unsalted butter

Method:

Combine milk and vanilla in a stainless steel bowl and slowly heat over a double boiler. While the milk is heating combine the egg yolks, salt, sugar and corn starch in a separate bowl. When milk is hot to the touch, or about 180 degrees if you have a thermometer remove it from the heat and slowly whip the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture. Return the hot milk and egg yolks back to the heat over the double boiler and slowly continue to cook until the mixture thickens. Do not overheat or the eggs will scramble and you will have to start over. Remove from heat and mix in the butter. Pour into a shallow casserole dish, glass if possible, lightly sprinkle top of custard with granular sugar to keep a skin from forming. Completely chill in the refrigerator before using, once chilled cover the pastry cream with plastic wrap or use immediately.

Assembling the Tart:

Ingredients:

Tart shell from above recipe

Pastry cream from above recipe

1 pint blackberries, washed and dried on paper towel

1 pint blue berries, washed and dried on paper towel

5 peaches peeled and sliced in wedges

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup apricot glaze or jam

Method:

Melt chocolate chips and brush onto the tart shell, this will keep the pastry from getting soggy. Fill the tart shell halfway up with pastry cream and spread out evenly. Starting at the edge of the tart do a ring of blackberries all the way around the tart, then next a ring of peaches, then blueberries. Repeat if needed depending on the size of your tart pan. Melt the apricot glaze in a saucepan and brush it onto the top of the fruit to give it a nice shine. Allow to cool for about 30 minutes, slice and serve

Heirloom Tomato Pie:

Ingredients:

3 each large heirloom tomatoes sliced, lightly salted and allowed to drain on paper towels for about 20 minutes.

1 cup pepper jack cheese

1 cup Italian blend cheese

1 cup Mexican blend cheese

½ cup parmesan

1 pie shell (blind bake as per instructions for tart above)

2 Tbs fresh thyme, chopped

4 Tbs fresh chives