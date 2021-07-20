Summer is a great time to gather around the table with friends and family; we have some great recipes to try for your next backyard shindig

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whether it’s a day at the lake or an evening in the backyard, summer’s a great time to gather around the table with friends and family.
Shannon Smith is sharing some delicious summertime recipes at Pepper Moon Catering, in Greensboro.
Cheese and Strawberries
Ingredients
- 1# sharp cheddar, grated
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 small yellow onion, grated finely
- Dash salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic powder
- 1 jar strawberry preserves, 12-oz
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients except the preserves.
- Refrigerate overnight.
- One hour before serving, arrange in a ring on a small platter.
- Pour preserves in the center and over the top so it drips down the sides.
- Can garnish with something green for contrast.
- Serve with crackers.
Cheesecake Sundaes
Ingredients/Equipment
- 20 vessels for dessert (martini glasses, tiny bowls, etc.)
- 1 9X11 pan of cheesecake (or purchase two prepared cheesecakes)
- 1 small ice cream scoop
- Chocolate Sauce
- Caramel Sauce
- Berry Sauce
- M&Ms
- Candied pecans
- Fresh Blueberries
- Fresh Raspberries
- Whipped Cream (homemade, Cool Whip, or canister)
Instructions
- Scoop cheesecake into vessels.
- Place vessels on a tray or board.
- Fill dishes/bowls with toppings, add a teaspoon.
- Everyone creates their own!
Crudite Cubes with Bossong Dip
Ingredients
- Red Pepper
- Zucchini
- Asparagus
- Yellow Squash
- Baby Carrots
- Clear cubes (search Amazon for vessel)
- Bossong Dip (recipe below)
Instructions
- The day before, make Bossong Dip and refrigerate.
- Cut all vegetables into equal-sized “sticks”, at least 1” higher than height of cube/vessel.
- Place dip in a ziploc bag. Cut off one of the bottom corners. Squirt ½” of dip into bottom of cube/vessel.
- Add vegetables to the cube.
- Display on a tray or board.
- Enjoy!
Bossong Dip
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- 1 cup Mayonnaise
- ½ cup white onion, very finely chopped
- 1 T Fresh dill, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- Mix all ingredients and refrigerate overnight.
- Makes roughly 20 servings for cubes.
Marinated Shrimp
Ingredients
- 2 pounds 31-40 shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 bottles Wishbone Italian dressing
- 1 small vidalia onions, or 1 medium, cut into rings
- 4 lemons, cut into wheels
Instructions
- Cook shrimp in boiling water until just after turning pink.
- Add all ingredients into container with lid. All items should be just submerged in dressing.
- Refrigerate overnight.
- Serve the next day in a glass container.
Pulled Pork Wraps
Ingredients
- 2 pounds pulled pork barbeque, warm
- 1 pint thick barbeque sauce
- 12 large flour tortillas
- 1 container/bag French’s Fried Onions
Instructions
- Lay out all tortillas on a cutting board. With a chef knife (long knife), cut off 1.5” from bottom in a straight line. Discard.
- Using a spoon spread a layer of barbeque sauce on the tortilla from the bottom, with a swipe up to 1” from the top of the tortilla.
- Line approximately 1.5 – 2 ounces of pulled pork along the cut straight bottom of the tortilla.
- Sprinkle fried onions over the pulled pork.
- Starting from the straight side of the tortilla, roll up the tortilla tightly.
- Using a chef knife, cut on a bias, both ends off of the pulled pork roll.
- Cut the roll into 2 or 3 pieces.
- Enjoy!
Makes roughly 36-48 hors d’oeuvres servings.
Light up the bonfire and enjoy your summer treats!