Summer is a great time to gather around the table with friends and family; we have some great recipes to try for your next backyard shindig

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Whether it’s a day at the lake or an evening in the backyard, summer’s a great time to gather around the table with friends and family.

Shannon Smith is sharing some delicious summertime recipes at Pepper Moon Catering, in Greensboro.

Cheese and Strawberries

Ingredients

1# sharp cheddar, grated

1 cup pecans, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 small yellow onion, grated finely

Dash salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic powder

1 jar strawberry preserves, 12-oz

Instructions

Combine all ingredients except the preserves. Refrigerate overnight. One hour before serving, arrange in a ring on a small platter. Pour preserves in the center and over the top so it drips down the sides. Can garnish with something green for contrast. Serve with crackers.

Cheesecake Sundaes

Ingredients/Equipment

20 vessels for dessert (martini glasses, tiny bowls, etc.)

1 9X11 pan of cheesecake (or purchase two prepared cheesecakes)

1 small ice cream scoop

Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Sauce

Berry Sauce

M&Ms

Candied pecans

Fresh Blueberries

Fresh Raspberries

Whipped Cream (homemade, Cool Whip, or canister)

Instructions

Scoop cheesecake into vessels. Place vessels on a tray or board. Fill dishes/bowls with toppings, add a teaspoon. Everyone creates their own!

Crudite Cubes with Bossong Dip

Ingredients

Red Pepper

Zucchini

Asparagus

Yellow Squash

Baby Carrots

Clear cubes (search Amazon for vessel)

Bossong Dip (recipe below)

Instructions

The day before, make Bossong Dip and refrigerate. Cut all vegetables into equal-sized “sticks”, at least 1” higher than height of cube/vessel. Place dip in a ziploc bag. Cut off one of the bottom corners. Squirt ½” of dip into bottom of cube/vessel. Add vegetables to the cube. Display on a tray or board. Enjoy!

Bossong Dip

1 cup Sour Cream

1 cup Mayonnaise

½ cup white onion, very finely chopped

1 T Fresh dill, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste.

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate overnight.

Makes roughly 20 servings for cubes.

Marinated Shrimp

Ingredients

2 pounds 31-40 shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 bottles Wishbone Italian dressing

1 small vidalia onions, or 1 medium, cut into rings

4 lemons, cut into wheels

Instructions

Cook shrimp in boiling water until just after turning pink. Add all ingredients into container with lid. All items should be just submerged in dressing. Refrigerate overnight. Serve the next day in a glass container.

Pulled Pork Wraps

Ingredients

2 pounds pulled pork barbeque, warm

1 pint thick barbeque sauce

12 large flour tortillas

1 container/bag French’s Fried Onions

Instructions

Lay out all tortillas on a cutting board. With a chef knife (long knife), cut off 1.5” from bottom in a straight line. Discard. Using a spoon spread a layer of barbeque sauce on the tortilla from the bottom, with a swipe up to 1” from the top of the tortilla. Line approximately 1.5 – 2 ounces of pulled pork along the cut straight bottom of the tortilla. Sprinkle fried onions over the pulled pork. Starting from the straight side of the tortilla, roll up the tortilla tightly. Using a chef knife, cut on a bias, both ends off of the pulled pork roll. Cut the roll into 2 or 3 pieces. Enjoy!

Makes roughly 36-48 hors d’oeuvres servings.

Light up the bonfire and enjoy your summer treats!