JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s strawberry season in North Carolina!

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some delicious strawberry dishes.

Strawberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

Ingredients

1 pound strawberries, sliced

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

4 slices sourdough bread

Butter

6-8 slices of brie

2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 Combine strawberries, honey and balsamic in a bowl, stir until covered and then spread on a baking sheet Roast at 350 for 10 minutes Butter 1 side of each slice of bread Put buttered side of 2 slices down in warm frying pan Top with cheese and strawberry mixture, and then add remaining bread buttered side up Once bottom has browned, flip and brown the other side

Strawberry Cobbler

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups sugar divided

1 cup milk

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

4 cups strawberries hulled and halved

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 Place butter in a 9×13 and stick in oven while it is preheating to melt the butter Combine flour, 1 ¼ cups sugar, milk and vanilla Take pan out of oven and pour mixture over melted butter (don’t stir) Toss strawberries with remaining sugar and drop over the batter in the pan (don’t stir) Bake for 45 minutes

Strawberry Salad with Blackened Chicken

Strawberry vinaigrette

1.5 pounds strawberries halved

2 tablesoons sugar

½ lemon squeezed

2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

4 tablespoon olive oil

Put all ingredients in a food processor and puree to desired consistency

Blackened Chicken

4 chicken breast halves

Blackening seasoning

Olive oil

Coat both sides of chicken liberally with seasoning. Heat oil in sauté pan and sear on both sides (about 1 minute per side). Transfer to a baking sheet and finish in the oven (or grill chicken on a grill). For salad, add greens of your choice, add in fresh sliced strawberries, either feta, goat, or blue cheese, toasted nuts or seeds of your choice. Top with chicken and strawberry vinaigrette.

Strawberry Tart

Ingredients

1 premade raw pie shell (not deep dish)

8 ounces softened cream cheese

¼- ½ cup sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 ½ to 2 pounds strawberries, hulled and halved

¼ cup strawberry jelly

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 Prick bottom of crust and bake until golden about 30 minutes Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth Spread filling on cooled shell Arrange strawberries in a circular pattern on cream cheese In small pan warm jelly until melted Brush jelly over strawberries Chill in refrigerator until set