JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s strawberry season in North Carolina!
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some delicious strawberry dishes.
Strawberry & Brie Grilled Cheese
Ingredients
- 1 pound strawberries, sliced
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 4 slices sourdough bread
- Butter
- 6-8 slices of brie
- 2-3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Combine strawberries, honey and balsamic in a bowl, stir until covered and then spread on a baking sheet
- Roast at 350 for 10 minutes
- Butter 1 side of each slice of bread
- Put buttered side of 2 slices down in warm frying pan
- Top with cheese and strawberry mixture, and then add remaining bread buttered side up
- Once bottom has browned, flip and brown the other side
Strawberry Cobbler
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 1/2 cups sugar divided
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 4 cups strawberries hulled and halved
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Place butter in a 9×13 and stick in oven while it is preheating to melt the butter
- Combine flour, 1 ¼ cups sugar, milk and vanilla
- Take pan out of oven and pour mixture over melted butter (don’t stir)
- Toss strawberries with remaining sugar and drop over the batter in the pan (don’t stir)
- Bake for 45 minutes
Strawberry Salad with Blackened Chicken
Strawberry vinaigrette
- 1.5 pounds strawberries halved
- 2 tablesoons sugar
- ½ lemon squeezed
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 4 tablespoon olive oil
Put all ingredients in a food processor and puree to desired consistency
Blackened Chicken
- 4 chicken breast halves
- Blackening seasoning
- Olive oil
- Coat both sides of chicken liberally with seasoning.
- Heat oil in sauté pan and sear on both sides (about 1 minute per side).
- Transfer to a baking sheet and finish in the oven (or grill chicken on a grill).
- For salad, add greens of your choice, add in fresh sliced strawberries, either feta, goat, or blue cheese, toasted nuts or seeds of your choice.
- Top with chicken and strawberry vinaigrette.
Strawberry Tart
Ingredients
- 1 premade raw pie shell (not deep dish)
- 8 ounces softened cream cheese
- ¼- ½ cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 1 ½ to 2 pounds strawberries, hulled and halved
- ¼ cup strawberry jelly
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Prick bottom of crust and bake until golden about 30 minutes
- Beat cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth
- Spread filling on cooled shell
- Arrange strawberries in a circular pattern on cream cheese
- In small pan warm jelly until melted
- Brush jelly over strawberries
- Chill in refrigerator until set