Special sweet treats you can make for your sweetie just in time for Valentine’s Day

This winter, try the hottest food trend at home: hot cocoa bombs! Or you could create a special sweet treat for your Valentine. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Cupcake Cutie and Cafe in Winston-Salem and shares these recipes.
Hot chocolate bombs
Ingredients
Silicone molds
Chocolate almond bark or Ghirardelli chocolate
Mini marshmallows
Sprinkles
Hot chocolate mix
Directions
Coat the molds with chocolate on both sides and chill to set. When they have set fill one 1/2 with hot chocolate mix, marshmallows and sprinkles. Take the other 1/2 circle and dip the edges in chocolate and place carefully on the other circle to set. Fill in any holes carefully with chocolate. Let set up and enjoy by pouring warm milk over.
Dessert charcuterie board
Ingredients
Valentine candies (pick your favorites using chocolates, candies & colors).
Chocolate dipped Oreos
Chocolate dipped pretzels
Cake balls
Mini cookie sandwiches
Chocolate dipped strawberries
Chocolate dipped marshmallows
Platter or board
Directions
Fill your board or platter in groupings but some items can be spread out. Put candies around to fill tray completely.
Mini Valentine bundt cakes
Ingredients
Mini bundt pans
Your favorite chocolate cake recipe
Valentine sprinkles
Chocolate icing
Chocolate dipped strawberries
Directions
Ice or pour the fudge icing over each fudge cake, decorate with Valentine sprinkles and chocolate dipped strawberries.
Sweetheart cake (for a date night in Covid style)
Ingredients
6 inch strawberry cake
Strawberry icing
Chocolate dipped strawberries
Chocolate chips
Chocolate ganache
Directions
Ice the strawberry cake, pour the chocolate ganache over it, top with chocolate chips & chocolate dipped strawberries.