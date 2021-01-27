Special sweet treats you can make for your sweetie just in time for Valentine’s Day

This winter, try the hottest food trend at home: hot cocoa bombs! Or you could create a special sweet treat for your Valentine. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Cupcake Cutie and Cafe in Winston-Salem and shares these recipes.

Hot chocolate bombs

Ingredients

Silicone molds

Chocolate almond bark or Ghirardelli chocolate

Mini marshmallows

Sprinkles

Hot chocolate mix

Directions

Coat the molds with chocolate on both sides and chill to set. When they have set fill one 1/2 with hot chocolate mix, marshmallows and sprinkles. Take the other 1/2 circle and dip the edges in chocolate and place carefully on the other circle to set. Fill in any holes carefully with chocolate. Let set up and enjoy by pouring warm milk over.

Dessert charcuterie board

Ingredients

Valentine candies (pick your favorites using chocolates, candies & colors).

Chocolate dipped Oreos

Chocolate dipped pretzels

Cake balls

Mini cookie sandwiches

Chocolate dipped strawberries

Chocolate dipped marshmallows

Platter or board

Directions

Fill your board or platter in groupings but some items can be spread out. Put candies around to fill tray completely.

Mini Valentine bundt cakes

Ingredients

Mini bundt pans

Your favorite chocolate cake recipe

Valentine sprinkles

Chocolate icing

Chocolate dipped strawberries

Directions

Ice or pour the fudge icing over each fudge cake, decorate with Valentine sprinkles and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Sweetheart cake (for a date night in Covid style)

Ingredients

6 inch strawberry cake

Strawberry icing

Chocolate dipped strawberries

Chocolate chips

Chocolate ganache

Directions

Ice the strawberry cake, pour the chocolate ganache over it, top with chocolate chips & chocolate dipped strawberries.