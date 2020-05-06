Southern Roots in Jamestown shares some delicious recipes for Mother’s Day

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — This Mother’s Day, make your mom a meal she’ll never forget. Let’s face it, moms have been cooking a lot more lately. So, on her special day, she will enjoy the break as much as your delicious dishes. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the recipes.

Herb-Crusted Salmon

Ingredients

4-8 ounces of salmon per person

Old Bay seasoning

Herbs du Provence

Salt & Pepper

Olive Oil

Herb-Crusted Salmon

Ingredients:

4-8 ounces of salmon per person

Old Bay seasoning

Herbs du Provence

Salt & Pepper

Olive Oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat

Generously sprinkle all seasonings on both sides of salmon pieces

Place herb-coated pieces in hot oil and cook untouched on each side for 1 minute

Finish in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes or less (depending on thickness of salmon and desired doneness)

Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients:

2 cups of strawberries cut into small pieces

½ cup of diced red onion

Juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp diced jalapeño

1 Tbsp chopped cilantro

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Combine all ingredients and chill before serving

Cheese Grits

Ingredients:

1 cup of regular grits (not quick-cook)

3 cups of chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup water

½ stick salted butter

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded

1 cup Monterrey Jack, shredded

Directions:

Pour broth, cream and water into a sauce pan. Add butter and seasonings and whisk together. Heat over medium-high heat and continue to whisk until it begins to boil

Very slowly pour the grits into the boiling liquid while continuing to whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in cheeses and whisk until combined

Country Ham & Brown Sugar Butter Yeast Rolls

Ingredients:

1 pan of yeast rolls

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

4 slices of country ham, steamed or lightly fried, then chopped fine

Directions:

Preheat oven according to directions on yeast rolls

Soften butter overnight

Mix brown sugar and butter until smooth

Put yeast rolls on a tray and bake for 5 minutes

Cut yeast rolls in half and spread generously with brown sugar/butter mixture and top with chopped ham

Put rolls back in oven until light brown (about 10 minutes depending on the yeast rolls)

Serve warm

These can be made ahead, frozen and then reheated

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat

Generously sprinkle all seasonings on both sides of salmon pieces

Place herb-coated pieces in hot oil and cook untouched on each side for 1 minute

Finish in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes or less (depending on thickness of salmon and desired doneness)

Strawberry Salsa

Ingredients:

2 cups of strawberries cut into small pieces

½ cup of diced red onion

Juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp diced jalapeño

1 Tbsp chopped cilantro

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Combine all ingredients and chill before serving

Cheese Grits

Ingredients:

1 cup of regular grits (not quick-cook)

3 cups of chicken broth

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup water

½ stick salted butter

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded

1 cup Monterrey Jack, shredded

Directions:

Pour broth, cream and water into a sauce pan. Add butter and seasonings and whisk together. Heat over medium-high heat and continue to whisk until it begins to boil

Very slowly pour the grits into the boiling liquid while continuing to whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in cheeses and whisk until combined

Country Ham & Brown Sugar Butter Yeast Rolls

Ingredients:

1 pan of yeast rolls

2 sticks unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

4 slices of country ham, steamed or lightly fried, then chopped fine

Directions:

Preheat oven according to directions on yeast rolls

Soften butter overnight

Mix brown sugar and butter until smooth

Put yeast rolls on a tray and bake for 5 minutes

Cut yeast rolls in half and spread generously with brown sugar/butter mixture and top with chopped ham

Put rolls back in oven until light brown (about 10 minutes depending on the yeast rolls)

Serve warm

These can be made ahead, frozen and then reheated