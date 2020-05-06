Southern Roots in Jamestown shares some delicious recipes for Mother’s Day

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — This Mother’s Day, make your mom a meal she’ll never forget. Let’s face it, moms have been cooking a lot more lately. So, on her special day, she will enjoy the break as much as your delicious dishes. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the recipes.
Herb-Crusted Salmon
Ingredients
4-8 ounces of salmon per person
Old Bay seasoning
Herbs du Provence
Salt & Pepper
Olive Oil
Herb-Crusted Salmon
Ingredients:
4-8 ounces of salmon per person
Old Bay seasoning
Herbs du Provence
Salt & Pepper
Olive Oil
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat
Generously sprinkle all seasonings on both sides of salmon pieces
Place herb-coated pieces in hot oil and cook untouched on each side for 1 minute
Finish in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes or less (depending on thickness of salmon and desired doneness)
Strawberry Salsa
Ingredients:
2 cups of strawberries cut into small pieces
½ cup of diced red onion
Juice of 1 lime
2 Tbsp diced jalapeño
1 Tbsp chopped cilantro
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
Combine all ingredients and chill before serving
Cheese Grits
Ingredients:
1 cup of regular grits (not quick-cook)
3 cups of chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup water
½ stick salted butter
1 tsp pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded
1 cup Monterrey Jack, shredded
Directions:
Pour broth, cream and water into a sauce pan. Add butter and seasonings and whisk together. Heat over medium-high heat and continue to whisk until it begins to boil
Very slowly pour the grits into the boiling liquid while continuing to whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add in cheeses and whisk until combined
Country Ham & Brown Sugar Butter Yeast Rolls
Ingredients:
1 pan of yeast rolls
2 sticks unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar
4 slices of country ham, steamed or lightly fried, then chopped fine
Directions:
Preheat oven according to directions on yeast rolls
Soften butter overnight
Mix brown sugar and butter until smooth
Put yeast rolls on a tray and bake for 5 minutes
Cut yeast rolls in half and spread generously with brown sugar/butter mixture and top with chopped ham
Put rolls back in oven until light brown (about 10 minutes depending on the yeast rolls)
Serve warm
These can be made ahead, frozen and then reheated
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat
Generously sprinkle all seasonings on both sides of salmon pieces
Place herb-coated pieces in hot oil and cook untouched on each side for 1 minute
Finish in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes or less (depending on thickness of salmon and desired doneness)
Strawberry Salsa
Ingredients:
2 cups of strawberries cut into small pieces
½ cup of diced red onion
Juice of 1 lime
2 Tbsp diced jalapeño
1 Tbsp chopped cilantro
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
Combine all ingredients and chill before serving
Cheese Grits
Ingredients:
1 cup of regular grits (not quick-cook)
3 cups of chicken broth
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup water
½ stick salted butter
1 tsp pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1 cup sharp cheddar, shredded
1 cup Monterrey Jack, shredded
Directions:
Pour broth, cream and water into a sauce pan. Add butter and seasonings and whisk together. Heat over medium-high heat and continue to whisk until it begins to boil
Very slowly pour the grits into the boiling liquid while continuing to whisk for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add in cheeses and whisk until combined
Country Ham & Brown Sugar Butter Yeast Rolls
Ingredients:
1 pan of yeast rolls
2 sticks unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar
4 slices of country ham, steamed or lightly fried, then chopped fine
Directions:
Preheat oven according to directions on yeast rolls
Soften butter overnight
Mix brown sugar and butter until smooth
Put yeast rolls on a tray and bake for 5 minutes
Cut yeast rolls in half and spread generously with brown sugar/butter mixture and top with chopped ham
Put rolls back in oven until light brown (about 10 minutes depending on the yeast rolls)
Serve warm
These can be made ahead, frozen and then reheated