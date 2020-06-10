Watch Now
Southern Roots in Jamestown shares creative recipes for cool summer salads

Recipes

On this Recipe Wednesday, we are tossing up some cool summer salads to get you through the hot days ahead.  Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to show us a variety of recipes.

Summer Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

½ cup uncooked orzo

1 6 ounce marinated artichoke hearts

1 tomato, seeded and diced

1 cucumber, diced

1 red onion chopped

1 bunch green onions, chopped

½ C – 1 C crumbled feta

1 can black olives, drained

2 Tbsp fresh thyme

½ C extra virgin olive oil

¼ C red wine vinegar

1 tsp grainy mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

· Cook orzo according to package directions, drain and cool

· Combine pasta, artichokes, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, black olives and thyme

· In separate bowl whisk remaining ingredients

· Add dressing to pasta and veggies

Southern Frozen Fruit Salad

Ingredients:

8 ounce cream cheese, softened

¾ C sugar

1 C fresh strawberries, sliced

1 C fresh pineapple, chopped

2 bananas, sliced

1 C chopped pecans

8 ounce fresh whipped cream, sweetened with powdered sugar

Directions:

· Beat cream cheese and sugar

· Add fruit and nuts and blend. Fold in whipped cream with a spatula

· Pour into a 9×13 or a 10” square pan

· Freeze overnight

· Thaw 30 minutes before serving

Southern Roots Summer Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked chicken breast, cut into cubes or shredded

1 ¼ – 1 ½ C Dukes mayonnaise

1 C diced celery

1 C halved grapes

¼ C toasted sliced almonds

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients

Vine-ripe Summer Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

½ red onion

1 tub tri-color tomatoes, halved

¼ C packed basil and chives

½ C goat cheese

½ C balsamic

Juice of 1 lime

½ C extra virgin olive oil

2 Tblsp fresh thyme

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

· Combine onion, tomatoes, herbs, and goat cheese

· In separate bowl combine remaining ingredients

· Add dressing to tomato mixture and chill before serving

