Southern Roots in Jamestown shares creative recipes for cool summer salads

On this Recipe Wednesday, we are tossing up some cool summer salads to get you through the hot days ahead. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to show us a variety of recipes.
Summer Pasta Salad
Ingredients:
½ cup uncooked orzo
1 6 ounce marinated artichoke hearts
1 tomato, seeded and diced
1 cucumber, diced
1 red onion chopped
1 bunch green onions, chopped
½ C – 1 C crumbled feta
1 can black olives, drained
2 Tbsp fresh thyme
½ C extra virgin olive oil
¼ C red wine vinegar
1 tsp grainy mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
· Cook orzo according to package directions, drain and cool
· Combine pasta, artichokes, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta, black olives and thyme
· In separate bowl whisk remaining ingredients
· Add dressing to pasta and veggies
Southern Frozen Fruit Salad
Ingredients:
8 ounce cream cheese, softened
¾ C sugar
1 C fresh strawberries, sliced
1 C fresh pineapple, chopped
2 bananas, sliced
1 C chopped pecans
8 ounce fresh whipped cream, sweetened with powdered sugar
Directions:
· Beat cream cheese and sugar
· Add fruit and nuts and blend. Fold in whipped cream with a spatula
· Pour into a 9×13 or a 10” square pan
· Freeze overnight
· Thaw 30 minutes before serving
Southern Roots Summer Chicken Salad
Ingredients:
1 pound cooked chicken breast, cut into cubes or shredded
1 ¼ – 1 ½ C Dukes mayonnaise
1 C diced celery
1 C halved grapes
¼ C toasted sliced almonds
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients
Vine-ripe Summer Tomato Salad
Ingredients:
½ red onion
1 tub tri-color tomatoes, halved
¼ C packed basil and chives
½ C goat cheese
½ C balsamic
Juice of 1 lime
½ C extra virgin olive oil
2 Tblsp fresh thyme
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
· Combine onion, tomatoes, herbs, and goat cheese
· In separate bowl combine remaining ingredients
· Add dressing to tomato mixture and chill before serving