This summer has been hot, hot, hot, so we’re serving up some snacks to cool you down.

Rima Kleiner, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, joined us on FOX8 to share some grab-and-go snacks that not only keep kids cool but also healthy.

Peanut Butter Cup Protein Smoothie

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 16 oz

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chocolate milk
  • 12 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 12 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
  • 1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients in blender or container for an immersion blender. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Divide evenly between two glasses.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1

Ingredients

  • 1 cup strawberries, frozen
  • 1 frozen banana, peeled
  • 1 (5.3-ounce) container vanilla Greek yogurt
  • 12 cup milk

Instructions

  1. Combine all ingredients in blender and process until smooth.