This summer has been hot, hot, hot, so we’re serving up some snacks to cool you down.

Rima Kleiner, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, joined us on FOX8 to share some grab-and-go snacks that not only keep kids cool but also healthy.

Peanut Butter Cup Protein Smoothie

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Servings: 16 oz

Ingredients

1 cup chocolate milk

1 ⁄ 2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt

⁄ cup vanilla Greek yogurt 1 1 ⁄ 2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

⁄ tablespoons creamy peanut butter 1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in blender or container for an immersion blender. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Divide evenly between two glasses.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 1

Ingredients

1 cup strawberries, frozen

1 frozen banana, peeled

1 (5.3-ounce) container vanilla Greek yogurt

1⁄ 2 cup milk

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in blender and process until smooth.