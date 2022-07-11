This summer has been hot, hot, hot, so we’re serving up some snacks to cool you down.
Rima Kleiner, a registered dietician with the Dairy Alliance, joined us on FOX8 to share some grab-and-go snacks that not only keep kids cool but also healthy.
Peanut Butter Cup Protein Smoothie
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Total Time: 5 minutes
Servings: 16 oz
Ingredients
- 1 cup chocolate milk
- 1⁄2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1 1⁄2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- 1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in blender or container for an immersion blender. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute. Divide evenly between two glasses.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 1
Ingredients
- 1 cup strawberries, frozen
- 1 frozen banana, peeled
- 1 (5.3-ounce) container vanilla Greek yogurt
- 1⁄2 cup milk
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in blender and process until smooth.