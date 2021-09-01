Simple supper shortcuts spice up school-year meal options!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On school nights, getting dinner on the table can be difficult.

Between homework and after-school activities, parents just don’t have time to make a big meal.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith is showing us some supper shortcuts from Culinary U of the Triad in Greensboro.

CHEF RENEA’S LASAGNA

1 lb. ground meat (beef, sausage, meatloaf mix or a combination)

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 (7 ½ oz.) can fire roasted diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 (6 oz.) can tomato paste

1/3 cup dry red wine, white wine, or beef broth

1 tbsp. brown sugar (or to taste)

2 tsp. dried basil, crushed or

1 ½ tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

1 tsp. dried oregano, crushed

1 tsp. fennel seed, crushed

½ tsp. salt or more to taste

½ tsp. pepper

8 lasagna noodles

1 beaten egg

2 cups ricotta cheese

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 tbsp. chopped parsley (optional)

8-10 oz. provolone cheese

For sauce: In a large saucepan cook meat, garlic and onion until the meat is browned and onion is tender. Stir in canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, wine or beef broth, brown sugar, basil, oregano, fennel seed, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and then reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, letting flavors blend. Simmer, uncovered for 10 more minutes to thicken sauce, if desired. Keep warm while assembling lasagna. While sauce is simmering, cook lasagna noodles according to package directions until almost al dente. Drain noodles and place on a kitchen towel to dry out most of the excess water. For the filling: Combine the egg, ricotta cheese, parsley and 1/2 cup of the Parmesan. To assemble: Spray bottom of 13x9x2 baking dish very lightly with cooking spray. Layer 4 noodles overlapping a little, half the filling, half the meat sauce and half the mozzarella. Repeat all layers. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan cheese on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until heated through and brown on edges. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving. Serves 6-8. Source: Renea Myers

Note: You can adjust amounts of cheese, meat and tomato sauce to taste.

SAVORY ROASTED PORK TENDERLOIN WITH DRIED HERBS

1 pkg. pork tenderloins, trimmed (2 pieces, 2-2.5 lbs.)

½ cup kosher salt

4 cups warm water

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 cup of ice cubes

Spice Mix

2 Tbsp. canola oil

½ tsp. each dried parsley, dried basil, dried oregano, dried thyme (add after searing)

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

3 Tbsp. butter, cut into 6 pieces

Spice Mix

1 Tbsp. each chili powder and garlic powder

1 tsp. each kosher salt and onion powder

½ tsp. smoked paprika

1/3 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

In a gallon size freezer bag, mix salt with warm water until dissolved. Stir in apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, and ice cubes. Add pork to the bag; seal and massage lightly. Brine for 20 minutes then remove pork from bag. Rinse and pat dry. Preheat oven to 400°F. Lay two long pieces of foil on a baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk together the spice mix ingredients. Rub pork evenly all over with spice mixture. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until just starting to smoke. Sear pork on all sides and transfer pieces to the foil. Sprinkle tenderloins all over with remaining dry herbs. Drizzle with lemon juice and top each tenderloin with 3 pieces of butter. Fold up the sides of the foil to completely enclose each tenderloin. Place on a baking sheet and roast until pork register 145-150°F at the thickest part (15-25 minutes). When pork is done, loosen the foil so steam can escape and rest 10 minutes before slicing. Sprinkle with extra salt and pepper and serve with the sauce drippings accumulated in the foil. Serves 4-5. Adapted from carlsbadcravings.com

SESAME ORANGE SHRIMP

20 oz. shrimp, deveined and peeled

Salt & black pepper

1 Tbsp. canola oil

3 scallions, thinly sliced, greens separated from whites

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped or minced

3 Tbsp. apricot preserves

Juice of ½ naval orange

1/4 cup soy sauce

2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seeds

¼ cup fresh cilantro

Pat shrimp dry with paper towels and season all over with saltand pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When oil is shimmering, add scallion whites and saute 1-2 minutes until softened. Add shrimpand garlic, cooking and stirring until shrimp is opaque and pink, 4-6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer shrimpto a plate and set aside. Turn down heat to low and wipe pan clean for next step In a medium bowl, whisk together apricot preserves, orange juice, and soy sauce. Return pan to medium-high heat. Add apricot mixture. Cook and stir until thickened, 2-3 minutes. Add cooked shrimp mixture and sesame seedsto pan and toss to coat. Remove pan from heat. Garnish with scallion greensand cilantro. Serve over rice. You can also combine the cooked shrimp and sauce with other vegetables to create a stir-fry. Serves 4-5 recipe inspired by Plated.

COPYCAT CARRABA’S CHICKEN

6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons olive oil

3-4 Tbsp. flour for dredging

2 tablespoons minced shallot

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ cup dry white wine

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

10 tablespoons cold butter, cut into 10 pieces

1 ½ cups chopped sun-dried tomatoes

¼ cup chopped fresh basil plus more for garnish

8 ounces crumbled goat cheese, room temperature

Season chicken liberally with salt and pepper. Dredge lightly in flour. Set aside. Heat large skillet on medium heat. Add butter and oil to skillet. Add chicken to the oil, presentation side down. Turn chicken over when desired browning is achieved. Finish cooking in pan (or oven) to 163°F. Remove from pan and keep warm. Remove excess oil from the pan, leaving only 1-2 teaspoons. Saute shallots until tender. Add minced garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds until fragrant. Stir in wine and lemon juice (deglaze). Increase heat to medium high, and simmer to reduce by half. Reduce heat to low and whisk in cold butter, one piece at a time. Stir in tomatoes, basil, kosher salt and pepper to taste. Add chicken back to pan, turning quickly to coat with sauce. Place equal amounts of goat cheese on each chicken piece. Remove from heat. Garnish with more chopped basil and serve. Serves 6. Source: Renea Myers