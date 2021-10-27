Scary good snacks to really step up your Halloween party food!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families will host Halloween parties this weekend, and all those ghouls and goblins are liable to get hungry!

So, on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you some fun food to serve your guests.

Shannon Smith stopped by Culinary U of Triad to talk with Renea Myers about some spooky treats.

Spider Web Taco Dip

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups sour cream, divided

2 (1 ounce) packages taco seasoning (divided)

1 pound ground beef

1 can (4 ounces) green chilies, drained

1 jar (15 ounces) thick and chunky salsa

1 ¼ cup shredded taco cheese, divided

1 cup smooth guacamole

1 roma tomato, diced

1 green onion, sliced

2 Tablespoons sliced black olives

Choose a dish for layering your dip such as a pie plate, round baking dish, or large platter. Layer 1: In a medium bowl using an electric mixer on low speed, blend cream cheese, 1 cup sour cream and 1 package taco seasoning until smooth. Spread in bottom of dish. Layer 2: Brown ground beef in a medium skillet over high heat until no longer pink. Drain meat and add 1 package taco seasoning (no water needed). Sprinkle meat evenly over the first layer. If you prefer, use beans instead. Layer 3: Spread diced green chilies over meat layer. Layer 4: Spread salsa over green chiles. Layer 5: Sprinkle about one cup of the cheese on top of the salsa. Layer 6: Spread 1 cup of guacamole over the salsa. Layer 7: Place one cup of sour cream in a ziploc bag. Snip off the corners and pipe over the top of the guacamole in a spider web pattern. Start by making the lines, then connect them to create a web. Finish by sprinkling the diced tomato, green onion, remaining ¼ cup of shredded cheese and black olives around the edges of the dish. Add some fake spiders and serve with tortilla chips.

Tex-Mex Pumpkin Cheese Ball

16 oz. room temperature cream cheese

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese or mixture of your favorite cheeses, shredded

3 Tbsp. minced onion

2 Tbsp. salsa

2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. minced jalapeno

¼ tsp. seasoned salt

2 cups crushed nacho flavored Doritos.

1 red bell pepper with a nice green stem

Combine all ingredients in the large bowl of an electric mixer and beat on medium speed just until combined. Gather the mixture into a loose ball (or just dump out) onto a large piece of plastic wrap. Using the plastic wrap to help you, form a round pumpkin shape, wrapping tightly. Chill for at least 2 hours. Remove the entire step from the pepper, keeping whole. Unwrap the cheese ball and roll in crushed Doritos. Garnish the top with the pepper stem. You can serve the rest of the pepper cut into strips with the cheese, if desired

Candy Cookie Bark

14 Oreo sandwich cookies, broken up into pieces

1 1/2 cups pretzels, broken up

1 cup Halloween candy (Reese’s pieces, M&M’s, candy corn)

1 lb. white chocolate bark

Flavored extract (optional)

Halloween colored sprinkles

Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. In a bowl, mix cookies and pretzels together. Melt the white chocolate bark in a microwave safe bowl for 1 minute, stir, and continue melting for 30 seconds at a time until melted and smooth. Stir in a ¼ tsp. of flavored extract if desired. Drizzle over the candy mixture and top with candy and sprinkles. Allow to set up at room temperature or in the refrigerator until hardened. Break up into pieces.

Candy Corn Cheesecake Mousse Cups

2 (8 oz.) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup milk or cream, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 small container (8 oz.) Cool Whip

Orange and yellow food coloring

Whipped cream

Candy corn (for garnish)

Beat cream cheese in the bowl of an electric mixer until completely smooth. Slowly beat in powdered sugar, then milk or cream. Beat in vanilla. Continue beating about 1 minute on medium-high speed until incorporated. Fold Cool Whip into cream cheese mixture and stir until combined. Scoop about 1/3 of the mixture into a bowl, and color it orange with a few drops of food coloring. Color another third of the mixture yellow. Leave the remaining third white. One color at a time (white, orange, then yellow), scoop or pipe layers into a clear serving cup. Top with whipped cream and garnish with candy corn. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes 4 servings.

Vampire Floats

Layer a scoop of vanilla ice cream in a tall glass

Top with red soda

Add a swirl of whipped cream

Drizzle with strawberry or raspberry syrup

Add plastic vampire fangs

Decorate fangs with red gel

Serve with a straw

Pasta Salad with “Boogers and Eyeballs”

16 ounces farfalle pasta or Halloween shaped pasta

Black food coloring

1 orange bell pepper, small diced

1 cup small fresh mozzarella balls (eye balls)

1 cup shelled and cooked edamame (boogers)

½ cup black olives, sliced (eye pupils)

Italian vinaigrette to taste

Shaved parmesan

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Place in a large bowl. Add enough water just to cover pasta and a few drops of food coloring. Stir and let rest for 5 minutes before rinsing and draining. Stir in the peppers, mozzarella cheese, edamame, and olives. Toss with desired amount of vinaigrette and garnish with a little parmesan. Serves 6-8.

Homemade Italian Dressing

1/2 cup light olive oil or canola oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons water

1 to 2 teaspoons honey (or to taste)

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan

3/4 teaspoon garlic salt

3/4 teaspoon dried parsley

3/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender bottle and shake. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Happy scaring!

