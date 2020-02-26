Savory soups and sandwich recipes from Southern Roots in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we feature the classic combination of soup and a sandwich. Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the delicious dishes.
Lentil Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 cup dried lentils
- 3 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 celery stalks, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 ¾ quarts vegetable stock
Directions:
- Heat oil in a large saucepan. Stir in onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the celery, carrots, rosemary, bay leaves and lentils. Stir for 1 minute.
- Add the tomatoes and the stock and bring to a boil. Lower the heat, half-cover the pan and simmer for about 1 hour until the lentils are tender
- Remove bay leaves and season with salt and pepper
Chicken Minestone
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 cups diced chicken
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- 2 potatoes, cubed
- 1 large carrot, cubed
- 2 small zucchini, cubed
- 2 celery stalks, cubed
- 1 Qt chicken stock
- 1 14 ounce can diced tomatoes
- 1 ¾ cup frozen peas
- 1 cup orzo (or any small pasta)
- Shaved parmesan
Directions:
- Heat oil in a soup pan, then sauté the onion and Italian seasoning for 5 minutes. Add the potatoes, carrot, zucchini and celery and cook for 5 more minutes
- Add the chicken, stock and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover and cook for 35-40 minutes stirring occasionally.
- Add the peas and the pasta and cook just until the pasta is done
- Top with shaved parmesan
Corn and Crab Bisque
Ingredients:
- 16 ounces frozen corn
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 Tbsp butter
- 2 Tbsp flour
- 1 ¼ cups heavy cream
- 6 scallions, shredded
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
Directions:
- Melt butter in a saucepan, sprinkle in the flour while stirring constantly over low heat
- Remove pan from heat and stir in the cream, return to heat and stir until thickened
- Add the corn, bring to a boil and then simmer for 5 minutes
- Stir in the crab, scallions, cayenne and salt and pepper, return to boil and simmer for 2 minutes longer
Turkey and Brie Sandwich
Ingredients:
- Sliced smoked turkey breast
- Sliced Granny Smith apples
- Sliced brie
- Honey mustard
- Bread of your choice
Cobb Wrap
Ingredients:
- Spinach tortilla
- Smoked turkey breast
- Applewood-smoked bacon
- Organic greens
- Roasted romas
- Blue cheese
- Guacamole
- Tomato aioli