Savory soups and sandwich recipes from Southern Roots in Jamestown

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Savory soups and sandwich recipes from Southern Roots in Jamestown

Savory soups and sandwich recipes from Southern Roots in Jamestown

Data pix.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — On this Recipe Wednesday, we feature the classic combination of soup and a sandwich.  Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown for the delicious dishes.

Lentil Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup dried lentils
  • 3 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary, minced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 14-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 ¾ quarts vegetable stock

Directions:

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan. Stir in onion and cook for 5 minutes. Add the celery, carrots, rosemary, bay leaves and lentils. Stir for 1 minute.
  • Add the tomatoes and the stock and bring to a boil.  Lower the heat, half-cover the pan and simmer for about 1 hour until the lentils are tender
  • Remove bay leaves and season with salt and pepper

Chicken Minestone

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 cups diced chicken
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • 2 potatoes, cubed
  • 1 large carrot, cubed
  • 2 small zucchini, cubed
  • 2 celery stalks, cubed
  • 1 Qt chicken stock
  • 1 14 ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 ¾ cup frozen peas
  • 1 cup orzo (or any small pasta)
  • Shaved parmesan

Directions:

  • Heat oil in a soup pan, then sauté the onion and Italian seasoning for 5 minutes. Add the potatoes, carrot, zucchini and celery and cook for 5 more minutes
  • Add the chicken, stock and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover and cook for 35-40 minutes stirring occasionally.
  • Add the peas and the pasta and cook just until the pasta is done
  • Top with shaved parmesan

Corn and Crab Bisque

Ingredients:

  • 16 ounces frozen corn
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 2 Tbsp flour
  • 1 ¼ cups heavy cream
  • 6 scallions, shredded
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper

Directions:

  • Melt butter in a saucepan, sprinkle in the flour while stirring constantly over low heat
  • Remove pan from heat and stir in the cream, return to heat and stir until thickened
  • Add the corn, bring to a boil and then simmer for 5 minutes
  • Stir in the crab, scallions, cayenne and salt and pepper, return to boil and simmer for 2 minutes longer

Turkey and Brie Sandwich

Ingredients:

  • Sliced smoked turkey breast
  • Sliced Granny Smith apples
  • Sliced brie
  • Honey mustard
  • Bread of your choice

Cobb Wrap

Ingredients:

  • Spinach tortilla
  • Smoked turkey breast
  • Applewood-smoked bacon
  • Organic greens
  • Roasted romas
  • Blue cheese
  • Guacamole
  • Tomato aioli

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

Follow FOX8 on Twitter

MOST POPULAR