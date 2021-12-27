Ring in the New Year with a few brunch worthy sips and snacks

Champagne bottle with golden glittering splashes in the shape of number 2022 and confetti on a trendy yellow background. Flat lay. Minimal party concept.

(WGHP) — Out with the old and in with the new!

Ringing in the new year is a popular tradition that celebrates the year ahead.

Page Stroud of Sociably Yours shared fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday — New Year’s Eve at home with a pajama party!

A few delightful brunch-worthy treats can ring in the New Year.

Mini Frittatas



Ingredients

Nonstick vegetable oil cooking spray

12 large eggs

Salt & pepper to taste

1/4 cup fresh spinach, chopped

1/4 cup cooked bacon, chopped

1/4 cup sliced mushrooms

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons of finely chopped onions

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, add salt and pepper to taste. Add egg mixture halfway up to each tin Divide your toppings into 4 muffin cups each Bake for 15-20 minutes

Sociably Yours Sparkler



Ingredients

Strawberry lemonade

Raspberry lemonade

Ginger ale

Directions

Fill 1/3 of toasting flute with strawberry lemonade, 1/3 with raspberry lemonade Top with ginger ale

Pajama Mama



Ingredients

Cranberry juice

Soda water

Directions

Fill 1/2 of glass with cranberry juice Top with soda water

Grab your matching pajamas and toast the night away!