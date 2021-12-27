Ring in the New Year with a few brunch worthy sips and snacks

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Champagne bottle with golden glittering splashes in the shape of number 2022 and confetti on a trendy yellow background. Flat lay. Minimal party concept.

(WGHP) — Out with the old and in with the new!

Ringing in the new year is a popular tradition that celebrates the year ahead.

Page Stroud of Sociably Yours shared fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday — New Year’s Eve at home with a pajama party!

A few delightful brunch-worthy treats can ring in the New Year.

Mini Frittatas


Ingredients

  • Nonstick vegetable oil cooking spray
  • 12 large eggs
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • 1/4 cup fresh spinach, chopped
  • 1/4 cup cooked bacon, chopped
  • 1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of finely chopped onions

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, add salt and pepper to taste.
  3. Add egg mixture halfway up to each tin
  4. Divide your toppings into 4 muffin cups each
  5. Bake for 15-20 minutes

Sociably Yours Sparkler


Ingredients

  • Strawberry lemonade
  • Raspberry lemonade
  • Ginger ale

Directions

  1. Fill 1/3 of toasting flute with strawberry lemonade, 1/3 with raspberry lemonade
  2. Top with ginger ale

Pajama Mama


Ingredients

  • Cranberry juice
  • Soda water

Directions

  1. Fill 1/2 of glass with cranberry juice
  2. Top with soda water

Grab your matching pajamas and toast the night away!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter