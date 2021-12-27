Ring in the New Year with a few brunch worthy sips and snacks

(WGHP) — Out with the old and in with the new!
Ringing in the new year is a popular tradition that celebrates the year ahead.
Page Stroud of Sociably Yours shared fun and festive way to celebrate the holiday — New Year’s Eve at home with a pajama party!
A few delightful brunch-worthy treats can ring in the New Year.
Mini Frittatas
Ingredients
- Nonstick vegetable oil cooking spray
- 12 large eggs
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup fresh spinach, chopped
- 1/4 cup cooked bacon, chopped
- 1/4 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons of finely chopped onions
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray muffin tin with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl whisk together eggs, add salt and pepper to taste.
- Add egg mixture halfway up to each tin
- Divide your toppings into 4 muffin cups each
- Bake for 15-20 minutes
Sociably Yours Sparkler
Ingredients
- Strawberry lemonade
- Raspberry lemonade
- Ginger ale
Directions
- Fill 1/3 of toasting flute with strawberry lemonade, 1/3 with raspberry lemonade
- Top with ginger ale
Pajama Mama
Ingredients
- Cranberry juice
- Soda water
Directions
- Fill 1/2 of glass with cranberry juice
- Top with soda water
Grab your matching pajamas and toast the night away!