Recipes to start the new year on a healthy note without sacrificing flavor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After a holiday season of parties and sweets, it may be time for your family to focus on healthy meals.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Brenner Fit in Winston-Salem to make a few dishes the whole family will enjoy.
Basil Chicken
Ingredients
- 4 skinless chicken breasts
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 cup fresh basil
- 1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Mrs. Dash® herb seasoning blend
- 4 fresh basil sprigs, optional garnish
- Pepper to taste
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 325° F
- Place chicken breast halves in a glass baking pan and lightly pepper. Pierce each breast with a
fork several times to allow mixture to season and flavor as it cooks.
- To olive oil, add basil, parmesan cheese, garlic powder and Mrs. Dash®. Stir mixture with a fork
or whisk.
- Pour mixture evenly over chicken breasts making sure parmesan cheese is smoothly distributed.
- Baked uncovered, basting every 10 minutes with mixture from the pan, for a total of about 25
minutes or until juices in chicken are clear, not pink.
Pita Beef Pockets
Ingredients
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion
- 2 cups mushrooms
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup flat leaf parsley
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet® browning and seasoning sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 pieces pita bread
Preparation
- Slice onion and mushrooms; slice bell pepper into thin strips. Chop parsley.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add onion, bell pepper and mushroom. Sauté until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes.
Remove vegetables to a plate.
- Add beef to the skillet and cook until no trace of pink remains, 5 to 6 minutes. Spoon off and
discard any fat.
- Add the Worcestershire sauce, Kitchen Bouquet sauce and black pepper; stir and cook for 1 to 2
minutes.
- Add vegetables to the beef and stir to combine. Stir in the parsley and cook until heated
through. Remove from heat.
- Warm pitas. Cut a 2″ strip off the side of each pita and pull open. Fill each pita with the beef and
vegetable mixture.
Honey Arugula Salmon
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 3/4 teaspoon lemon peel
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon hot water
- 16 ounces salmon fillets
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cups arugula or spinach
- Fresh Dill
Preparation
- Place honey, grated lemon peel, ground pepper, garlic powder and hot water in a small bowl
and whisk until blended. With gloved hands, rub mixture over salmon fillets.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add spice-rubbed salmon fillets and cook 4 minutes.
Carefully turn fillets with a spatula.
- Reduce heat to medium-low and cook an additional 4 to 6 minutes, until fish turns opaque
throughout and flakes easily when tested with a fork.
- Arrange 1/2-cup arugula on each plate. Place salmon fillet on top of arugula or spinach and
garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.
Black Eye Pea Hash
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen black eyed peas
- 2 cups cooked white rice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 medium red bell pepper
- 1 small onion
- 2 stalks celery
- 2 small carrots
- 1/2 cup kale
- 1 bay leaf
- 3 fresh thyme sprigs
- 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Preparation
- Set the peas out to thaw. Mince the garlic; chop the onion and bell pepper; slice the celery and
cube the carrots; remove kale from stalks and chop.
- In a large pan heat the olive oil. Add garlic, onion, bell pepper, celery, carrots, bay leaf and
thyme. Sauté on medium low until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
- Add the kale, black-eyed peas, salt and black pepper. Stir lightly together.
- Add the chicken broth and simmer for about 15 minutes or until broth is gone.
- Heat rice, spoon hash over rice, garnish with thyme sprigs or fresh parsley and serve.