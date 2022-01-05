Recipes to start the new year on a healthy note without sacrificing flavor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — After a holiday season of parties and sweets, it may be time for your family to focus on healthy meals.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Brenner Fit in Winston-Salem to make a few dishes the whole family will enjoy.

Basil Chicken

Ingredients

4 skinless chicken breasts

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup fresh basil

1 tablespoon grated parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Mrs. Dash® herb seasoning blend

4 fresh basil sprigs, optional garnish

Pepper to taste

Preparation

Preheat oven to 325° F Place chicken breast halves in a glass baking pan and lightly pepper. Pierce each breast with a

fork several times to allow mixture to season and flavor as it cooks. To olive oil, add basil, parmesan cheese, garlic powder and Mrs. Dash®. Stir mixture with a fork

or whisk. Pour mixture evenly over chicken breasts making sure parmesan cheese is smoothly distributed. Baked uncovered, basting every 10 minutes with mixture from the pan, for a total of about 25

minutes or until juices in chicken are clear, not pink.

Pita Beef Pockets

Ingredients

1 lb. lean ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion

2 cups mushrooms

1 medium red bell pepper

1/2 cup flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Kitchen Bouquet® browning and seasoning sauce

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

6 pieces pita bread

Preparation

Slice onion and mushrooms; slice bell pepper into thin strips. Chop parsley. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and mushroom. Sauté until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes.

Remove vegetables to a plate. Add beef to the skillet and cook until no trace of pink remains, 5 to 6 minutes. Spoon off and

discard any fat. Add the Worcestershire sauce, Kitchen Bouquet sauce and black pepper; stir and cook for 1 to 2

minutes. Add vegetables to the beef and stir to combine. Stir in the parsley and cook until heated

through. Remove from heat. Warm pitas. Cut a 2″ strip off the side of each pita and pull open. Fill each pita with the beef and

vegetable mixture.

Honey Arugula Salmon

Ingredients

3 tablespoons honey

3/4 teaspoon lemon peel

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon hot water

16 ounces salmon fillets

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cups arugula or spinach

Fresh Dill

Preparation

Place honey, grated lemon peel, ground pepper, garlic powder and hot water in a small bowl

and whisk until blended. With gloved hands, rub mixture over salmon fillets. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add spice-rubbed salmon fillets and cook 4 minutes.

Carefully turn fillets with a spatula. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook an additional 4 to 6 minutes, until fish turns opaque

throughout and flakes easily when tested with a fork. Arrange 1/2-cup arugula on each plate. Place salmon fillet on top of arugula or spinach and

garnish with a sprig of fresh dill.

Black Eye Pea Hash

Ingredients

1 cup frozen black eyed peas

2 cups cooked white rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves

1 medium red bell pepper

1 small onion

2 stalks celery

2 small carrots

1/2 cup kale

1 bay leaf

3 fresh thyme sprigs

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 teaspoon salt (optional)

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Preparation

Set the peas out to thaw. Mince the garlic; chop the onion and bell pepper; slice the celery and

cube the carrots; remove kale from stalks and chop. In a large pan heat the olive oil. Add garlic, onion, bell pepper, celery, carrots, bay leaf and

thyme. Sauté on medium low until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the kale, black-eyed peas, salt and black pepper. Stir lightly together. Add the chicken broth and simmer for about 15 minutes or until broth is gone. Heat rice, spoon hash over rice, garnish with thyme sprigs or fresh parsley and serve.