DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — It finally feels like fall! On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re giving you the sweet taste of the season too.

Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery shows us how to spice up all the favorite fall flavors including apple pie and pumpkin spice.

Take a look at the must-try recipes.

Pumpkin honeybun cake

Make your favorite butter cake recipe.

To this add 3/4 cup of pumpkin.

Put that in a 9×13 pan and make a mixture of:

2 1/2 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1/2 cup of chopped walnuts.

Swirl the mixture throughout the cake batter.

Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350.

After you take it out, pour a glaze over the entire cake by making:

3 cups of powdered sugar

1/4 cup of milk

a splash of vanilla.

Cake needs to be warm when pouring the glaze.

S’mores cupcakes

Make your favorite chocolate cupcake.

To make the icing, use:

4 sticks of butter

Vanilla

1 container of marshmallow fluff

8 cups of powdered sugar

Milk

Blend your fluff and butter together making a smooth mixture then add powdered sugar in stages with a splash of vanilla and milk to thin icing but not making it runny. It needs to pipe out of an icing bag.

Top each cupcake with Hershey’s snack bar, mini marshmallows and crushed graham cracker crumbs.

Apple pie bars

To make the crust, use:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup of butter

1 egg (beaten)

Mix all dry ingredients together and cut the butter in until it is pea size crumbles. Add beaten egg.

Press 2/3 of the mixture into a 9×13 pan and set aside.

To make the apple filling, use:

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 cups of sliced apples

Combine all ingredients with sliced apples and spread on crust.

Then add the remaining crumble topping and bake at 350 for 40 minutes.

Cool then cut.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder & spices.

Whisk oil & sugars together.

Add pumpkin & whisk.

Whisk in eggs & vanilla.

Add flour in stages until the mixture has no flour streaks.

Use a cookie scoop & drop by 2 tablespoons, 1 inch apart.

Bake 10-12 minutes.

Cool completely and add your favorite filling like cream cheese icing, caramel icing or marshmallow buttercream.