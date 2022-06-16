WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — With the high price of groceries, hosting a party for family and friends this summer can get really expensive. 

But there are ways to save without sacrificing quality and taste. Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch in Winston-Salem to make some delicious dishes that won’t break your budget.

Fresh Corn Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 ears of fresh corn, cut off the cob
  • 1 Can rinsed black beans
  • 1 fresh red or other color pepper
  • ¼ diced red onion
  • Salt
  • Hot sauce
  • Juice of 1 lime

Method:

  • Toss all ingredients in a glass bowl and allow to chill for up to 1 hour.

Jalapeño Cheese Dip

  • 1 cup Dukes Mayo
  • 1 cup Cream Cheese
  • 2 cup Shredded White Cheddar
  • ¼ cup diced Jalapeños (sub pimentos for Pimento Cheese if you prefer!)
  • ¼ cup Juice from Jalapeño jar
  • Hot Sauce (Valentina or other you like)
  • Salt
  • Black Pepper
  • Fresh Green Onion & Cilantro to garnish

Quick Pickles

1 English Cucumber Sliced as you like
½ White Onion sliced as you like
3 cups distilled white Vinegar
2 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoon sugar
4 cups ice

Method:

  • In a saucepan, heat vinegar, salt & sugar until boiling and salt & sugar have dissolved
  • Remove from heat and add ice to cool rapidly
  • When Vinegar Mix is room temp, pour over Cucumber & Onion mix
  • Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and enjoy

Summer Slaw with Fresh Herb Dressing

Ingredients

Slaw Mix:

  • ½ head of finely sliced red cabbage
  • ½ head of finely sliced green cabbage
  • 4 large carrots, ribboned
  • ½ finely sliced red onion
  • 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • Herb Dressing:
  • ½ cup fresh mint leaves
  • ½ cup fresh basil leaves
  • ½ cup fresh Dill
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro
  • ½ fresh jalapeño
  • 3 cloves fresh garlic
  • ½ cup mayo
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • ½ cup buttermilk
  • Salt to taste

Method:

  • Toss all slaw ingredients together in a large bowl.
  • Puree all Herb Dressing together until smooth. Add buttermilk if a thinner consistency is desired. Add sour cream if a thicker, dip-like consistency is desired.
  • Pour Dressing over slaw to coat well, tossing to incorporate.
  • Chill for 1 hour or more. Toss well before serving & add salt, fresh lime juice or hot sauce if desired.