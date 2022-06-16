WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — With the high price of groceries, hosting a party for family and friends this summer can get really expensive.
But there are ways to save without sacrificing quality and taste. Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch in Winston-Salem to make some delicious dishes that won’t break your budget.
Fresh Corn Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 ears of fresh corn, cut off the cob
- 1 Can rinsed black beans
- 1 fresh red or other color pepper
- ¼ diced red onion
- Salt
- Hot sauce
- Juice of 1 lime
Method:
- Toss all ingredients in a glass bowl and allow to chill for up to 1 hour.
Jalapeño Cheese Dip
- 1 cup Dukes Mayo
- 1 cup Cream Cheese
- 2 cup Shredded White Cheddar
- ¼ cup diced Jalapeños (sub pimentos for Pimento Cheese if you prefer!)
- ¼ cup Juice from Jalapeño jar
- Hot Sauce (Valentina or other you like)
- Salt
- Black Pepper
- Fresh Green Onion & Cilantro to garnish
Quick Pickles
1 English Cucumber Sliced as you like
½ White Onion sliced as you like
3 cups distilled white Vinegar
2 tablespoon salt
2 tablespoon sugar
4 cups ice
Method:
- In a saucepan, heat vinegar, salt & sugar until boiling and salt & sugar have dissolved
- Remove from heat and add ice to cool rapidly
- When Vinegar Mix is room temp, pour over Cucumber & Onion mix
- Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and enjoy
Summer Slaw with Fresh Herb Dressing
Ingredients
Slaw Mix:
- ½ head of finely sliced red cabbage
- ½ head of finely sliced green cabbage
- 4 large carrots, ribboned
- ½ finely sliced red onion
- 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Herb Dressing:
- ½ cup fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh basil leaves
- ½ cup fresh Dill
- ½ cup fresh cilantro
- ½ fresh jalapeño
- 3 cloves fresh garlic
- ½ cup mayo
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup buttermilk
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Toss all slaw ingredients together in a large bowl.
- Puree all Herb Dressing together until smooth. Add buttermilk if a thinner consistency is desired. Add sour cream if a thicker, dip-like consistency is desired.
- Pour Dressing over slaw to coat well, tossing to incorporate.
- Chill for 1 hour or more. Toss well before serving & add salt, fresh lime juice or hot sauce if desired.