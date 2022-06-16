WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — With the high price of groceries, hosting a party for family and friends this summer can get really expensive.

But there are ways to save without sacrificing quality and taste. Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch in Winston-Salem to make some delicious dishes that won’t break your budget.

Fresh Corn Salad

Ingredients:

2 ears of fresh corn, cut off the cob

1 Can rinsed black beans

1 fresh red or other color pepper

¼ diced red onion

Salt

Hot sauce

Juice of 1 lime

Method:

Toss all ingredients in a glass bowl and allow to chill for up to 1 hour.

Jalapeño Cheese Dip

1 cup Dukes Mayo

1 cup Cream Cheese

2 cup Shredded White Cheddar

¼ cup diced Jalapeños (sub pimentos for Pimento Cheese if you prefer!)

¼ cup Juice from Jalapeño jar

Hot Sauce (Valentina or other you like)

Salt

Black Pepper

Fresh Green Onion & Cilantro to garnish

Quick Pickles

1 English Cucumber Sliced as you like

½ White Onion sliced as you like

3 cups distilled white Vinegar

2 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoon sugar

4 cups ice

Method:

In a saucepan, heat vinegar, salt & sugar until boiling and salt & sugar have dissolved

Remove from heat and add ice to cool rapidly

When Vinegar Mix is room temp, pour over Cucumber & Onion mix

Refrigerate for at least 2 hours and enjoy

Summer Slaw with Fresh Herb Dressing

Ingredients

Slaw Mix:

½ head of finely sliced red cabbage

½ head of finely sliced green cabbage

4 large carrots, ribboned

½ finely sliced red onion

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Herb Dressing:

½ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup fresh basil leaves

½ cup fresh Dill

½ cup fresh cilantro

½ fresh jalapeño

3 cloves fresh garlic

½ cup mayo

½ cup sour cream

½ cup buttermilk

Salt to taste

Method:

Toss all slaw ingredients together in a large bowl.

Puree all Herb Dressing together until smooth. Add buttermilk if a thinner consistency is desired. Add sour cream if a thicker, dip-like consistency is desired.

Pour Dressing over slaw to coat well, tossing to incorporate.

Chill for 1 hour or more. Toss well before serving & add salt, fresh lime juice or hot sauce if desired.