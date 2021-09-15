Recipes to blow away the competition next time you’re tailgating for game day

(WGHP) — Whether you’re tailgating or watching the game on TV, you can’t watch football without really good snacks.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown for some winning recipes.

Grilled Corn Guacamole

2 ears fresh sweet corn

2 avocados

1 small lime

¼ c. diced red onion

2 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Salt to taste

Grill corn until it is tender and let cool. Cut corn off the cobb into a bowl Dice the avocados and add to the corn Add red onion, salt and the juice from one lime Gently stir until combines, season to taste and top with fresh cilantro

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Cream Cheese

1 package cream cheese

1 cup pulled or diced chicken

¼ buffalo wing sauce

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced onion

2 Tbsp BBQ Rub

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp blue cheese crumbles (optional)

2 Tbsp chopped parsley

Place cream cheese is a small oven safe dish. Sprinkle with bbq rub, and gently score a diamond pattern into the cream cheese. Place in a low temp smoker or the cool side of a grill for 1.5-2 hours. In a small skillet melt butter and saute celery, onions, and cooked chicken until hot. Add wing sauce and remove from heat. Pour chicken mixture over smoked cream cheese. Top with Blue Cheese crumbles and parsley. Serve with your favorite cracker or tortilla chips.

Brisket Stuffed Jalapeno Poppers

12 large jalapenos – halved and seeded

1 package cream cheese

24 slices of bacon

1 C. Shredded Brisket

2 Tbsp BBQ Rub

¼ C. BBQ Sauce

Mix the cream cheese and rub. Spoon equal amounts of cream cheese into each jalapeno half. Top jalapeno with shredded brisket then wrap with bacon. Place in a smoker or on a low grill until bacon starts to brown. Baste with your favorite BBQ sauce and cook for 5 minutes to set up sauce. Serve

Smokehouse Chili

2 lbs chopped smoked brisket

1 can chili beans – drained

1 can black beans – drained

1 can white beans – drained

1 small can diced green chilies

1 can diced tomatoes

1 small yellow onion – diced

1 qt beef stock

¼ C. Chili Powder

2 Tbsp Cumin

Salt to taste

Saute onions and green chilies with chili powder and cumin in dutch oven. Add brisket, beans, stock, and diced tomatoes. Reduce to low heat and cover for 1.5-2 hours Season with salt and pepper. Serve with your favorite toppings or corn bread