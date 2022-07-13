WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s grilling season! So on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking the entire meal on the grill. The executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem shows us how to make the steak, side dish and even dessert on the fire.

Grilled carrots with gremolata

Ingrediants

Carrots

· 1.5 pounds blanched baby carrots

· 2 tbsp oil

· Salt and pepper to taste

Gremolata

· ¼ cup chopped parsley

· Zest of 1 lemon

· Juice of ½ lemon

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 2 tbsp EVOO

· 1 tsp salt

Directions

1. Mix all of the gremolata ingredients together in a bowl and set aside

2. Cut carrots in half lengthwise and toss in the oil, salt and pepper

3. Place the carrots slightly off center of the heat and grill until lightly charred and cooked through

4. Remove carrots from grill and toss in the gremolata

Grilled diner-style burger (Serves 4)

Ingredients

To assemble

· Eight 4 oz burger patties

· 8 slices of American cheese

· Thinly sliced red onion

· Butter lettuce

· Sliced tomato

· 4 Potato rolls

Butcher sauce

· 10 cloves roasted garlic

· ¼ cup mayo

· 2 tbsp ketchup

· 1 tbsp yellow mustard

· 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

· 1 tsp paprika

· 1 tsp salt

· 1 tsp ground black pepper

Directions

1. Cook burgers on medium high heat and melt cheese on each patty

2. While preheating make the butcher sauce by crushing your roasted garlic and whisking all of the ingredients together

3. Assemble with 2 patties, red onion, lettuce, tomato, butcher sauce on a toasted potato roll

Coffee-rubbed, 12-oz ribeye with grilled asparagus

Ingredients

· Four 12 oz ribeye steaks

· 1 pound of asparagus

Coffee Dry rub

· 2 tbsp kosher salt

· 2 tbsp instant coffee

· 2 tbsp garlic powder

· 2 tbsp paprika

· 2 tbsp black pepper

· 1 tbsp onion powder

· 1 tbsp chili powder

Directions

1. Thoroughly combine all dry spices in a bowl

2. Preheat grill to a medium high heat

3. Liberally coat each ribeye in the coffee rub

4. Grill the steaks to desired doneness trying move as little as possible

5. Remove steaks and prepare asparagus while they rest

6. Toss asparagus in salt, pepper and oil

7. Place asparagus slightly to the side of the heat and grill until lightly charred and cooked through

Grilled pound cake with bourbon peaches

Ingredients

· Four 1-inch thick slices of pound cake

· 2 tbsp melted butter

· ¼ cup white sugar

For peaches

· 4 peaches sliced

· ½ cup bourbon

· ¾ cup brown sugar

· ½ lb of butter

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat grill to a medium

2. Place a cast iron off to the side of the grill

3. Once heated add your peaches and let caramelize

4. Once caramelized add bourbon once flames die down add the rest of your ingredients

for the bourbon peaches and simmer until syrup

5. Brush pound cake with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar

6. Place slightly off heat and grill until sugar is caramelized

7. Remove pound cake and top with bourbon peaches