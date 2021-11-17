Pie is the classic Thanksgiving dessert; here are a few recipes that’ll keep everyone happy

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — At Thanksgiving, pies are always a popular dessert.

You can cook traditional ones like pumpkin or pecan, or this year, you could add another flavor to the feast.

For Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith shows us some pies you’ll want to try. She makes them with help from the culinary instructors at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown.

Pie Crust

24 ounces pastry flour

8 ounces shortening

8 ounces margarine

8 ounces cold water

1 ounces salt

Cut shortening into flour, creating pea-sized chunks. Add salt to water and add water to flour/shortening mixture until it’s fully incorporated. Scale 9 oz pieces. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Yields 2 pie crust plus a little extra Roll out and place in pie tins. For baked crusts – dock and bake upside down with another pan on top of crust for 10 to 15 minutes at 450 degrees Unbaked crusts – place in tin and crimp the edge, do not dock than fill with filling and bake as directed.

German Chocolate Pie

4 oz chocolate chips

2 oz butter

1 1/3 cup Eagle Brand condensed milk

½ cup eggs

½ cup hot water

1 tsp vanilla

1/8 tsp salt

½ cup pecan pieces

½ cup coconut

Melt the chocolate chips and butter together in a double boiler. Remove from heat. Slowly add the Eagle Brand milk and mix in thoroughly. Add the eggs, hot water, vanilla, and salt and mix thoroughly. Do not over mix or bubbles will form. To assemble the pie, distribute the pecans and coconut evenly on the bottom of the pie shell. Pour the chocolate mixture on top of the nuts and coconut. Bake at 425°F for 10 minutes; reduce the temp to 350°F for 30 minutes or until set.

Sour Cream Apple pie

Filling:

6 oz sugar

1 oz AP flour

1/8 tsp salt

8 oz sour cream

½ oz vanilla

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

1 egg

2 Cups- chopped green apples (2 medium)

Topping:

1 ½ ounce flour

2.66 ounce Brown sugar

1 ounce butter

¼ tsp Ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground clove

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare pie dough Mix sugar, flour and salt together. Beat in sour cream, vanilla, cinnamon and egg until smooth. Stir in chopped apples Pour into prepared pie shell Bake until center is set about 45 minutes Mix all ingredients for the topping together until crumbly. Sprinkle pies with topping and bake until golden about 15 minutes

Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Pie

Chocolate OREO Crust:

28 OREO Cookies crushed (Chocolate gram crackers work too)

1/2 cup Butter melted

Creamy Peanut Butter Filling:

1 1/2 cups Creamy Peanut Butter

1/2 cup Butter softened

1 cup Powdered Sugar

Chocolate Ganache:

1 cup Chocolate Chips

4 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Topping:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups chopped

Instructions

Crush the OREO cookies in food processor or ziploc bag until fine. Add melted butter and stir until combined. Press cookie crust on the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Freeze for 10 minutes. In mixing bowl, add peanut butter, softened butter, and powdered sugar. Cream until smooth and fluffy. Spread over crust and return to freezer. Place chocolate chips and 4 Reese’s Peanut Butter cups in a heat-proof bowl. Place heavy cream in the microwave for 30-45 seconds or until warm. Pour into chocolate and stir until smooth. If it isn’t smooth enough and melting, place in microwave for 10-15 seconds. Stir until chocolate is glossy and smooth. Pour over peanut butter layer and return to freezer. Let freeze for 1-2 hours. Top with chopped Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. May serve with homemade whipped cream. Best served chilled.

Layered Cream Cheese-Sweet Potato Pie

Cream Cheese Layer

1 package (8 oz) cream cheese, not softened 1/4 cup granulated sugar 1 egg 1 teaspoon grated orange peel

Sweet Potato Layer

1 cup mashed cooked dark orange sweet potatoes or ¾ pound of uncooked potatoes

2/3 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1 teaspoon Vanilla Flavoring

1 tablespoon Rum or Rum flavoring

Topping

1 cup sweetened whipped cream

Directions

Place cookie sheet on oven rack. Heat oven to 350°F. In small bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar on low speed until well blended. Add egg; beat well. Stir in orange peel. Set aside. Place sweet potatoes in food processor; cover and process until smooth. In large bowl, beat sweet potato layer ingredients with wire whisk. Spread cream cheese mixture in frozen pie crust. Carefully spoon sweet potato mixture over cream cheese mixture. Bake on cookie sheet 50 to 60 minutes or until set and knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool 30 minutes. Refrigerate until chilled, 3 to 4 hours. Serve pie with sweetened whipped cream. Store covered in refrigerator.