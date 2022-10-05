JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall.

Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes.

Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza

Ingredients:

1 10” pizza crust

½ onion sliced

butter

Fig jam

4-5 slices Prosciutto

½ pear sliced

2 oz or more goat cheese

½ – ¾ cup shredded mozzarella

Spring mix

Balsamic dressing

Balsamic glaze

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450

Sauté onion in butter until caramelized

Spread a thin layer of fig jam on the crust

Evenly distribute onions, prosciutto, pear and goat cheese over fig jam

Top with mozzarella

Bake for 12-15 minutes

Toss a handful of spring mix with balsamic dressing and then top cooked pizza

Drizzle with balsamic glaze

Sweet Potato Stacks

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp melted butter

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp fresh Rosemary chopped plus extra for garnish

Salt and pepper

5-6 large sweet potatoes sliced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375

Spray 12 muffin cups with nonstick spray

Whisk together butter, oil, parmesan, chopped rosemary, and salt/pepper to taste in a bowl

Add sweet potato slices and toss to coat

Layer slices into muffin pan, fill completely

Bake for 45-50 minutes until golden brown

Let cool for 5 minutes and then remove from pan with a spoon

Top with extra parmesan and rosemary if desired

Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vanilla

½ cup softened butter

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup canned pumpkin (not pie filling)

2 eggs

1 ½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp cloves

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 ½ cups flour

½ cup butter

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

2 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla

¼ cup milk

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350, grease a 9” loaf pan

In a mixer bowl, combine first 13 ingredients and beat at medium speed, scraping sides until well blended

Pour into prepared pan and bake for 40-50 minutes until toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from pan to cool completely

In small saucepan melt butter over medium-low heat. Continue cooking about 4-5 minutes watching carefully. When butter looks caramel-colored it is done (be careful not to burn it). Remove from heat and stir in powdered sugar, syrup, and vanilla. Stir until smooth. If it is too thick, stir in a little milk to thin.

Pour the glaze over the loaf and let set for 30 minutes

Sweet Potato Wild Rice Pilaf

Ingredients:

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup wild rice blend

½ tsp parsley

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp thyme

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sweet potato, diced small

¼ cup chopped onion

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted

Directions:

In a medium saucepan bring the broth to a boil, add rice and herbs, reduce to a simmer and cover pot. Cook for 45 minutes.

In a skillet heat olive oil over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and onion. Cook until tender

Add the cranberries and pecan to the skillet and cook for an additional 2 minutes

Add the rice mixture to the skillet mixture and combine