JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — From sweet potatoes to pumpkin, on this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking with some of the favorite flavors of fall.
Shannon Smith stopped by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some sweet and savory autumn-inspired dishes.
Fall Fig, Pear & Prosciutto Pizza
Ingredients:
- 1 10” pizza crust
- ½ onion sliced
- butter
- Fig jam
- 4-5 slices Prosciutto
- ½ pear sliced
- 2 oz or more goat cheese
- ½ – ¾ cup shredded mozzarella
- Spring mix
- Balsamic dressing
- Balsamic glaze
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450
- Sauté onion in butter until caramelized
- Spread a thin layer of fig jam on the crust
- Evenly distribute onions, prosciutto, pear and goat cheese over fig jam
- Top with mozzarella
- Bake for 12-15 minutes
- Toss a handful of spring mix with balsamic dressing and then top cooked pizza
- Drizzle with balsamic glaze
Sweet Potato Stacks
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp melted butter
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp grated parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp fresh Rosemary chopped plus extra for garnish
- Salt and pepper
- 5-6 large sweet potatoes sliced
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375
- Spray 12 muffin cups with nonstick spray
- Whisk together butter, oil, parmesan, chopped rosemary, and salt/pepper to taste in a bowl
- Add sweet potato slices and toss to coat
- Layer slices into muffin pan, fill completely
- Bake for 45-50 minutes until golden brown
- Let cool for 5 minutes and then remove from pan with a spoon
- Top with extra parmesan and rosemary if desired
Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- ½ cup softened butter
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 cup canned pumpkin (not pie filling)
- 2 eggs
- 1 ½ tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp ginger
- ¼ tsp nutmeg
- ¼ tsp cloves
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 ½ cups flour
- ½ cup butter
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ¼ cup milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350, grease a 9” loaf pan
- In a mixer bowl, combine first 13 ingredients and beat at medium speed, scraping sides until well blended
- Pour into prepared pan and bake for 40-50 minutes until toothpick in center comes out clean. Cool for 15 minutes, then remove from pan to cool completely
- In small saucepan melt butter over medium-low heat. Continue cooking about 4-5 minutes watching carefully. When butter looks caramel-colored it is done (be careful not to burn it). Remove from heat and stir in powdered sugar, syrup, and vanilla. Stir until smooth. If it is too thick, stir in a little milk to thin.
- Pour the glaze over the loaf and let set for 30 minutes
Sweet Potato Wild Rice Pilaf
Ingredients:
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup wild rice blend
- ½ tsp parsley
- ½ tsp oregano
- ½ tsp thyme
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 cup sweet potato, diced small
- ¼ cup chopped onion
- 1/3 cup dried cranberries
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan bring the broth to a boil, add rice and herbs, reduce to a simmer and cover pot. Cook for 45 minutes.
- In a skillet heat olive oil over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and onion. Cook until tender
- Add the cranberries and pecan to the skillet and cook for an additional 2 minutes
- Add the rice mixture to the skillet mixture and combine