JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — This Recipe Wednesday is all about hearty meals in a hurry.

November’s a busy time of year when the temperatures drop.

We stopped by Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown to try some dishes that you can cook fast and will fill you up.

Tater Tot Casserole

1 bag (2lb) tater tots – cooked (deep fryer/air fryer)

1 10.5oz can cream of chicken soup

1 ½ cups sour cream

¼ c green onions – sliced

1 8oz bag cheddar cheese

1 small snack bag potato chips

Salt & Pepper to taste

Cook tater tots in a deep fryer or air fryer. Set aside and allow to cool Combine soup and sour cream and stir to combine Fold the soup mixture, tater tots, cheese (reserve 2-3 oz), seasonings, and green onions

until combined Pour mixture into a casserole dish and top with cheese and crushed potato chips Bake at 325 for 45 min or until top is golden brown.

Variations

Hamburger Casserole

Add 1 pound of ground beef, ½ cup diced onions – sauteed, and ¼ cup diced dill pickles

Tater Taco Casserole

Add 1 pound of ground turkey, 1 small package of taco seasoning, and 1 small can Rotel. Top with crush tortilla chips instead of potato chips



“Back Home” Skillet Corn Bread

1 cup self rising corn meal

1 cup cream style corn

½ cup sour cream

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ c sugar

1 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

Combine creamed corn, sour cream, oil, sugar, and eggs and mix well. Fold in corn meal and baking powder until just combined. Pour mixture into a greased cast iron skillet or baking dish. Bake at 425 for 30-45 minutes. Cornbread should be golden brown and set in the middle.

Black Powder Brunswick Stew

1 lb diced pork bbq

1 lb diced smoked chicken

1 medium onion – diced

2 cups diced tomatoes

2 cups 5 way vegetable mix (peas, lima beans, corn, carrots, and green beans)

4 cups chicken stock

1 cup ketchup

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp Cayenne Pepper Sauce

2 Tbsp worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp Sugar (optional)

Salt and Pepper to taste

Preheat dutch oven or soup pot. Saute’ onion with 2 Tbsp vegetable oil. Add all ingredients to the pot and simmer on low for 1-2 hours. Can be cooked in a crock

pot. Adjust seasoning to your liking. If you like a spicy stew add more cayenne pepper

sauce. Serve with your favorite cornbread.

Smoked Brisket Pot Roast

2-3 lb Brisket (can use the flat)

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup Beef stock

2-3 lbs small red potatoes

2 stalks of celery – course chopped

4-5 carrots peeled and chopped into 1 inch pieces

1 medium onion – course chopped

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 T Salt

1 T Pepper

2-3 small bay leaves

Season brisket with salt and pepper and smoke for 1-2 hours at 275f. If you don’t have

a smoker brown the brisket as you would a traditional pot roast. Add ¼ tsp liquid smoke

(optional) Place the brisket in your crock pot or dutch oven and top with bbq sauce, beef stock, and

Worcestershire sauce. Add your vegetables and seasonings and cook for 4-6 hours on low heat. If you’re using a

crock pot cook on low for up to 8 hours