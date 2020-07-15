Mozelle’s Southern Bistro in Winston-Salem shares recipes to put those fresh veggies, fruit to good use

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gardens are growing, full of fresh vegetables and fruits, so on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you new ways to enjoy them.

Caprese

Serves 4

Ingredients

Ripe tomatoes

Basil-infused olive oil *

Pomegranate molasses

Burrata 

Directions

Slice heirloom tomatoes 1/2” thick and arrange on serving plates.

Place one piece of burrata, on each plate.

Drizzle with pomegranate molasses + basil-infused extra virgin olive oil

Add salt and pepper, if you like. 

Ingredients for basil-infused olive oil

Fresh basil from the garden

Boiling water

Ice water 

Good extra virgin olive oil, not great

Blender

Directions for basil-infused olive oil

Place basil in boiling water for five seconds, transfer to ice water.

Allow to cool completely.

Place cooked basil in a dry towel and ring out all of the water.

In a blender, add basil and olive oil and purée.

Strain through a fine strainer, saving oil and discarding solids

Peach Panzanella

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup red onions

2 Tbsp lime juice

3 peaches, cut into wedges

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup sliced cucumbers

1 cup cornbread croutons

3 oz sherry vinaigrette

Fresh herbs like basil, cilantro and/or mint salt

Directions

Let onions soak in lime juice for about 10 minutes; drain.

Add all ingredients to a large bowl and toss well. A

llow to rest in bowl for about five minutes before serving.

Toss again and serve.

Street Corn

Serves 4

Ingredients

Four ears of corn on the cob

2 Tbsp canola oil

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup flavored mayonnaise (Yum Yum sauce)

1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese

1 lime, quartered

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 Tbsp dried red chili flakes (gochugaru)

Salt

Directions

Using a paring knife, cut the kernels off of the cob.

Heat oil in a wide-bottom sauté pan.

Sauté corn until it is hot.

Add to serving plates.

Garnish with the remaining ingredients. 

Buttermilk Pie

Ingredients

¼ cup butter

1 ¼ cups granulated sugar

4 each local eggs

2 Tbsp cornmeal

1 Tbsp all-purpose flour

¼ tsp iodized salt

½ cup buttermilk

1 Tbsp lemon zest

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 each pie crust

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees.

In a mixer, cream together sugar and butter.

Add eggs one at a time, until incorporated.

Sift together flour, cornmeal and salt.

Add flour mixture to bowl, mix just until combined.

Add remaining ingredients and mix until you have an even consistency (just over 1 minute).

Pour into pie shell.

Bake for 45 minutes.

Pie is done when a toothpick piercing the center comes out clean.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter