Mozelle’s Southern Bistro in Winston-Salem shares recipes to put those fresh veggies, fruit to good use

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gardens are growing, full of fresh vegetables and fruits, so on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you new ways to enjoy them.
Caprese
Serves 4
Ingredients
Ripe tomatoes
Basil-infused olive oil *
Pomegranate molasses
Burrata
Directions
Slice heirloom tomatoes 1/2” thick and arrange on serving plates.
Place one piece of burrata, on each plate.
Drizzle with pomegranate molasses + basil-infused extra virgin olive oil
Add salt and pepper, if you like.
Ingredients for basil-infused olive oil
Fresh basil from the garden
Boiling water
Ice water
Good extra virgin olive oil, not great
Blender
Directions for basil-infused olive oil
Place basil in boiling water for five seconds, transfer to ice water.
Allow to cool completely.
Place cooked basil in a dry towel and ring out all of the water.
In a blender, add basil and olive oil and purée.
Strain through a fine strainer, saving oil and discarding solids
Peach Panzanella
Serves 4
Ingredients
1/2 cup red onions
2 Tbsp lime juice
3 peaches, cut into wedges
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup sliced cucumbers
1 cup cornbread croutons
3 oz sherry vinaigrette
Fresh herbs like basil, cilantro and/or mint salt
Directions
Let onions soak in lime juice for about 10 minutes; drain.
Add all ingredients to a large bowl and toss well. A
llow to rest in bowl for about five minutes before serving.
Toss again and serve.
Street Corn
Serves 4
Ingredients
Four ears of corn on the cob
2 Tbsp canola oil
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1/4 cup flavored mayonnaise (Yum Yum sauce)
1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese
1 lime, quartered
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
2 Tbsp dried red chili flakes (gochugaru)
Salt
Directions
Using a paring knife, cut the kernels off of the cob.
Heat oil in a wide-bottom sauté pan.
Sauté corn until it is hot.
Add to serving plates.
Garnish with the remaining ingredients.
Buttermilk Pie
Ingredients
¼ cup butter
1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
4 each local eggs
2 Tbsp cornmeal
1 Tbsp all-purpose flour
¼ tsp iodized salt
½ cup buttermilk
1 Tbsp lemon zest
3 Tbsp lemon juice
1 each pie crust
Directions
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In a mixer, cream together sugar and butter.
Add eggs one at a time, until incorporated.
Sift together flour, cornmeal and salt.
Add flour mixture to bowl, mix just until combined.
Add remaining ingredients and mix until you have an even consistency (just over 1 minute).
Pour into pie shell.
Bake for 45 minutes.
Pie is done when a toothpick piercing the center comes out clean.