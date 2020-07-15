Mozelle’s Southern Bistro in Winston-Salem shares recipes to put those fresh veggies, fruit to good use

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gardens are growing, full of fresh vegetables and fruits, so on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you new ways to enjoy them.

Caprese

Serves 4

Ingredients

Ripe tomatoes Basil-infused olive oil * Pomegranate molasses Burrata

Directions

Slice heirloom tomatoes 1/2” thick and arrange on serving plates. Place one piece of burrata, on each plate. Drizzle with pomegranate molasses + basil-infused extra virgin olive oil Add salt and pepper, if you like.

Ingredients for basil-infused olive oil

Fresh basil from the garden Boiling water Ice water Good extra virgin olive oil, not great Blender

Directions for basil-infused olive oil

Place basil in boiling water for five seconds, transfer to ice water. Allow to cool completely. Place cooked basil in a dry towel and ring out all of the water. In a blender, add basil and olive oil and purée. Strain through a fine strainer, saving oil and discarding solids

Peach Panzanella

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup red onions 2 Tbsp lime juice 3 peaches, cut into wedges 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 1 cup sliced cucumbers 1 cup cornbread croutons 3 oz sherry vinaigrette Fresh herbs like basil, cilantro and/or mint salt

Directions

Let onions soak in lime juice for about 10 minutes; drain. Add all ingredients to a large bowl and toss well. A llow to rest in bowl for about five minutes before serving. Toss again and serve.

Street Corn

Serves 4

Ingredients

Four ears of corn on the cob 2 Tbsp canola oil 1/2 cup chopped green onions 1/4 cup flavored mayonnaise (Yum Yum sauce) 1/2 cup crumbled cotija cheese 1 lime, quartered 1/4 cup chopped cilantro 2 Tbsp dried red chili flakes (gochugaru) Salt

Directions

Using a paring knife, cut the kernels off of the cob. Heat oil in a wide-bottom sauté pan. Sauté corn until it is hot. Add to serving plates. Garnish with the remaining ingredients.

Buttermilk Pie

Ingredients

¼ cup butter 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar 4 each local eggs 2 Tbsp cornmeal 1 Tbsp all-purpose flour ¼ tsp iodized salt ½ cup buttermilk 1 Tbsp lemon zest 3 Tbsp lemon juice 1 each pie crust

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In a mixer, cream together sugar and butter. Add eggs one at a time, until incorporated. Sift together flour, cornmeal and salt. Add flour mixture to bowl, mix just until combined. Add remaining ingredients and mix until you have an even consistency (just over 1 minute). Pour into pie shell. Bake for 45 minutes. Pie is done when a toothpick piercing the center comes out clean.