WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The holidays are here. It’s a time of sweets, treats and feasts, but dieticians say to make sure you maintain a balance by including some healthy dishes into your holiday meals.

Shannon Smith stopped by Brenner Fit in Winston-Salem. The Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist program works with families to improve the weight and health of children and families.

Here are a few holiday recipes to try that are both delicious and nutritious.

Festive Arugula Salad

Ingredients:

Dressing

3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons thawed frozen orange juice concentrate

3/4 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

Salad

4 oranges

5 ounces arugula

5 ounces baby spinach

3/4 cup pomegranate seeds or dried cranberries

4 ounces goat cheese crumbles

1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

Directions:

Whisk dressing ingredients in bowl to blend.

*Can be made 1 day ahead. Chill. Bring to room temperature and rewhisk before using.

Cut off peel and white pith from oranges. Cut oranges into 1/4- to 1/2-inch-thick rounds. Cut each round into quarters. Transfer orange pieces to large bowl. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Toss salad with enough dressing to coat and serve.

Kale Salad

Ingredients:

6 large kale leaves, washed, excess water shaken off

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

Grated parmesan cheese

1/4 cup walnuts, chopped (optional)

Directions:

Strip the leaves off the stem of the kale by grasping the bottom of each stem and pulling your hand up along it forcefully. Throw the stems away. Stack and bunch the leaves together on the cutting board. Using a knife, cut across the stack so that you end up with skinny slivers of kale. Place kale in a large bowl and massage it with your hands to break down the leaves and make them more tender. Put the garlic, lemon juice, oil and salt in a small bowl. Mix together. Add mixture to the bowl of kale and toss it around with the tongs to evenly coat each leaf. Add more lemon, oil, or salt if needed. Top with parmesan cheese and walnuts.

Roasted Sweet Potato Rounds with Rosemary-Honey Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds sweet potatoes (about 3 large), cut into ½ inch rounds

Salt to taste

Cooking spray

Dressing

1 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup honey

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil and coat with cooking spray. Place rounds on baking sheet so they are not touching and sprinkle with salt to taste. Spray cooking spray on top to coat. Roast for 15 minutes or until brown on top. Remove from oven and flip potatoes rounds over. Bake for another 15 minutes or until second side is brown. Whisk together dressing ingredients and pour over top of roast potato rounds. Serve.

Roasted Rosemary Sweet Potato Rounds

Ingredients:

2-3 pounds sweet potatoes (about 3 large), cut into ½ inch rounds

1 tablespoon butter spread, melted

1 tablespoon canola oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon chopped dried rosemary

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a large baking sheet with foil.

Mix together melted butter and oil.

Place rounds on baking sheet so they are not touching and brush both sides with melted butter/oil mixture.

Sprinkle with salt, pepper and rosemary.

Roast for 15 minutes or until brown on top. Remove from oven and flip potatoes rounds over. Bake for another 15 minutes or until second side is brown.

Caramelized Brussels Sprouts

4 – 5 servings | 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts, bottoms trimmed off and sliced into thin pieces

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 clove garlic

Pinch of salt

1-2 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ cup roughly chopped pecans (optional)

¼ cup dried craisins (optional)

Directions:

Heat the olive oil over medium high in a large skillet. Sauté the garlic for 30 seconds. Add the Brussels sprouts and continue sautéing for another 4 – 5 minutes, until bright green and tender. Add the salt, brown sugar and craisins; toss together. Top with pecans.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

4 – 5 servings | 30 minutes

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

1 pound Brussels sprouts

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Optional: chili powder garlic powder



Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray. Trim off the bottom of each Brussels sprout then cut into quarters and place onto baking sheet. Place sprouts onto baking sheet and drizzle with canola oil. Season with salt, pepper, and optional seasoning as desired. Gently toss until each piece is coated. Roast in oven for 15 minutes. Remove from oven, and flip/stir the sprouts. Roast for an additional 5 – 10 minutes or longer until they are brown and crispy.

Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Bake

4 servings | 1 hour

Ingredients:

1/4 cup margarine, melted

1 large butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium apple, cubed

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Combine margarine and all ingredients in 1-1/2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Remove cover and bake an additional 15 minutes or until squash is tender.

Savory Butternut Squash

6-8 serving | 20 minutes

Ingredients:

2 medium butternut squash, peeled and cubed (about 6 cups)

1 tablespoon olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

½ teaspoon curry powder

1 tablespoon honey

¼ cup golden raisins

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

Directions:

Preheat oven to 500°F. Toss squash in oil, salt and pepper. Place squash in a single layer on a sheet pan. Bake for 10 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven and toss squash with remaining ingredients. Serve immediately