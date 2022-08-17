(WGHP) — With students heading back to school, evenings will be much busier for parents.

It can be difficult to get dinner on the table. So on Recipe Wednesday, we are showing you some make-ahead meals that are delicious and can be warmed up in just minutes.

Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad to try them out.

Healthy sausage pasta with kale pesto, lemon & tomatoes

1 small bunch of kale

2 lemons

1 cup shredded Parmesan

¼ cup walnuts, chopped

Olive oil or avocado oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

16 oz. whole wheat penne pasta

1 lb. Italian chicken or turkey sausage, uncooked

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

½ pint cherry tomatoes

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Strip kale leaves from stems; discard stems. Zest 4 tsp. zest from lemon; quarter lemons. In a food processor, combine chopped kale, parmesan, walnuts, half the lemon zest, 4 Tbsp. olive oil, a pinch of garlic, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Add pasta to the pot of boiling water, and cook until al dente, 9-11 minutes. Reserve ¼ cup pasta water, then drain. Heat a drizzle of olive oil in a large pan over med-high heat. Add sausage and shallot. Cook, breaking up meat into pieces until browned. Add remaining garlic to the pan with sausage. Cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Reduce heat to medium-low. Stir in pasta, kale pesto, tomatoes and a squeeze of lemon juice. Add pasta water if needed to moisten. Season with salt & pepper. Divide pasta between bowls. Serve with remaining lemon wedges on the side.

Copycat Starbucks egg bites

5 large eggs

2 oz. Gruyere or sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

2 oz. 1/3-less-fat cream cheese

2 Tbsp. cottage cheese

¼ tsp. table salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

3 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Add 1 1/2 cups of water to an Instant Pot and place the metal trivet inside. Lightly coat a silicone 7-portion egg bite mold with cooking spray. Process eggs, cheese, cream cheese, cottage cheese, salt, and pepper in a blender on low until smooth, about 20 seconds. Distribute bacon among cups, and top each evenly with egg mixture, (about ¾ full). Tightly cover silicone mold with aluminum foil coated with cooking spray. Carefully lower the mold into Instant Pot onto the trivet. Place lid on Instant Pot, and seal the vent. Cook on high pressure for 9 minutes. Once Instant Pot is warmed up, the timer will begin to count down. When time is up, natural release for 10 minutes. Vent steam and remove mold from Instant Pot to a wire cooling rack. Cool in the mold for 3 minutes.

Chicken & black bean enchiladas

8 large corn or wheat tortillas

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Ground cumin

Chili powder

Kosher salt

Olive oil

1 large Vidalia onion, small diced

1 can (15 oz.) black beans, drained well

3 cans (15 oz. size) red enchilada sauce

3 cups grated cheddar jack cheese

Garnishes: Sour cream, diced tomato, chopped cilantro

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Toss chicken in olive oil and sprinkle both sides with cumin, chili powder and salt. Bake on a sheet pan for 18 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165. Cool slightly and shred or chop. In a large skillet over medium heat, add a drizzle of olive oil. Once oil is shimmering, add onions. Cook and stir for 10 minutes until soft and golden brown. Stir in the chicken and black beans. Remove from heat. Pour 1 1/2 cups of sauce into a 9 x 13 baking dish and pour the rest into a medium bowl. To assemble: Lay a tortilla on a flat surface and spread two tablespoons of sauce over the surface of the tortilla. Place a heaping ¼ cup of the chicken mixture in a line down the center of the tortilla, then sprinkle with about 1/3 cup of cheese. Roll the tortilla up tightly and place in the baking dish (seam-side down) on top of the sauce. Repeat with other tortillas. Pour the remaining sauce over the enchiladas and sprinkle on the rest of the cheese. Add another sprinkle of chili powder. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until bubbly. Remove from the oven and rest for 15-20 minutes. Serve enchiladas topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes, and cilantro.

*Cover and freeze unbaked enchiladas for up to 3 months. To use, partially thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat the oven to 350°. Cover enchiladas with greased sprayed with cooking spray. Bake until heated through and a thermometer inserted in the center reads 165°, about 45 minutes. Uncover and bake until cheese is melted, 5-10 minutes longer.

Heavenly meatballs

Meatballs:

1 egg

1 cup saltine cracker crumbs

2 ½ Tbsp. milk

1 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

1 small onion, minced or grated

1 clove garlic, pressed or minced

2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

1 lb. 85/15 ground beef or turkey

2 Italian sausage links, casings removed

Preheat the oven to 375° F. Line a sheet pan with foil and spray with cooking spray. Add eggs, cracker crumbs and milk to a large bowl and mix until moistened. Add salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, onion, garlic and Parmesan to the bowl and mix until combined. Add beef and sausage to the mixture and gently combine, using hands. Form into 1 1/2” meatballs. Place on a sheet pan and bake for 20-23 minutes until cooked through. Remove from oven. Serve with sauces or cool and freeze for later. If frozen, thaw overnight in the refrigerator and then reheat in a covered saucepot with sauce or broth. You can also reheat in the oven on a covered sheet pan at 300 degrees. Reheat to the temperature of 155 degrees.

Hearty marinara sauce

Sauce:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, diced ¼”

2 cloves garlic, minced or pressed

1/2 cup beef broth

¼ cup red wine (or more beef broth)

2 tsp. dried basil, crushed

1 tsp. dried oregano, crushed

1 tsp. fennel seed, crushed (optional)

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. ground black pepper

1 can (6 oz.) tomato paste

1 can (15-16 oz.) fire-roasted diced

tomatoes, drained

1 can (8 oz.) tomato sauce

1 tbsp. packed brown sugar

1 tsp. of red wine vinegar

Fresh basil, chopped

Heat oil in a large skillet. Saute onion until soft and translucent. Add garlic and saute for 30 seconds. Deglaze with beef broth and wine (if using), scraping up the browned bits in the pan. Stir in basil, oregano, fennel, salt, pepper, and tomato paste. Cook for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Add canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, brown sugar, and red wine vinegar. Stir to combine. Simmer for 30 minutes. May add some water or broth if the sauce is too thick. Taste and adjust salt, pepper and sugar.