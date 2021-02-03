Kick off the Super Bowl with these Kansas City, Tampa Bay recipes

Big Super Bowl parties are out, but we can still enjoy all the football food and snacks at home. On this Recipe Wednesday, the culinary instructors at GTCC in Jamestown shared their favorite game day grub!

Kansas City Ribs

Ingredients: Dry Rub & Ribs

2 T Kosher Salt

3 T Brown Sugar

3 T Paprika

2 T Chili Powder

4 T Black Pepper

2 T Onion Powder

1 T Garlic Powder

1 T Smoked Paprika

1 T Cumin

1 tsp coriander

2 Racks pork spare ribs

Method

Combine all dry ingredients together for the rub

Spread rub evenly over trimmed spare ribs

Allow to cure overnight before smoking or cooking in the oven if you do not have a smoker.

Slow smoke or roast at 250 degrees for approximately 6 hours or until ribs are tender but meat. Coat the rack with sauce, return the ribs to oven, smoker or grill and glaze the sauce.

Cut and serve the ribs. NOTE: Ribs may be cooked and chilled ahead of game day and then reheated for service just before your guests arrive for the big game. Can serve some extra sauce on the side as well.

Kansas City Style BBQ Sauce

Ingredients

2 T oil for sautéing

1 small onion small dice

2 cloves garlic minced

1 cup ketchup

¼ cup brown sugar

2 T paprika

1 T Chili powder

1 T kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp cayanne

1 tsp smoked paprika

Water if needed to adjust consistency of sauce

Method

Sautee onions and garlic, add sugar and vinegar to deglaze the pan. Add remaining ingredients and slowly simmer for about 20 minutes, adjust the consistency of the sauce as needed.

This sauce will be thick, sweet & sour and spicy ready for all your BBQ needs.

Bierocks

This recipe makes 2 dozen.

Ingredients

10 cups all-purpose flour

¼ oz yeast (1 pkg active dry yeast)

½ cup sugar

2.5 cups warm water

1 cup milk

2 oz butter

1 tsp kosher salt

2 eggs

Method

Combine warm water, butter, milk, yeast, and sugar. Water should be hot enough to melt the butter.

Place flour and salt into a mixer, with the dough hook attachment.

Add above liquid and eggs mix slowly until combined. Mix on medium speed for 10 minutes. Dough should not be sticky to the touch.

Place in an oiled bowl, cover and put in a warm place until dough doubles in size (apx 1 hour)

Punch the dough down, or knead to remove air, then allow to double in size one more time.

While the Dough is proofing/fermenting make the filling.

Ingredients: Filling

2 lb lean ground beef, browned and drained

1 lg onion diced, and sautéed

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper

½ head cabbage, shredded, cooked and drained

1 cup sauerkraut, cook with cabbage once cabbage is tender, drain together.

Method

Combine all ingredients together and mix completely.

Divide dough into 25 evenly sized balls.

Press each ball of dough out flat with your hands, place a good sized spoonful of the mix in the dough and fold the dough around the filling to form a ball and place the sealed seam on the bottom or a greased baking sheet.

Bake at 350 F for about 30 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve hot right out of the oven. Some people will put a slit in the top of the roll and add a piece of soft butter while the bierock is hot. Can serve with mustard, pickles, hot German potato salad, bratwurst or any other side you like.

Mango Salsa “Tampa Bay” Style

A fresh, healthy, and easy summer recipe.

Ingredients

· 2 large Mangoes diced

· 1 medium Red Onion finely chopped

· 1 Jalapeno seeded and diced

· 1 bunch Cilantro finely chopped

· 1 lime

Method

1. Peel and Dice Mangoes

2. Finely chop Red Onion and Cilantro

3. Seed and dice Jalapeno

4. Add Mangoes, Red Onion, Cilantro, and Jalapeno to bowl and stir. Squeeze lime juice over salsa

5. Chill in fridge for 2-3 hours

Serve with Tortilla Chips or on top of Fish, Chicken, or Shrimp.

CUBAN SANDWICH ‘’TAMPA BAY’’ STYLE

Ingredients: For the Pork

· 5 pounds boneless pork shoulder

· 1/2 cup fresh lime juice

· 1/2 cup fresh orange juice

· 8 large cloves garlic

· 2 teaspoons dried oregano

· Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper 4 bay leaves

Ingredients: For the Sandwich

· 1 9-inch piece Cuban bread

· 4 thin slices glazed ham (about 4 ounces)

· 3 to 4 thin slices Genoa salami with peppercorns (about 1 ounce)

· 2 thin slices Swiss cheese (about 1 ounce)

· 2 pickle slices

· 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

· Unsalted butter, softened, for cooking

Method

Prepare the pork:

· Cut small slits all over the meat with a knife and put skin-side down in a roasting pan

· . Mix the lime juice and orange juice in a measuring cup. Transfer 1/4 cup juice mixture to a food processor; add the garlic, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and pulse to make a paste. Rub over the pork and into the slits.

· Pour the remaining 3/4 cup juice over the pork; press the bay leaves on top. Cover and refrigerate 3 to 6 hours.

· Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Turn the pork skin-side up and roast until a thermometer inserted into the middle registers 160 degrees F, about 2 hours, 30 minutes

· Cool completely before slicing. (Refrigerate leftover pork in an airtight container up to 1 week.)

Make the sandwich:

· Cut the bread in half lengthwise.

· Layer the ham, 3 thin slices roast pork, the salami, cheese and pickles on the bottom half.

· Spread the mustard on the inside of the top half.

· Heat a nonstick skillet over medium heat.

· Butter the outside of the sandwich, then add to the pan and put a heavy skillet on top to weigh it down; cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes per side (or cook in a sandwich press).

· Cut in half on the diagonal.

Mofongo

Mofongo might not look like much, but it sure is tasty. Mashed green plantains with garlic, olive oil and pork rinds (or bacon). Mofongo goes well with chicken or fish broth and can be stuffed with garlic shrimp, carne frita or octopus salad. It can also be formed into small balls and dropped in soups or served directly in a mortar. This recipe makes 2 servings.

Ingredients

· 3 cups canola oil for frying

· 3 cloves garlic, or to taste

· 3 tablespoons olive oil

· ⅛ cup crushed fried pork skins or bacon

· 2 green plantains, peeled and sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

· salt to taste

Method

· Heat canola oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Mash the garlic with the olive oil in a mortar and pestle. Combine garlic mixture with the pork rinds in a large bowl; set aside.

· Fry the plantain chunks until golden and crispy, but not brown, about 15 minutes. Transfer the fried plantains into the bowl with the garlic mixture. Toss to coat. Mash the coated plantains with the mortar and pestle until smooth. Season with salt. Roll the plantain mixture into two large balls or several small balls before serving