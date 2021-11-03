It’s the perfect time of year for comfort food favorites, Ben’s Boyz in Greensboro has some recipes to keep you warm

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fall is here, and that means chilly nights that need warm food!

On this Recipe Wednesday, we’re warming up with some comfort food at Ben’s Boyz in Greensboro.

Shannon Smith shows us the dishes you’ll want to try!

Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs

Ingredients

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, around 6 thighs

1/3 cup olive oil

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. honey

1/2 Tbsp. paprika

2 Tbsp Joe’s seasoning

Instructions

In a sealable gallon bag or marinade Tupperware, add olive oil, lemon juice, honey,Joe’s seasoning or (paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper). Mix together until it’s combined. Add in the chicken thighs and let sit in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 12 hours. Preheat grill to 350°F. Remove chicken from marinade and shake off any extra marinade. Place on the grill grates. Let chicken cook for 5-6 minutes with the grill cover closed to maintain the heat. Use tongs to flip the chicken thighs. The chicken should easily be able to come off of the grill. Cook for an additional 5-6 minutes. Use a digital thermometer to make sure internal temperature reaches 165°F. Remove chicken from grill and let rest for 3-4 minutes. Add Ben’s bang or bbq sauce

Comfort-style Cornbread

4 large eggs

1-1/4 cup canola oil

1-1/4 cup sugar

4 cups yellow self-raising cornmeal

1-1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1- quart. Buttermilk

Method

Heat the oven to 375F: Spray a 9×13-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, stir together the eggs, canola oil, and buttermilk. Stir in the sugar followed by the cornmeal and flour. Keep stirring until no pockets of dry ingredients show. Pour the batter into the pan and use an offset spatula or regular spatula to smooth the top. Bake the cornbread for 35 minutes, or until it is uniformly golden brown on top and firm in the middle. Set on a rack to cool for 10 minutes.

Baked Candied Yams

Ingredients

5 medium sized yams

8 tbsp salted butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract not imitation

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Wash the yams. Peel, then chop the yams ( make sure that they are about 1/2 inch thick.) Place the yams into a 9×13 bake dish. Place the butter into a medium sized pot, then melt it over medium heat. Once the butter is melted, sprinkle in the white & brown sugar, ground cinnamon,ground nutmeg. Turn the stove off, mix the ingredients, then add in the vanilla extract. Pour the candied mixture over the yams, and try to coat all the yams with the candied mixture. Next, cover the bake dish with foil, then bake the yams in the oven for 30 minutes. Remove the yams from the oven, and baste them with the candied mixture. Cover the yams, and bake them for another 15-20 minutes. Remove the yams from the oven, and let them sit for about 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Southern Steamed Cabbage

Ingredients

1 head of cabbage

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil (canola)

1/4 cup of sugar

½ teaspoon salt (plain, seasoned or smoked)

fresh black pepper to taste

1 chicken broth (optional )

Instructions

Slice cabbage into quarters, removing & discarding the hard stem at the center. Slice each quarter into 1-inch wide strips. Set aside. In a large pot, melt the butter and add olive oil. Add remaining ingredients to the pot, including the cabbage. Stir and bring to a boil, immediately reduce heat to a simmer, and cover. Simmer 12-15 minutes or until cabbage is tender to your liking. (Do not overcook or cabbage will be slimy) Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.



You can visit Ben’s Boyz at 2711 Grandview Ave in Greensboro.