How to toast pumpkin seeds for a tasty Halloween treat

(WGHP) — Pumpkins are a staple of the spooky season, but the stuff you scrape out of the inside typically gets thrown away.
But the seeds inside a pumpkin can make a tasty treat with little to no extra work! On this National Pumpkin Day, we have a quick and easy snack that anyone can make!
- Once you have all of the seeds out of your pumpkin, toss them in a colander and rinse them off, pulling off any of the pumpkin guts still sticking to them.
- Lay them out on a paper towel-lined cookie sheet to dry and preheat your oven to 400.
- The cook time really depends on the size of the seed. Smaller seeds will cook faster, but an average sized seed should be about 15 minutes.
- Toss them in a small amount of neutral oil (sunflower, corn, avocado or canola) and spread them out flat on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or a non-stick mat.
- Dust them with spices of your choice. You can go savory with salt, cayenne, paprika or cumin or you can go sweet and use the dreaded pumpkin spice: cinnamon, ginger, cardamon and clove. (Or you can stick with the classics: just salt!)
- Once they start turning a light brown, take them out. They will burn quickly, so they do need a little bit of babysitting.
All in all, they’re an easy treat packed with fiber and other good stuff. You don’t have to throw out those pumpkin guts, they hold a crunchy treasure.