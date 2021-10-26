How to toast pumpkin seeds for a tasty Halloween treat

(WGHP) — Pumpkins are a staple of the spooky season, but the stuff you scrape out of the inside typically gets thrown away.

But the seeds inside a pumpkin can make a tasty treat with little to no extra work! On this National Pumpkin Day, we have a quick and easy snack that anyone can make!

Once your seeds reach a light golden brown, take them out and take them off the cooking sheet to cool.

Once you have all of the seeds out of your pumpkin, toss them in a colander and rinse them off, pulling off any of the pumpkin guts still sticking to them.

Lay them out on a paper towel-lined cookie sheet to dry and preheat your oven to 400.

The cook time really depends on the size of the seed. Smaller seeds will cook faster, but an average sized seed should be about 15 minutes.

Toss them in a small amount of neutral oil (sunflower, corn, avocado or canola) and spread them out flat on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper or a non-stick mat.

Dust them with spices of your choice. You can go savory with salt, cayenne, paprika or cumin or you can go sweet and use the dreaded pumpkin spice: cinnamon, ginger, cardamon and clove. (Or you can stick with the classics: just salt!)

Once they start turning a light brown, take them out. They will burn quickly, so they do need a little bit of babysitting.

All in all, they’re an easy treat packed with fiber and other good stuff. You don’t have to throw out those pumpkin guts, they hold a crunchy treasure.