How can you tell what is actually nutritious and what’s just clever marketing?; Here’s a recipe to get you started

With all the information and misinformation floating around about what is best for our health, it is easy to find ourselves confused about nutrition.

In honor of April Fool’s Day, Registered Dietitian Callie Yakubisin joins us to set the record straight on nutrition facts versus myths, so you don’t end up unnecessarily eliminating food from your diet.

Crustless Cheddar and Sun-dried Tomato Quiches

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

1⁄ 2 teaspoon olive oil

1 leek, cleaned and finely chopped about 1 cup

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

1⁄ 3 cup sun-dried tomatoes, minced plus additional for garnish

1 cup lactose-free milk

2 eggs lightly beaten

1⁄ 2 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme optional

1⁄ 4 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 8 teaspoon pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°.

Lightly spray a 12-cup regular-size muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Heat oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add leeks and cook until softened, stirring frequently, about 5 minutes. Divide leeks among muffin cups and top evenly with 2/3 cup cheese and sun-dried tomato.

Blend milk, egg, thyme, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor for 20 seconds. Pour milk mixture over cheese in muffin cups and top evenly with remaining cheese. Bake 20-22 minutes or until tops and edges are browned. Cool in pan for 3 minutes; serve warm or cold. Top with additional pieces of sun-dried tomato and fresh thyme, if desired.