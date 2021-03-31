How can you make it feel a little more like spring? These recipes are a great place to start

Many families in the Piedmont will celebrate Easter Sunday with a special meal. On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith shows us some spring-inspired side dishes.
Cabbage & Potato Gratin
Ingredients
1 lb potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼” thick
1 ½ lbs green cabbage sliced into 1” ribbons
Salt and pepper
6 Tbsp. butter
3 Tbsp. chopped sage
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 1/3 cups heavy cream
1 egg
1 ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan
Directions
Preheat oven to 350, grease a 8×12 pan
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add potato slices and cook for 5 minutes
Use a slotted spoon to remove potato slices and then add cabbage to water. Cook for 5 minutes (the water may not return to a boil)
Drain and rinse cabbage and use paper towels or a kitchen towel to squeeze out excess water
Melt butter in skillet with sage and garlic. Cook for about 1 minute.
Put cabbage and potatoes in a bowl and add the butter mixture. Toss to coat and season with salt and pepper, and then transfer to the greased baking dish
Whisk the remaining ingredients in a bowl and pour over the vegetables in the baking dish
Bake for 50 minutes and then let cool at least 10 minutes
Cut into pieces to serve
Orange Pecan Wild Rice
Ingredients
1 cup wild rice
1 ¼ cups chicken broth
2 Tbsp. butter
Salt & pepper
1 ½ cups seedless green grapes, halved
4 scallions, sliced
1 cup chopped pecans, toasted
Zest and juice of 1 orange
Directions
Place rice, chicken broth, 1 ¼ cups water, 1 Tbsp butter a ns 1 tsp salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cover the pan and lower heat to simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. When the rice begins to burst open, remove from heat, but leave lid on for 5 minutes to steam.
Stir 1 Tbsp butter plus remaining ingredients into the rice. Serve hot
Spring Asparagus
Ingredients
¼ cup butter
2 Tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ pound asparagus spears, tough ends cut off
1 lemon
Directions
Melt butter in skillet over medium high heat, stir in olive oil and some salt and pepper
Add garlic and cook for a minute
Add asparagus and cook for 10 minutes, turning occasionally
Squeeze lemon over cooked asparagus and then serve
Buttermilk Coconut Pie
Ingredients
9” pie crust
1 cup sugar
3 large eggs
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup butter, melted and cooled slightly
2 Tbsp flour
2 Tbsp vanilla
Salt
1 ½ cups sweetened, shredded coconut
Directions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
Beat sugar, eggs, melted butter, flour vanilla and dash of salt in a bowl until blended
Stir in Coconut
Pour into crust and place pie plate on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any drips
Bake until light golden brown and center is almost set. 50-60 minutes. Center will set up after cooling
Cool on a wire rack and then refrigerate