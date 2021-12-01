Holidays are a time to crave sweet treats; here are some holiday recipes for everyone to enjoy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The holidays are here, and we are craving all the sweet treats!

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to bake some traditional holiday treats.

Homemade Apple Cider

18 cups water

6 apples (my preference are granny smith and honey crisp)

2 tbs cinnamon

1 tbs ginger

2 tsp clove

1 tsp cardamom

2.5 cups sugar

Slice the apples into eighths and put in instapot with all other ingredients. Use the soup/broth setting. Upon cycle completion, pour the mixture through a sieve and press the apples to release the remaining juices. Adjust spices/sweetness to taste and enjoy!

Sugar Cookies

1 cup soft butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

3 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

In a stand mixer mix together the butter and both types of sugar. Add in the vanilla and egg and mix until combined. Add in the flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until a dough forms. Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper to desired thickness (normally 1/4 in) bake at 375 for 6 to 8 minutes. Allowed to cool if intending to decorate.

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup softened unsalted butter

5 cups powdered sugar

1 tbs vanilla extract

Milk as needed

In a stand mixer, mix the butter, cream cheese, and vanilla extract together until fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed, streaming in milk until you reach desired consistency.

Peppermint Brownies

2/3 cup cocoa

1 1/4 cups boiling water

1/4 cup chocolate chips

1 3/4 cups canola oil

4 eggs

4 egg whites

1 1/2 tbs vanilla

5 cups sugar

3.5 cups flour

1/2 tbs salt

3/4 cup chocolate chips

Peppermint to taste (optional)

In a large bowl, whisk together the cocoa, boiling water, and quarter cup chocolate chips. Add in the canola oil, eggs, egg whites, vanilla extract, sugar, and mix. Add in the flour, salt, and remaining chocolate chips. (Optional) Add in your peppermint to taste. Grease and line a 9×13 tray with parchment. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. At the halfway mark, sprinkle the brownies with crushed peppermint candies if desired. Allowed to cool before lifting out of the tray. Enjoy!

Award Winning Apple Caramel Cookie Cake

2 medium granny smith apples, finely diced

¾ cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar, unpacked

2 eggs

½ tbs vanilla

2 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 cups oats

Mix the butter, sugar, and brown sugar until fluffy. Add in eggs and vanilla and mix well. Scrape the bowl, add in the flour, oats, baking soda, salt and mix. Fold in the apples. Dough should be thick but pliable. Pour into greased and lined 10″ round. Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool and top with caramel sauce. Enjoy!

Pound Cake Cupcakes



1 cup unsalted butter

2.5 cups sugar

7 eggs, separated

1 tbs vanilla extract

1/4 tsp orange extract

3 cups flour

1 tbs baking powder

1 cup milk

1 tsp salt

In a stand mixer, whip together the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add in the seven egg yolks and vanilla extract and mix until combined. Add in flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing on low speed and streaming in the milk until everything is combined into a smooth batter. Line a cupcake pan and scoop batter, filling each 3/4 full. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden and tooth pick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool before decorating. Enjoy!