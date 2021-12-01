Holidays are a time to crave sweet treats; here are some holiday recipes for everyone to enjoy

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The holidays are here, and we are craving all the sweet treats!
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem to bake some traditional holiday treats.
Homemade Apple Cider
- 18 cups water
- 6 apples (my preference are granny smith and honey crisp)
- 2 tbs cinnamon
- 1 tbs ginger
- 2 tsp clove
- 1 tsp cardamom
- 2.5 cups sugar
- Slice the apples into eighths and put in instapot with all other ingredients.
- Use the soup/broth setting.
- Upon cycle completion, pour the mixture through a sieve and press the apples to release the remaining juices.
- Adjust spices/sweetness to taste and enjoy!
Sugar Cookies
- 1 cup soft butter
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 egg
- 3 cup flour
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- In a stand mixer mix together the butter and both types of sugar.
- Add in the vanilla and egg and mix until combined.
- Add in the flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until a dough forms.
- Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
- Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper to desired thickness (normally 1/4 in)
- bake at 375 for 6 to 8 minutes.
- Allowed to cool if intending to decorate.
Cream Cheese Frosting
- 4 oz softened cream cheese
- 1 cup softened unsalted butter
- 5 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tbs vanilla extract
- Milk as needed
- In a stand mixer, mix the butter, cream cheese, and vanilla extract together until fluffy.
- Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed, streaming in milk until you reach desired consistency.
Peppermint Brownies
- 2/3 cup cocoa
- 1 1/4 cups boiling water
- 1/4 cup chocolate chips
- 1 3/4 cups canola oil
- 4 eggs
- 4 egg whites
- 1 1/2 tbs vanilla
- 5 cups sugar
- 3.5 cups flour
- 1/2 tbs salt
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
- Peppermint to taste (optional)
- In a large bowl, whisk together the cocoa, boiling water, and quarter cup chocolate chips.
- Add in the canola oil, eggs, egg whites, vanilla extract, sugar, and mix.
- Add in the flour, salt, and remaining chocolate chips. (Optional)
- Add in your peppermint to taste.
- Grease and line a 9×13 tray with parchment.
- Bake at 350 for 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.
- At the halfway mark, sprinkle the brownies with crushed peppermint candies if desired.
- Allowed to cool before lifting out of the tray. Enjoy!
Award Winning Apple Caramel Cookie Cake
- 2 medium granny smith apples, finely diced
- ¾ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar, unpacked
- 2 eggs
- ½ tbs vanilla
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cups oats
- Mix the butter, sugar, and brown sugar until fluffy.
- Add in eggs and vanilla and mix well.
- Scrape the bowl, add in the flour, oats, baking soda, salt and mix.
- Fold in the apples. Dough should be thick but pliable.
- Pour into greased and lined 10″ round.
- Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool and top with caramel sauce. Enjoy!
Pound Cake Cupcakes
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 2.5 cups sugar
- 7 eggs, separated
- 1 tbs vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp orange extract
- 3 cups flour
- 1 tbs baking powder
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tsp salt
- In a stand mixer, whip together the butter and sugar until fluffy.
- Add in the seven egg yolks and vanilla extract and mix until combined.
- Add in flour, baking powder, and salt, mixing on low speed and streaming in the milk until everything is combined into a smooth batter.
- Line a cupcake pan and scoop batter, filling each 3/4 full.
- Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden and tooth pick inserted comes out clean.
- Allow to cool before decorating. Enjoy!