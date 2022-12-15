JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s party time!

Whether you’re gathering around the Christmas tree or counting down to the New Year, you need good food to celebrate with friends and family.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown with the best recipes for your holiday festivities.

Pull-Apart Bread

Ingredients

1 large boule

1 stick butter, melted

8 cloves garlic, minced

4 Tbs fresh parsley chopped or 2 Tbs dried herbs de provence

Salt/pepper

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup shredded fontina

Directions

Preheat oven to 350

Use a serrated knife to crosshatch the boule

In a small bowl stir together the butter, garlic, herbs and saolt/pepper

Brush bread with melted butter mixture, make sure to cut inside the cuts

Stuff each cut with blend of the cheeses

Wrap bread completely in foil

Bake for 20 minutes then cool for 5 minutes

Pepper Jelly Puffs

Ingredients

8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar

1 stick butter softened

1 cup flour

Pepper jelly of choice

Directions

Mix 1st 3 ingredients until they hold together

Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes

Preheat oven to 400

Roll mixture into small balls

Bake for 5 minutes

Remove from oven and immediately make depressions with the back of a spoon

Fill depressions with pepper jelly

Return to oven and bake 5-7 minutes

Boursin Cheese with Onions and Bacon

Ingredients

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 Tbs balsamic vinegar

Pepper

One 5.2 ounce package Boursin cheese

2 Tbs chopped fresh chives

Directions

In a large skillet cook the bacon until crisp

Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon

Add the onion to the drippings and sauté until the onion is soft and caramelized

Add the garlic and sauté one more minute

Stir in the balsamic and add the bacon back, season with pepper

Place the Boursin a serving plate and pour the hot mixture over the cheese

Garnish with chives and serve immediately

Artichoke Dip

Ingredients

1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained

1 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces cream cheese softened

2 cup shredded Parmesan

4 cloves garlic, minced

Black pepper

6 spring onions, diced

Handful of chopped fresh spinach

Handful (or small jar) of roasted tomatoes

Directions

Preheat oven to 350

Chop artichoke hearts into small pieces

In a bowl combine artichokes with remainder of ingredients

Once blended, spread mixture into an 8” baking dish

Bake for 25-30 minutes until browned and bubbly

Cranberry Pecan Truffles

Ingredients

10 oz goat cheese

6 oz cream cheese

2 tsp cinnamon

3 Tbs honey

2 cups pecans, chopped small and toasted

1 cup dried cranberries, diced

½ cup minced fresh parsley

Directions

Beat first 4 ingredients until light and fluffy, add ½ C pecan pieces and combine

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Toss together remaining pecan pieces, cranberries, and parsley on parchment paper

Using a large cookie scoop, scoop out a ball of cheese mixture and then roll in the pecan/cranberry mixture…continue until cheese mixture is gone

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

To serve drizzle with honey