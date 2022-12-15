JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s party time!
Whether you’re gathering around the Christmas tree or counting down to the New Year, you need good food to celebrate with friends and family.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown with the best recipes for your holiday festivities.
Pull-Apart Bread
Ingredients
- 1 large boule
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 8 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 Tbs fresh parsley chopped or 2 Tbs dried herbs de provence
- Salt/pepper
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup shredded fontina
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Use a serrated knife to crosshatch the boule
- In a small bowl stir together the butter, garlic, herbs and saolt/pepper
- Brush bread with melted butter mixture, make sure to cut inside the cuts
- Stuff each cut with blend of the cheeses
- Wrap bread completely in foil
- Bake for 20 minutes then cool for 5 minutes
Pepper Jelly Puffs
Ingredients
- 8 ounces shredded sharp cheddar
- 1 stick butter softened
- 1 cup flour
- Pepper jelly of choice
Directions
- Mix 1st 3 ingredients until they hold together
- Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes
- Preheat oven to 400
- Roll mixture into small balls
- Bake for 5 minutes
- Remove from oven and immediately make depressions with the back of a spoon
- Fill depressions with pepper jelly
- Return to oven and bake 5-7 minutes
Boursin Cheese with Onions and Bacon
Ingredients
- 4 slices bacon, chopped
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 Tbs balsamic vinegar
- Pepper
- One 5.2 ounce package Boursin cheese
- 2 Tbs chopped fresh chives
Directions
- In a large skillet cook the bacon until crisp
- Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon
- Add the onion to the drippings and sauté until the onion is soft and caramelized
- Add the garlic and sauté one more minute
- Stir in the balsamic and add the bacon back, season with pepper
- Place the Boursin a serving plate and pour the hot mixture over the cheese
- Garnish with chives and serve immediately
Artichoke Dip
Ingredients
- 1 14-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 8 ounces cream cheese softened
- 2 cup shredded Parmesan
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- Black pepper
- 6 spring onions, diced
- Handful of chopped fresh spinach
- Handful (or small jar) of roasted tomatoes
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350
- Chop artichoke hearts into small pieces
- In a bowl combine artichokes with remainder of ingredients
- Once blended, spread mixture into an 8” baking dish
- Bake for 25-30 minutes until browned and bubbly
Cranberry Pecan Truffles
Ingredients
- 10 oz goat cheese
- 6 oz cream cheese
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 3 Tbs honey
- 2 cups pecans, chopped small and toasted
- 1 cup dried cranberries, diced
- ½ cup minced fresh parsley
Directions
- Beat first 4 ingredients until light and fluffy, add ½ C pecan pieces and combine
- Line a sheet pan with parchment paper
- Toss together remaining pecan pieces, cranberries, and parsley on parchment paper
- Using a large cookie scoop, scoop out a ball of cheese mixture and then roll in the pecan/cranberry mixture…continue until cheese mixture is gone
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- To serve drizzle with honey