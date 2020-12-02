Here’s how to make the gingerbread and icing for a gingerbread house

Your family can feel festival this holiday season building a gingerbread house from scratch.

The culinary instructors at GTCC in Jamestown shared these recipes for the gingerbread and icing.

Gingerbread Dough Recipe

6 ¾ cups AP flour (29 oz)

1 Tbsp. cinnamon

1 ½ Tsp. ginger

½ Tsp. salt

1 ½ cup light corn syrup (18oz)

1 ¼ light brown sugar, packed (10oz)

1 cup margarine (8oz)

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Stir flour and spices into a large bowl

3. Combine corn syrup, brown sugar, and margarine in sauce pan.

4. Stir over medium heat until margarine is melted.

5. Stir liquid into the flour mixture.

6. Mix with paddle until dough is well mixed

7. Chill the dough until it becomes stiff and easy to handle

8. Roll the dough out to 1/8 to ¼ “ thick on Parchment paper

9. Using template cut the piece out on sheet pan

10. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown

11. Check for air bubbles during baking and poke them with a sharp knife or a tooth picks

Royal Icing Formula

1-lb. box powdered sugar

3 egg whites at room temperature or 3 Tbsp. meringue powder/6 to 8 Tbsp. water

1/8 teaspoon cream of tartar

Sift powdered sugar. Place egg whites in mixing bowl. Add cream of tartar and sugar to whites while stirring. When all sugar is added, turn mixer to high and beat mixture until thick and very white. Mixture will hold a peak. It may take up to 7 minutes. When finished, cover icing tightly with a damp cloth or plastic wrap as it dries quickly and will form a crust.