Here’s how to make some treats perfect for the spooky season

Dressing up and getting candy is what makes Halloween so fun.

Oct. 31 is right around the corner, and Page Stroud of Sociably Yours is joining FOX8 to share some recipes perfect for the spooky season.

Yummy Mummy Dipped Strawberries

Ingredients:

Strawberries

White chocolate melts

Edible candy eyes

Piping bag Lined cookie sheet

Directions:

Melt the white chocolate and fully coat the strawberries

Place your chocolate-coated strawberries on the lined cookie sheet

add the edible candy eyes

Put them in the fridge to set for a few minutes

While they are setting, scoop the rest of the melted white chocolate into the piping bag

Cut the tip of the bag so that small lines of white chocolate come out

Grab your chocolate-coated strawberries from the fridge and drizzle the white chocolate backwards and forwards to create the mummy bandage effect.

Place them back in the fridge for about ten minutes and enjoy

Monster Eyeball Cake Pops

Ingredients:

Doughnut holes

Green candy melt

Green sprinkles

Black and white straw

Edible candy eyes

Directions:

Dip doughnut holes in the green candy melts

Add green sprinkles on top and an edible candy eye in the center

Stick a straw in the middle and enjoy

Halloween Candy Charcuterie Board Display all your favorite candy charcuterie style using your on your favorite board. Don’t have a board? A large serving bowl will work well too.

Boo Brew- this signature drink with “worm” garnishments will be more of a delight than a fright.

Ingredients:

For the Ice Cubes: Two packages of gummy worms and one 32-ounce container of cranberry juice.

For the Punch: Five ounces of purple fruit punch (Kool-Aid or Hawaiian Punch), one ounce of pineapple juice and one ounce of ginger ale.

Pall the punch ingredients together, stir and serve.