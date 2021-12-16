Healthier holiday goodies you can eat for yourself or share as gifts!

Red mug filled with homemade hot chocolate shot on rustic Christmas table. A red and white candy cane is on the hot chocolate mug and two others candy canes are behind the mug. String Christmas lights and a red gift are out of focus on background. Predominant color is red. DSRL studio photo taken with Canon EOS 5D Mk II and Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM.

(WGHP) — ‘Tis the season for sweets. Create and share these sweet treats for a spot on the top of the big guy’s list.

Page Stroud of Sociably Yours shares delicious and healthier goodies for the ultimate holiday sweets guide.

These sweets are not only delicious, but they are easy and yummy gift ideas!

Saint Nick’s Fruit Salsa with cinnamon chips



Ingredients

Finely diced pineapple

I pint finely diced strawberries

3 finely diced peaches (you can use the can peaches)

2 cups of grapes

3 tablespoons of preserves

Directions

Gently stir all the diced fruit together in a bowl.

Stir in the preserves.

Refrigerate until serving time.

Double Chocolate Chewy Cookies



Ingredients

150g of white kidney beans

75g of baking flour

45g applesauce

1/2 tsp baking soda

10g cocoa powder

28g chocolate chips

1 tsp vanilla

10g stevia

1 egg

Pinch salt

Directions

Preheat oven 350F.

Just mash beans then mix with applesauce, egg, stevia, vanilla. In a different bowl mix flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt.

Slowly mix both bowls together with half the chocolate chips.

Spray baking sheet with cooking spray.

Use cookie scoop to create balls of dough and top with remaining chips.

Bake 8-9 minutes.

Easy Strawberry Shortcake Jars



Ingredients

2 3/4-inch slices of pound cake (can use the kind found in the freezer section)

5 fresh strawberries, de-stemmed, sliced and sprinkled with a teaspoon of sugar

2 oz of whipping cream

1 teaspoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Directions

Using the mouth of the mason jar, cut a circle in each slice of pound cake.

Start to layer the shortcake in the jar by starting with one slice of pound cake.

Add half of the strawberries to the mason jar, creating the next layer. In a small bowl, whisk heavy whipping cream with sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy.

Add a spoonful of whipping cream on the top of the strawberry layer.

Repeat with the second layer of pound cake, strawberries and whipping cream.

Enjoy.

Sociably Yours Chocolatey Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup cocoa

2 1/2 cups powdered milk

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Seal in airtight container.