GTCC culinary school gets creative with Instant Pot, air fryer recipes

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Instant Pots and Air Fryers have changed the way Americans make dinner. They offer quicker, easier and healthier ways to make meals. Shannon Smith stopped by the Culinary School at GTCC in Jamestown to find out how these small kitchen appliances work and to try a few new recipes using them.

Instant Pot Beef Stew

Ingredients

3 tbsp.

canola oil

3 lb. beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2" pieces

Kosher salt and Freshly ground black pepper

1 large yellow onion, diced

6 cloves garlic, crushed

2 tbsp. tomato paste

5 bay leaves

1 1/2 lb. redskin potatoes cut into 1 1/2" pieces

4 large carrots, cut into 2" pieces

1 cup diced tomato

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 (10-oz.) bag frozen peas

Directions

Turn Instant Pot to Sauté, then select More. Wait for pot to heat up, then add oil. Add half the stew meat to pot and season with salt and lots of pepper to taste. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove meat from pot. Repeat with remaining meat. Cook onion and garlic until deeply golden. Add tomato paste and cook, mixing constantly until darkened in color and starts sticking to pot, about 4 minutes. Deglaze with 2 cups water. Place all meat into pot along with bay leaves, potatoes, and carrots. Stir to combine. Seal Instant Pot and set to Manual High Pressure for 25 minutes. Follow manufacturer’s guide for quick release, making sure to wait until cycle is complete before unlocking and removing lid. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 cup cooking liquid and flour. Stir mixture back into pot and set Instant Pot to Sauté. Simmer for 3 minutes, until slightly thickened. Stir peas into pot and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes more until peas are bright green. Season with salt and pepper, if needed.

Instant Pot Pork Carnitas

Ingredients

3 lb. skinless, boneless pork shoulder, cut into 2" pieces

1 1/2 c. orange juice

2 tsp. ancho chili powder

1 large onion, quartered

3 jalapeños, halved lengthwise

6 cloves garlic

2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 cinnamon stick

1 tbsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. ground corriander

2 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Tortillas, sour cream, think sliced cabbage, red onion and hot sauce, for serving

Directions

Place pork, orange juice, chili powder, onion, jalapeños, garlic, and seasonings into Instant Pot. Toss with your hands until well combined. Seal lid and cook on high pressure for 35 minutes. Follow manufacturer's guide for quick release, making sure to wait until cycle is complete before, unlocking and removing lid. Using a slotted spoon, transfer pork to a large bowl. Remove jalapeños and spices and discard. Shred meat with two forks. Transfer to a sheet tray and pour ¾ cup cooking liquid over meat and toss to combine. Broil until crisp and deeply browned in spots. Serve with tortillas, sour cream, thinly sliced cabbage, pickled red onion, and hot sauce.

5-Minute Air Fryer Pita Bread Pizza

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 5 minutes

Servings 2

Ingredients

2 pita breads

3 tbsp tomato sauce

6 tbsp mozzarella cheese grated

optional: olives and artichoke hearts if desired

Instructions

Preheat the Air Fryer to 350 F / 180 C. Assemble the pizza by spreading tomato sauce on top of pita and sprinkling with mozzarella. Add extra toppings, if using. Cut a circle out the baking parchment and add to the Air Fryer basket. Place the pita bread pizza on top of the parchment. Cook for 5-8 mins, checking for doneness once during cook time

Cook Time for Air Fryer Pizza

Since air fryer temperatures can vary depending on the make and model, this recipe includes a range of suggested cook times. I recommend starting with less time, checking for doneness and then adding more time if needed.

We have found that 5 mins gives us the type of pizza we prefer. However, you can cook yours for a few mins more till the cheese is as melty and golden as you like.

Tips for Making Air Fryer Pizza

You can make Air Fryer Pizza using either whole wheat or regular pita bread.

If you have a smaller air fryer, cook the pizzas one at a time. But if your air fryer is larger you can cook both at once (just make sure they are not overlapping).

Try swapping out the pita bread for Naan or slices of French bread. Even Bagels or English muffins work great!

Air Fryer Salmon

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 10 minutes

Total Time 15 minutes

Servings 2

Ingredients

2 pink salmon fillets

cooking spray

1/2 tsp paprika

ground cardamom pinch

salt to taste

Instructions

Preheat air fryer to 350F / 180C. Lightly spray salmon fillets with some cooking spray and sprinkle on the paprika, ground cardamom, salt and pepper. Place salmon fillets in air fryer basket. Cook for 8-12 mins to your desired doneness. Flip the fillets halfway through cook time.

Tips

The ground cardamom makes this a great dish for the Christmas holiday season, but you can use other spices as you like.

Try using various dry rubs and have fun experimenting with different flavours such as Cajun and Creole, BBQ, Herbs de Provence, Jerk and Harissa.

Adding a squeeze of fresh citrus juice, such as orange or lemon, gives the salmon a lovely bright flavour.

For best results, remember to flip the salmon fillets over halfway through the cook time.

Air Fryer French Fries

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Ingredients

nonstick spray

1 medium potatoes (6 oz, yukon gold or russet, washed and dried)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

fresh cracked black pepper (to taste)

grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

Instructions

Preheat the air fryer 380°F. Cut the potato lengthwise into 1/4 inch thin slices; then cut each slice into 1/4 inch fries. (A mandolin is helpful here). In a medium bowl toss the potatoes and oil. Season with salt, garlic powder and black pepper to taste; toss to coat. Place the potatoes in the basket in an even layer without overlapping or crowding, cook the potatoes 12 to 15 minutes, turning halfway until crisp. Note: If you have a Cuisinart Toaster Style Fryer, cook 350F 12 minutes.

Air Fryer Chicken Wings

Yield: 2 to 4 servings

Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray, for the basket

2 pounds chicken wings, split at the joint and tips removed

Kosher salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup hot sauce, such as Frank's RedHot

Ranch or blue cheese dressing, for serving

Directions

Spray the basket of a 3.5-quart air fryer with cooking spray and set aside. Pat the chicken wings dry and sprinkle generously with salt. Place the wings in the fryer basket so they are not touching (if necessary to fit, line up the drumettes standing upright along the sides). Set the air fryer to 360 degrees F and cook for 12 minutes, then flip the wings with tongs and cook for 12 minutes more. Flip the wings again, increase the heat to 390 degrees F and cook until the outsides are extra-crispy, about 6 minutes more. Meanwhile, warm the butter in a microwave-safe bowl in the microwave until melted, about 1 minute. Whisk in the hot sauce.

Toss the wings with the butter mixture to coat in a large bowl and serve with dressing on the side.

Air Fryer Donuts

Ingredients

1/4 cup warm water, warmed (100F to 110F)

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1/4 cup , plus 1/2 tsp. granulated sugar, divided

2 cups (about 8 1/2 oz.) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup whole milk, at room temperature

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg, beaten

1/2 cup (about 4 oz.) powdered sugar

4 teaspoons tap water

Directions:

Step 1

Stir together water, yeast, and 1/2 teaspoon of the granulated sugar in a small bowl; let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. Combine flour, salt, and remaining 1/4 cup granulated sugar in a medium bowl. Add yeast mixture, milk, butter, and egg; stir with a wooden spoon until a soft dough comes together. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer dough to a lightly greased bowl. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

Step 2

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Gently roll to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut out 8 doughnuts using a 3-inch round cutter and a 1-inch round cutter to remove center. Place doughnuts and doughnuts holes on a lightly floured surface. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let stand until doubled in volume, about 30 minutes.

Step 3

Place 2 doughnuts and 2 doughnuts holes in single layer in air fryer basket, and cook at 350°F until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining doughnuts and holes.

Step 4

Whisk together powdered sugar and tap water in a medium bowl until smooth. Dip doughnuts and doughnut holes in glaze; place on a wire rack set over a rimmed baking sheet to allow excess glaze to drip off. Let stand until glaze hardens, about 10 minutes.