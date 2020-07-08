GTCC culinary instructor shares sweet recipes to kick off blueberry season

On this Recipe Wednesday, we celebrate one of the sweet tastes of summer.

North Carolina blueberries are in season right now.

You can buy buckets of blueberries right now fresh from North Carolina farms, and there are so many ways to enjoy them.

Chef Al Romano, culinary instructor at Guilford Technical Community College, joined us at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market to share some sweet recipes.

Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal

Ingredients

½ cup old fashioned oats ½ cup plain Greek-style yogurt ½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or other milk of choice) 1 tablespoon honey ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon almond extract ¼ teaspoon cinnamon Pinch of nutmeg 1 cup blueberries Optional topping: chopped toasted pecans

Method

In a small bowl or in a glass jar with a lid, stir together oats, yogurt, milk, honey, salt, almond extract, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir in the blueberries and cover with a lid. Refrigerate overnight (or for at least 2 hours) so that the oats soften and absorb the liquid. Just before serving, give it a stir and top with chopped pecans, if desired.

Blueberry Jam

Ingredients

4 cups fresh blueberries 1 cup white sugar 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 tsp ground cinnamon

Method

Mix blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a saucepan; cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until thickened, about 30 minutes. Place in jar and refrigerate. You can also can if you like.

Blueberry Mozzarella Panini

The Sauce First

Sauce Ingredients

8 oz blueberries 2 tsp honey 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar 2 tsp lemon juice Black pepper

Sauce Method

Over a medium heat, mix all of the ingredients in a saucepan for about 15 minutes. It will all melt together and thicken as the blueberries start to break up. Remove from the heat and let it stand for about 20 minutes

Panini Ingredients

1 plain panini 1/2 a ball of fresh mozzarella, sliced (a ball being 125g / 4.4 oz) A little cream cheese (or butter) A few tablespoons of blueberry balsamic sauce A handful of fresh basil leaves

Panini Method

Spread your cream cheese on the panini. Cover with slices of mozzarella. Spoon blueberry balsamic sauce on top. Arrange basil leaves over the sauce. Brush a little oil on the outside of the panini. Grill in your panini maker, or frying pan, until the mozzarella is melted. The blueberry sauce will be scorching hot so leave it for a few moments before slicing into.

Blueberry Hand Pies

Ingredients

For Filling:

3 cups blueberries 1/2 cup granulated sugar 3 tablespoons cornstarch 2 teaspoons lemon zest plus juice of 1/2 lemon 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For Pie Dough:

1 cup AP flour ½ cup shortening or butter 2-3 oz water ½ tsp salt Egg wash

For Icing:

1 cup powder sugar ½ oz water 1 tsp cream of tartar

Method

Filling:

Stir together the cornstarch and lemon juice in a small bowl until combined, then add to the blueberry mixture. de and let cool

Pie Dough:

In a bowl add flour then add butter/shortening in small pieces – squeeze together with your hands to incorporate the fat and flour. Add water and salt Make a big ball and let it set in refrigerator a few hours or overnight Take a golf ball size of dough and roll it out circular to approx. 6 inches in diameter Egg wash the pie dough Fill pie dough in the middle with peach filling (approx. 2 oz) Do not overfill Fold in half – pinch sides with fork or finger – cut a few slivers in the top for steam release Place on greased sheet pan. Egg wash outside of turnover. Repeat for each turnover Place in oven at 350 for 20 minutes (nice golden brown) or air fryer at 300 for 7-10 minutes Let cool

Icing:

Mix ingredients. Drizzle on to pies. Enjoy!

3 Ingredient Peach Ice Cream

Ingredients

1 cup heavy whipping cream 1 can sweet condensed milk 4 peaches cut and dices

Method

Place peaches on roasting pan. Roast for 10 minutes at 350 to soften. Let cool for at least 15 minutes In a large bowl – whip the cream with wire whisk to nice soft peak. Add sweet condensed milk and peaches to the whipped cream Fold into cream gently Place in small pan and place in freezer for at least 3 hours Enjoy!

Peach Crisp

Ingredients

1 cup flour 1 cup sugar Tbsp cinnamon 1 stick butter 10 peaches

Method

Create streusel topping – Mix all ingredients (except peaches) in bowl Peel and dice peaches Place peaches in greased baking pan Pour stuesel topping over the peaches Place in preheated 350-degree oven for an hour Goes great with ice cream 😊