GTCC culinary instructor shares sweet recipes to kick off blueberry season

On this Recipe Wednesday, we celebrate one of the sweet tastes of summer.
North Carolina blueberries are in season right now.
You can buy buckets of blueberries right now fresh from North Carolina farms, and there are so many ways to enjoy them.
Chef Al Romano, culinary instructor at Guilford Technical Community College, joined us at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market to share some sweet recipes.
Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal
Ingredients
½ cup old fashioned oats
½ cup plain Greek-style yogurt
½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (or other milk of choice)
1 tablespoon honey
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon almond extract
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg
1 cup blueberries
Optional topping: chopped toasted pecans
Method
In a small bowl or in a glass jar with a lid, stir together oats, yogurt, milk, honey, salt, almond extract, cinnamon and nutmeg.
Stir in the blueberries and cover with a lid.
Refrigerate overnight (or for at least 2 hours) so that the oats soften and absorb the liquid.
Just before serving, give it a stir and top with chopped pecans, if desired.
Blueberry Jam
Ingredients
4 cups fresh blueberries
1 cup white sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 tsp ground cinnamon
Method
Mix blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, and cinnamon in a saucepan; cook, stirring constantly, over medium heat until thickened, about 30 minutes.
Place in jar and refrigerate. You can also can if you like.
Blueberry Mozzarella Panini
The Sauce First
Sauce Ingredients
8 oz blueberries
2 tsp honey
1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
2 tsp lemon juice
Black pepper
Sauce Method
Over a medium heat, mix all of the ingredients in a saucepan for about 15 minutes.
It will all melt together and thicken as the blueberries start to break up.
Remove from the heat and let it stand for about 20 minutes
Panini Ingredients
1 plain panini
1/2 a ball of fresh mozzarella, sliced (a ball being 125g / 4.4 oz)
A little cream cheese (or butter)
A few tablespoons of blueberry balsamic sauce
A handful of fresh basil leaves
Panini Method
Spread your cream cheese on the panini.
Cover with slices of mozzarella.
Spoon blueberry balsamic sauce on top.
Arrange basil leaves over the sauce.
Brush a little oil on the outside of the panini.
Grill in your panini maker, or frying pan, until the mozzarella is melted.
The blueberry sauce will be scorching hot so leave it for a few moments before slicing into.
Blueberry Hand Pies
Ingredients
For Filling:
3 cups blueberries
1/2 cup granulated sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 teaspoons lemon zest plus juice of 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For Pie Dough:
1 cup AP flour
½ cup shortening or butter
2-3 oz water
½ tsp salt
Egg wash
For Icing:
1 cup powder sugar
½ oz water
1 tsp cream of tartar
Method
Filling:
Stir together the cornstarch and lemon juice in a small bowl until combined, then add to the blueberry mixture. de and let cool
Pie Dough:
In a bowl add flour then add butter/shortening in small pieces – squeeze together with your hands to incorporate the fat and flour.
Add water and salt
Make a big ball and let it set in refrigerator a few hours or overnight
Take a golf ball size of dough and roll it out circular to approx. 6 inches in diameter
Egg wash the pie dough
Fill pie dough in the middle with peach filling (approx. 2 oz) Do not overfill
Fold in half – pinch sides with fork or finger – cut a few slivers in the top for steam release
Place on greased sheet pan. Egg wash outside of turnover.
Repeat for each turnover
Place in oven at 350 for 20 minutes (nice golden brown) or air fryer at 300 for 7-10 minutes
Let cool
Icing:
Mix ingredients. Drizzle on to pies. Enjoy!
3 Ingredient Peach Ice Cream
Ingredients
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 can sweet condensed milk
4 peaches cut and dices
Method
Place peaches on roasting pan. Roast for 10 minutes at 350 to soften.
Let cool for at least 15 minutes
In a large bowl – whip the cream with wire whisk to nice soft peak.
Add sweet condensed milk and peaches to the whipped cream
Fold into cream gently
Place in small pan and place in freezer for at least 3 hours
Enjoy!
Peach Crisp
Ingredients
1 cup flour
1 cup sugar
Tbsp cinnamon
1 stick butter
10 peaches
Method
Create streusel topping – Mix all ingredients (except peaches) in bowl
Peel and dice peaches
Place peaches in greased baking pan
Pour stuesel topping over the peaches
Place in preheated 350-degree oven for an hour
Goes great with ice cream 😊