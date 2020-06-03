GTCC culinary instructor shares easy, delicious recipes with peaches

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina peaches are ripe and ready to enjoy all summer long. We stopped by the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market with GTCC Culinary Instructor Al Romano for this Recipe Wednesday. He showed us some easy and delicious dishes featuring peaches. Enjoy!

Peach Turnover

INGREDIENTS

For Filling:

4 medium size peaches

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp corn starch

1 Tsp lemon juice

1 shot of grand marnier (optional)

For Pie Dough:

1 cup AP flour

½ cup shortening or butter

2-3 oz water

½ tsp salt

Egg wash

For Icing:

1 cup powder sugar

½ oz water

1 tsp cream of tartar

METHOD

Filling:

To remove skins: Blanch peaches in a pot of boiling water for 15-20 seconds and then place in ice water bath – Skins should come off easily by rubbing the peaches

Cut in sections from the pit and place in saucepan with other ingredients.

Heat filling until thickened

Set aside and let cool

Pie Dough:

In a bowl add flour then add butter/shortening in small pieces – squeeze together with your hands to incorporate the fat and flour.

Add water and salt

Make a big ball and let it set in refrigerator a few hours or overnight

Take a golf ball size of dough and roll it out circular to approx. 6 inches in diameter

Egg wash the pie dough

Fill pie dough in the middle with peach filling (approx. 2 oz) Do not overfill

Fold in half – pinch sides with fork or finger – cut a few slivers in the top for steam release

Place on greased sheet pan. Egg wash outside of turnover.

Repeat for each turnover

Place in oven at 350 for 20 minutes (nice golden brown) or air fryer at 300 for 7-10 minutes

Let cool

Icing:

Mix ingredients. Drizzle on to turnovers. Enjoy!

Peach Protien Smoothie

2 medium peaches cut up (skin on or off – your choice)

½ cup Greek yogurt

4 sprigs of spearmint

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Ice

Add ingredients to blender. Enjoy!

3-Ingredient Peach Ice Cream (No machine needed!)

INGREDIENTS

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 can sweet condensed milk

4 peaches cut and dices

(1 tsp vanilla or a sprig of chopped mint optional)

METHOD

Place peaches on roasting pan. Roast for 10 minutes at 350 to soften. (This is optional it brings out more flavor!)

Let cool for at least 15 minutes

In a large bowl – whip the cream with wire whisk to nice soft peak.

Add sweet condensed milk and peaches to the whipped cream

Fold into cream gently!

Place in small pan and place in freezer for at least 3 hours

Enjoy!

Peach Crisp

INGREDIENTS

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

Tbsp cinnamon

1 stick butter

10 peaches

METHOD

Create streusel topping – Mix all ingredients (except peaches) in bowl

Peel and dice peaches

Place peaches in greased baking pan

Pour stuesel topping over the peaches

Place in preheated 350-degree oven for an hour

Goes great with ice cream