Great meal ideas for National Family Meals Month!

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — September is National Family Meals Month!

Callie Yakubisin of the Dairy Alliance is talking about making family meals easier, including a special recipe for a healthy breakfast.

Ancient Grain Hot Cereal

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 1 cup steel cut oats
  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 12 cup flax seeds
  • 8 cups milk
  • 2 cups water
  • 12 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 12 teaspoon nutmeg

Instructions

  1. Coat the bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with butter.
  2. Add quinoa through water into slow-cooker insert. Whisk together until well blended.
  3. Add sugar, butter and spices. Stir to combine.
  4. Cover and cook on low heat for 6 hours.
  5. Remove lid and scoop one cup into bowls, pour warm cream or milk over top, add chopped nuts, fresh seasonal berries and a drizzle of maple syrup if desired.

