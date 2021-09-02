Great meal ideas for National Family Meals Month!

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — September is National Family Meals Month!
Callie Yakubisin of the Dairy Alliance is talking about making family meals easier, including a special recipe for a healthy breakfast.
Ancient Grain Hot Cereal
Ingredients
- 1 cup quinoa
- 1 cup steel cut oats
- 1 cup amaranth
- 1⁄2 cup flax seeds
- 8 cups milk
- 2 cups water
- 1⁄2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄2 teaspoon nutmeg
Instructions
- Coat the bottom and sides of a 6-quart slow cooker with butter.
- Add quinoa through water into slow-cooker insert. Whisk together until well blended.
- Add sugar, butter and spices. Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on low heat for 6 hours.
- Remove lid and scoop one cup into bowls, pour warm cream or milk over top, add chopped nuts, fresh seasonal berries and a drizzle of maple syrup if desired.