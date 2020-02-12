Godino’s Bakery shares sweet recipes that will impress your sweetie this Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — You could give your Valentine a box of chocolates — or you could really show your love by making your sweet a special treat.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Godino's Bakery in Summerfield to learn how to bake a few easy and delicious dishes your Valentine will love.

Angel Biscuits – Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients

Flour, 5 cups

Baking soda, 1 tsp

Salt, 1 tsp

Baking powder, 3 tsp

Sugar, 3 tbsp

Shortening, 3/4 cups

Buttermilk, 2 cups

Yeast, 1 package

Lukewarm water, 1/2 cup

Directions

Dissolve yeast in water Sift dry ingredients together. Cut in shortening with a pastry cutter. Add buttermilk and dissolved yeast. Mix together with a large spoon until the flour is moistened. Cover the bowl and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour. Place on flowered table, dust with flour, roll out and cut into heart shapes or any other shape you like. Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Once cooled, slice biscuit in half, place sliced strawberries on bottom and add your favorite whipped cream. Place top and dust with powdered sugar.

Chewy Brownies

Directions

All-purpose flour, 2 cups

Baking powder, 1 tsp

Salt, 1/2 tsp



Sugar, 3 cups

Eggs, 6 large

Vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp



Butter, 11 oz (2 sticks plus 3 tbsp)

Shortening, 2.5 oz (5 tbsp)

Cocoa powder, 1 cup (16 tbsp)

Directions

Sift the first set of ingredients. Melt the third set of ingredients together. With an electric mixer, beat the eggs, sugar, and vanilla. Add the sifted mix to egg mix and fold in melted ingredients. Pour into 12” x 17”x 2” pan. Bake 35-40 min at 350 degrees. When cooled, brownies can be cut into various shapes, including a heart shape for Valentine’s Day. Frost with your favorite fudge frosting, or any frosting of your choice.

Chocolate Flourless Cake (Gluten Free)

Ingredients

Chocolate, semi-sweet, 1 lbs

Butter, 2 sticks

Eggs, large, 8

Directions

In a double boiler, melt chocolate and butter together. Once melted and cooled, add eggs one at a time and stir until combined. Pour into 9” spring-form pan, or heart-shaped mold if you have one. Bake at 325 degrees for 25 and firm to the touch. Once cooled, remove from pan and dust with powdered sugar.

Chocolate-dipped Strawberries

Ingredients

Chocolate, semi-sweet, 12oz

Strawberries, fresh, 1 pint

White chocolate for decoration

Directions

Melt chocolate Dip strawberries and let cool Drizzle melted white chocolate for decoration.