Godino’s Bakery shares sweet recipes that will impress your sweetie this Valentine’s Day

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — You could give your Valentine a box of chocolates — or you could really show your love by making your sweet a special treat.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by Godino's Bakery in Summerfield to learn how to bake a few easy and delicious dishes your Valentine will love.
Angel Biscuits – Strawberry Shortcake
Ingredients
- Flour, 5 cups
- Baking soda, 1 tsp
- Salt, 1 tsp
- Baking powder, 3 tsp
- Sugar, 3 tbsp
- Shortening, 3/4 cups
- Buttermilk, 2 cups
- Yeast, 1 package
- Lukewarm water, 1/2 cup
Directions
- Dissolve yeast in water
- Sift dry ingredients together.
- Cut in shortening with a pastry cutter.
- Add buttermilk and dissolved yeast.
- Mix together with a large spoon until the flour is moistened.
- Cover the bowl and let rise in a warm place for 1 hour.
- Place on flowered table, dust with flour, roll out and cut into heart shapes or any other shape you like.
- Bake at 425 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown.
- Once cooled, slice biscuit in half, place sliced strawberries on bottom and add your favorite whipped cream. Place top and dust with powdered sugar.
Chewy Brownies
Directions
- All-purpose flour, 2 cups
- Baking powder, 1 tsp
- Salt, 1/2 tsp
- Sugar, 3 cups
- Eggs, 6 large
- Vanilla extract, 1/2 tsp
- Butter, 11 oz (2 sticks plus 3 tbsp)
- Shortening, 2.5 oz (5 tbsp)
- Cocoa powder, 1 cup (16 tbsp)
Directions
- Sift the first set of ingredients.
- Melt the third set of ingredients together.
- With an electric mixer, beat the eggs, sugar, and vanilla.
- Add the sifted mix to egg mix and fold in melted ingredients.
- Pour into 12” x 17”x 2” pan.
- Bake 35-40 min at 350 degrees.
- When cooled, brownies can be cut into various shapes, including a heart shape for Valentine’s Day.
- Frost with your favorite fudge frosting, or any frosting of your choice.
Chocolate Flourless Cake (Gluten Free)
Ingredients
- Chocolate, semi-sweet, 1 lbs
- Butter, 2 sticks
- Eggs, large, 8
Directions
- In a double boiler, melt chocolate and butter together.
- Once melted and cooled, add eggs one at a time and stir until combined.
- Pour into 9” spring-form pan, or heart-shaped mold if you have one.
- Bake at 325 degrees for 25 and firm to the touch.
- Once cooled, remove from pan and dust with powdered sugar.
Chocolate-dipped Strawberries
Ingredients
- Chocolate, semi-sweet, 12oz
- Strawberries, fresh, 1 pint
- White chocolate for decoration
Directions
- Melt chocolate
- Dip strawberries and let cool
- Drizzle melted white chocolate for decoration.