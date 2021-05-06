Give mom a break! Treat her with these delicious and healthy recipes this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is Sunday, and it’s not only a time to celebrate all that mom does — but also a time to take care of her just like she takes care of everyone else.

Laura Buxenbaum is a registered dietitian with the Dairy Alliance. She joined us to share recipes that you can make special for the mom in your life.

Blueberry Ricotta Lemon Cake

Blueberries, lemon and ricotta are always the perfect pair and they don’t disappoint in this cake. Sweet enough to serve as a lovely dessert, but not too sugary to have for breakfast or for a summer afternoon snack. The lemon glaze makes it a little more dessert-like, so omit if wanting something a little less sweet.Prep Time: 15 minutesCook Time: 50 minutesTotal Time: 1 hour 5 minutesServings: 8

Ingredients

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups all-purpose flour

⁄ cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

3 eggs

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups ricotta

⁄ cups ricotta 1 tablespoon vanilla

Zest from one lemon

1 stick butter, melted

2 cups blueberries

Lemon Glaze

1 cup powdered sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°. Generously grease a 9-inch cake or springform pan with non-stick spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs, ricotta, vanilla and lemon zest until smooth; fold into dry ingredients just until blended. Then stir in melted butter, followed by 1 1/2 cups blueberries, being careful not to crush berries. Scrape batter into prepared pan and scatter remaining 1/2 cup of blueberries on top.

Bake cake until edges are golden brown and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean, 50-55 minutes. Let cool at least 20 minutes before unmolding. For glaze, mix powdered sugar, melted butter and lemon juice until smooth in a measuring cup with a spout for easy pouring. Remove from pan and place on cake plate, pour glaze over top if desired.

Mango-Curry Chicken Salad

Add a touch of sweetness to this main-dish chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts. Cheese cubes boost both the protein and the calcium in this nutrient-packed salad.

Ingredients

2 1 ⁄ 2 cups grilled skinless, boneless chicken breasts ( 1 ⁄ 2 -inch pieces)

⁄ cups grilled skinless, boneless chicken breasts ( ⁄ -inch pieces) 1 ⁄ 2 cup yogurt

⁄ cup yogurt 1 teaspoon curry powder

1 ⁄ 2 cup seeded and cubed mango

⁄ cup seeded and cubed mango 1 cup dried, sweetened cranberries

1 ⁄ 2 cup walnuts coarsely chopped

⁄ cup walnuts coarsely chopped 1⁄ 3 cup Mozzarella, cut into small cubes

Instructions

Grill chicken breasts, cut into small pieces and set aside. In a medium bowl, blend yogurt and curry with a whisk and stir in chicken, mango, cranberries, walnuts and Mozzarella. Mix well and serve on lettuce leaves if desired.

Notes

Source of recipe: Chef Kevin Millonzi, Executive Chef/Owner of Restaurant PROV and atomic Catering, Providence, R.I., on behalf of 3-A-Day of Dairy

Strawberries & Cream Mini Jar Pies

Mini mason jars are perfect for single-serve pies. The filling can be made up to two days in advance, making these easy for summer entertaining. When ready to serve, top with fresh strawberries and melted chocolate.

Ingredients

7 chocolate graham cracker sheets

1 ⁄ 3 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon

⁄ cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon 2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1 tablespoon water

2 1 ⁄ 4 cups milk

⁄ cups milk 3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon salt

⁄ teaspoon salt 1 large egg, room temperature

2 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1 ⁄ 2 cups diced strawberries

⁄ cups diced strawberries 1⁄ 4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°. Place graham crackers in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the pieces resemble coarse sand. Add 1 tablespoon sugar, melted butter and water and pulse for another minute. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoons of crumb mixture into each of 10 (4-ounce) mason jars or mini pie plates; press firmly and evenly over bottom of jar or dish and up the sides slightly. Place on baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool. Combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and egg in medium bowl and stir until well blended. Place milk in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Cook milk until tiny bubbles form around the edge, but do not boil. Temper egg mixture by whisking 1/2 cup of hot milk into the egg mixture. Then gradually add sugar and egg mixture to milk, stirring constantly with a whisk. Continue cooking until thick and bubbly, about 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly so it doesn’t scorch on bottom. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese and vanilla. Let cool for about 10 minutes, then transfer to zip-top plastic bag or pastry bag and chill for at least one hour or until ready to serve. Pipe pastry cream mixture evenly between 10 crust-lined jars. Top each pie with diced strawberries. Melt chocolate on HIGH in a microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds, stir and repeat for another 30 seconds. Drizzle chocolate over pies with spoon.

Notes

Nutritional information per serving: 139 calories, 3.5 g protein, 19 g carb, 1 g fiber, 6 g fat (3.3 g sat), 29.3 mg cholesterol, 100 mg sodium, 90 mg calcium

Source of recipe: Maureen Callahan, RD