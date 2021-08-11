Get ready for some sweet treats to beat the heat!

WALLBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking up some sweet summer treats at Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg!
Peach Bars:
- 3 cups of flour
- 1 1/2 cups of sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup of butter, chilled
- 1 egg
- 8 peaches, cut up
- 4 tsp cornstarch
- Combine flour, 1 cup if sugar, baking powder & salt. Add butter to the flour mixture.
- Blend until it makes a crumbly texture.
- Stir egg into mixture.
- Press half of the dough into a 9×13 pan.
- Add remaining 1/2 cup if sugar & cornstarch together.
- Add peaches & mix. Spoon peaches over crust.
- Crumble remaining dough over the top and bake at 350 for 45-55 minutes until lightly brush on top.
- Cut into bars after cooling.
Mini Key Lime Pies:
- Graham cracker mini pie shells
- Key lime juice
- Condensed milk
- Key lime zest
- Eggs
- Fresh whipped cream
- Mix eggs, condensed milk and key lime juice together.
- Add key lime zest to batter.
- Spoon into pie shells and bake for 12 minutes until set.
- Let cool and top with whipped cream.
Pina Colada Cupcakes
- Start with your favorite pineapple cake recipe!
- Coconut cream milk (canned)
- Crisco
- Butter
- Coconut extract
- Powdered sugar
- Coconut
- Cherries
- Umbrellas
- Take 1 cup of Crisco and 1 cup of butter and blend in a stand mixer.
- Add 12 cups of powdered sugar while slowly incorporating cream of coconut and coconut extract.
- Pipe icing on the cupcake and top with coconut, cherries & an umbrella.
Fruit Tart Cupcakes
- Start with your favorite vanilla cupcake recipe!
- Oranges & orange zest
- Heavy cream
- Raspberries
- Blueberries
- Mandarin oranges
- Strawberries
- Make whipped cream in your stand mixer, adding fresh orange juice & zest as you are beating.
- Top each cupcake with the cream mixture along with a strawberry, raspberry, blueberry & mandarin orange.
- Zest oranges over the top.
Milk & Cookies
- Favorite chocolate chip cookies (from scratch or the grocery store)
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate syrup
- Mini chocolate chips
- Milk
- Fill a bowl with milk and dip quickly each cookie and place on the bottom of a 9×13 pan.
- Top with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and mini chocolate chips.
- Repeat with cookies & whipped cream.
- On top of the last layer of whipped cream add crumbled cookies, chocolate sauce & mini chocolate chips.
- This one is better after it sits for a few hours in the fridge.