Get ready for some sweet treats to beat the heat!

WALLBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking up some sweet summer treats at Cupcake Cuties in Wallburg!

Peach Bars: 

  • 3 cups of flour 
  • 1 1/2 cups of sugar 
  • 1 tsp baking powder 
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 cup of butter, chilled 
  • 1 egg 
  • 8 peaches, cut up 
  • 4 tsp cornstarch 
  1. Combine flour, 1 cup if sugar, baking powder & salt. Add butter to the flour mixture.
  2. Blend until it makes a crumbly texture.
  3. Stir egg into mixture.
  4. Press half of the dough into a 9×13 pan. 
  5. Add remaining 1/2 cup if sugar & cornstarch together.
  6. Add peaches & mix. Spoon peaches over crust.
  7. Crumble remaining dough over the top and bake at 350 for 45-55 minutes until lightly brush on top.
  8. Cut into bars after cooling. 

Mini Key Lime Pies: 

  • Graham cracker mini pie shells 
  • Key lime juice 
  • Condensed milk  
  • Key lime zest 
  • Eggs 
  • Fresh whipped cream 
  1. Mix eggs, condensed milk and key lime juice together.
  2. Add key lime zest to batter.
  3. Spoon into pie shells and bake for 12 minutes until set.
  4. Let cool and top with whipped cream. 

Pina Colada Cupcakes 

  • Start with your favorite pineapple cake recipe!
  • Coconut cream milk (canned) 
  • Crisco
  • Butter 
  • Coconut extract 
  • Powdered sugar 
  • Coconut 
  • Cherries 
  • Umbrellas 
  1. Take 1 cup of Crisco and 1 cup of butter and blend in a stand mixer.
  2. Add 12 cups of powdered sugar while slowly incorporating cream of coconut and coconut extract.
  3. Pipe icing on the cupcake and top with coconut, cherries & an umbrella. 

Fruit Tart Cupcakes 

  • Start with your favorite vanilla cupcake recipe!
  • Oranges & orange zest
  • Heavy cream 
  • Raspberries 
  • Blueberries 
  • Mandarin oranges 
  • Strawberries 
  1. Make whipped cream in your stand mixer, adding fresh orange juice & zest as you are beating.
  2. Top each cupcake with the cream mixture along with a strawberry, raspberry, blueberry & mandarin orange.
  3. Zest oranges over the top. 

Milk & Cookies 

  • Favorite chocolate chip cookies (from scratch or the grocery store)
  • Whipped cream 
  • Chocolate syrup 
  • Mini chocolate chips
  • Milk 
  1. Fill a bowl with milk and dip quickly each cookie and place on the bottom of a 9×13 pan.
  2. Top with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and mini chocolate chips.
  3. Repeat with cookies & whipped cream.
  4. On top of the last layer of whipped cream add crumbled cookies, chocolate sauce & mini chocolate chips.
  5. This one is better after it sits for a few hours in the fridge. 

