Get a taste of spring with some tasty treats

WALLBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — With the weather warming up and flowers in bloom, it looks and feels like Spring outside.

So, on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re giving you a taste of spring too!

Shannon Smith stops by Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery in Wallburg for some sweet treats.

Coconut macaroons

14 ounces coconut

Pinch of salt

One 14 ounce can of condensed milk

Two egg whites at room temperature

One teaspoon of vanilla

Splash of coconut extract

Beat the egg whites, salt & extracts until soft peaks form. In a separate bowl combine the coconut and condensed milk. Fold the egg white mixture into the coconut mixture. Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes.

Lemon bars

Crust-

One-and-a-half cups of graham cracker crumbs

Six tablespoons of melted butter

1/3 cups of sugar

Mix together and press into a 9×13 pan and bake for 7 minutes.

Filling

Five egg yolks

One 14 ounce can of condensed milk

1/2 cup of lemon juice

Lemon zest

Bake for 25 minutes and let fully cool before adding whipped cream.

Banana pudding cups

1.5 gallon of heavy cream (or your favorite whipped topping)

1/2 cup of sugar

Whip on high with a hand mixer until it makes whipped cream.

Mix 3 cans of condensed milk & 4 1/2 cups of water together. Add 3 large boxes of vanilla instant pudding and whisk until very combined. Fold the whipped cream into the pudding mix reserving enough for the top. Crush Nilla Wafers and layer wafers, sliced bananas, pudding and whipped cream together in cups. Makes about 20 cups.

Blackberry wine cakes

Four eggs

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

Three ounce box of blackberry jello

One white cake mix

One cup of blackberry wine

Vanilla

Mix together and bake into mini bundt cakes and 2 larger bundt cake pans.

Syrup

1 stick of butter

3/4 cup of blackberry wine

Vanilla

As soon as the cakes come out, leave in pans and poke holes and spoon glaze over. Let them sit and soak for 1 hour.

Glaze

Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and let cook over low heat until thickened. Pour over your bundt cakes.