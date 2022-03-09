Get a taste of spring with some tasty treats

WALLBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — With the weather warming up and flowers in bloom, it looks and feels like Spring outside.
So, on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re giving you a taste of spring too!
Shannon Smith stops by Cupcake Cuties Cafe and Bakery in Wallburg for some sweet treats.
Coconut macaroons
- 14 ounces coconut
- Pinch of salt
- One 14 ounce can of condensed milk
- Two egg whites at room temperature
- One teaspoon of vanilla
- Splash of coconut extract
- Beat the egg whites, salt & extracts until soft peaks form.
- In a separate bowl combine the coconut and condensed milk.
- Fold the egg white mixture into the coconut mixture.
- Bake at 375 for 25-30 minutes.
Lemon bars
Crust-
- One-and-a-half cups of graham cracker crumbs
- Six tablespoons of melted butter
- 1/3 cups of sugar
- Mix together and press into a 9×13 pan and bake for 7 minutes.
Filling
- Five egg yolks
- One 14 ounce can of condensed milk
- 1/2 cup of lemon juice
- Lemon zest
- Bake for 25 minutes and let fully cool before adding whipped cream.
Banana pudding cups
- 1.5 gallon of heavy cream (or your favorite whipped topping)
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- Whip on high with a hand mixer until it makes whipped cream.
- Mix 3 cans of condensed milk & 4 1/2 cups of water together.
- Add 3 large boxes of vanilla instant pudding and whisk until very combined.
- Fold the whipped cream into the pudding mix reserving enough for the top.
- Crush Nilla Wafers and layer wafers, sliced bananas, pudding and whipped cream together in cups.
- Makes about 20 cups.
Blackberry wine cakes
- Four eggs
- 1/2 cup of vegetable oil
- Three ounce box of blackberry jello
- One white cake mix
- One cup of blackberry wine
- Vanilla
- Mix together and bake into mini bundt cakes and 2 larger bundt cake pans.
Syrup
- 1 stick of butter
- 3/4 cup of blackberry wine
- Vanilla
- As soon as the cakes come out, leave in pans and poke holes and spoon glaze over.
- Let them sit and soak for 1 hour.
Glaze
Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and let cook over low heat until thickened. Pour over your bundt cakes.