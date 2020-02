Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heart Disease remains the number one cause of death in America. That's why February is Heart Health Month.

It's a time to make a few simple changes to improve your heart health. That includes filling up your grocery cart with superfoods.

Lowes Foods has teamed up with Wake Forest Baptist Health to create shopping lists and recipes for meals that are good for your heart.

You'll find six great "Heart Healthy" recipes from Wake Forest Baptist Health.