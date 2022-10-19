(WGHP) — From pecan pie to cranberry salad, we’re featuring some of the favorite flavors of fall.
Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad for some new recipes to try this season.
Cranberry salsa with sweet potato chips
- 2 cups fresh cranberries
- 1 small Gala, Fuji or Pink Lady apple, cored and quartered
- 1 medium jalapeno, seeded and quartered
- 1 green onion, cut into 1” pieces
- ¼ cup superfine sugar or sweetener of your choice
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. canola, avocado or light olive oil
- ½ tsp. sea salt (or to taste)
- Sweet Potato Chips
- Pulse first six ingredients in a food processor until coarsely chopped, scraping down sides as needed.
- Transfer to a medium serving bowl and stir in cilantro, canola oil and sea salt.
- Taste and adjust salt/lime.
- Chill and stir again before serving with sweet potato chips.
Deviled Pork Chops
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1⁄2 cup panko bread crumbs
- Kosher salt and pepper
- 1⁄4 cup Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons packed brown sugar
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons dry mustard
- 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic, minced to paste
- 1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless pork chops, 3⁄4 to 1 inch thick
- Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees.
- Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add panko and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and sprinkle with salt.
- In another small bowl, stir together Dijon, brown sugar, dry mustard, garlic, cayenne, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper.
- Set wire rack in rimmed baking sheet and spray with vegetable oil spray.
- Pat chops dry with paper towels. Brush 1 tablespoon mustard mixture over top and sides of each chop (leave bottoms uncoated). Spoon 2 tablespoons toasted panko evenly over top of each chop and press lightly to adhere. Transfer chops to prepared wire rack, spacing them 1 inch apart.
- Roast until meat registers 145 degrees, about 7 minutes per half inch of thickness. Use a thermometer! Remove from oven and let rest on rack for 7-10 minutes before serving.
Flaky pie crust
- 12 Tbsp. very cold unsalted butter
- 6 Tbsp. very cold vegetable shortening
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour plus extra for dusting rolling surface
- 1 tsp. fine table salt
- 1 ½ Tbsp. granulated sugar
- 6-8 Tbsp. ice water
- Dice the butter and shortening into ¼” cubes and return to the refrigerator.
- Meanwhile, place the flour, salt and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to combine.
- Add the shortening and pulse 8-10 times until mixture resembles course sand.
- Sprinkle the butter over the mixture and pulse 10-15 times until the butter resembles small peas- ok to have some bigger pieces.
- Start adding water, a little at a time, pulsing between additions until dough starts to hold together. Empty dough onto clean surface and use hands to shape dough into a ragged, flat disc. Wrap in plastic and chill for a minimum of 30 minutes to overnight.
- To make by hand: Rub shortening and butter into the flour with fingers until mixture resembles course cornmeal (for mealy). Using a rubber spatula, fold the water into the flour until mixture starts to stick together. Using your hands, press and pull the dough into a ragged ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for a minimum of 30 minutes to overnight. Makes two 9”crusts.
Classic pecan pie
- 1 recipe pie dough
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup corn syrup
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- pinch of salt
- 2 cups pecan pieces (or halves and pieces) *you can toast them for more flavor
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll out pastry dough and line a 9” pie plate with dough, crimping edges. Chill while preparing filling.
- In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Whisk in the eggs, corn syrup, butter , vanilla and salt. Stir in 1 cup of pecans.
- Remove crust from refrigerator and pour in the filling. Arrange remaining pecans on top.
- Bake for 10 minutes. Lower the temperature to 325°F and bake for another 45 minutes or until set. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for an hour. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
Fall harvest salad with pumpkin maple dijon dressing
Pumpkin Maple Dijon Dressing
- 2 Tablespoons Pumpkin Puree
- 1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 3 Tablespoons grape seed oil or light olive oil
- 3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 small clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Salad
- 32 ounces mixed greens
- 1 cup cooked farro per box/bag instruction
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 2 gala apples, sliced very thin
- 3/4 cup feta cheese crumbles
- 1/2 cup pumpkin seeds
- 3/4 cup toasted pecans
- For the dressing, combine all ingredients in a blender bottle or high-speed blender. Taste and adjust seasons. Set aside.
- Place pecans in an even layer in a medium skillet over low heat. Toss until toasted and fragrant, 5-8 minutes.
- Assemble salad ingredients in a bowl or on a plate and drizzle with dressing. Serves 4.