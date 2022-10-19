(WGHP) — From pecan pie to cranberry salad, we’re featuring some of the favorite flavors of fall.

Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad for some new recipes to try this season.

Cranberry salsa with sweet potato chips

2 cups fresh cranberries

1 small Gala, Fuji or Pink Lady apple, cored and quartered

1 medium jalapeno, seeded and quartered

1 green onion, cut into 1” pieces

¼ cup superfine sugar or sweetener of your choice

1 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. canola, avocado or light olive oil

½ tsp. sea salt (or to taste)

Sweet Potato Chips

Pulse first six ingredients in a food processor until coarsely chopped, scraping down sides as needed. Transfer to a medium serving bowl and stir in cilantro, canola oil and sea salt. Taste and adjust salt/lime. Chill and stir again before serving with sweet potato chips.

Deviled Pork Chops

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1⁄2 cup panko bread crumbs

Kosher salt and pepper

1⁄4 cup Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons packed brown sugar

1 1⁄2 teaspoons dry mustard

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic, minced to paste

1⁄4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 (6- to 8-ounce) boneless pork chops, 3⁄4 to 1 inch thick

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add panko and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl and sprinkle with salt. In another small bowl, stir together Dijon, brown sugar, dry mustard, garlic, cayenne, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Set wire rack in rimmed baking sheet and spray with vegetable oil spray. Pat chops dry with paper towels. Brush 1 tablespoon mustard mixture over top and sides of each chop (leave bottoms uncoated). Spoon 2 tablespoons toasted panko evenly over top of each chop and press lightly to adhere. Transfer chops to prepared wire rack, spacing them 1 inch apart. Roast until meat registers 145 degrees, about 7 minutes per half inch of thickness. Use a thermometer! Remove from oven and let rest on rack for 7-10 minutes before serving.

Flaky pie crust

12 Tbsp. very cold unsalted butter

6 Tbsp. very cold vegetable shortening

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour plus extra for dusting rolling surface

1 tsp. fine table salt

1 ½ Tbsp. granulated sugar

6-8 Tbsp. ice water

Dice the butter and shortening into ¼” cubes and return to the refrigerator. Meanwhile, place the flour, salt and sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with a steel blade and pulse a few times to combine. Add the shortening and pulse 8-10 times until mixture resembles course sand. Sprinkle the butter over the mixture and pulse 10-15 times until the butter resembles small peas- ok to have some bigger pieces. Start adding water, a little at a time, pulsing between additions until dough starts to hold together. Empty dough onto clean surface and use hands to shape dough into a ragged, flat disc. Wrap in plastic and chill for a minimum of 30 minutes to overnight. To make by hand: Rub shortening and butter into the flour with fingers until mixture resembles course cornmeal (for mealy). Using a rubber spatula, fold the water into the flour until mixture starts to stick together. Using your hands, press and pull the dough into a ragged ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for a minimum of 30 minutes to overnight. Makes two 9”crusts.

Classic pecan pie

1 recipe pie dough

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 cup light brown sugar

3 large eggs

1 cup corn syrup

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 tsp. vanilla extract

pinch of salt

2 cups pecan pieces (or halves and pieces) *you can toast them for more flavor

Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll out pastry dough and line a 9” pie plate with dough, crimping edges. Chill while preparing filling. In a large bowl, combine flour and sugar. Whisk in the eggs, corn syrup, butter , vanilla and salt. Stir in 1 cup of pecans. Remove crust from refrigerator and pour in the filling. Arrange remaining pecans on top. Bake for 10 minutes. Lower the temperature to 325°F and bake for another 45 minutes or until set. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for an hour. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

Fall harvest salad with pumpkin maple dijon dressing

Pumpkin Maple Dijon Dressing

2 Tablespoons Pumpkin Puree

1 Tablespoon pure maple syrup

3 Tablespoons grape seed oil or light olive oil

3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 small clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Salad

32 ounces mixed greens

1 cup cooked farro per box/bag instruction

1 cup dried cranberries

2 gala apples, sliced very thin

3/4 cup feta cheese crumbles

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

3/4 cup toasted pecans

For the dressing, combine all ingredients in a blender bottle or high-speed blender. Taste and adjust seasons. Set aside. Place pecans in an even layer in a medium skillet over low heat. Toss until toasted and fragrant, 5-8 minutes. Assemble salad ingredients in a bowl or on a plate and drizzle with dressing. Serves 4.