GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Spaghetti, tacos, pizza, chicken…

Most families tend to make the same meals over and over again. Now that it’s a new year, it may be time to freshen up your menu!

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad for some delicious dishes your family will enjoy.

Avgolemono Soup

2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

1 small sweet onion, diced small

2 stalks of celery, diced small

2 carrots, peeled and diced small

2 cloves of garlic, minced

½ tsp of kosher salt (not table salt)

1/8 tsp pepper

½ cup Arborio rice

6 cups chicken stock

1 bay leaf

2 (6 oz each) chicken breasts, seasoned, cooked and shredded

2 lemons, juice and zest

2 large eggs

2 ½ Tbsp chopped fresh dill

Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and carrots and saute until the vegetables are tender and the onion is translucent about 3 minutes. Add in the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 30-60 seconds. Add in the rice and stir to coat in the oil. Add in the chicken stock and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Add in the chicken and maintain a gentle simmer. In a medium bowl, whisk eggs until lightly beaten. Slowly whisk 1 cup of the soup broth into the eggs (be sure to continue whisking while adding the broth so the eggs don’t cook). Slowly whisk the egg mixture into the soup. Add the lemon juice and ½ of lemon zest. Simmer until warm, about 5 minutes. Taste and season with salt and lemon zest.

Baja Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Lime Slaw

For the shrimp:

1 ½ lbs. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 garlic cloves minced

1 ½ Tbsp. olive oil

½ tsp. red pepper flakes, crushed

½ tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. black pepper

juice of one lemon

1 Tbsp. chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with parchment. In a large bowl, toss together shrimp, garlic, oil, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Spread onto the prepared sheet pan. Roast 8-10 minutes or until no longer translucent. Squeeze lemon over the shrimp and garnish with parsley.

For the slaw:

3 cups shredded Napa or savoy cabbage

¼ cup chopped cilantro

3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

3 Tbsp. pineapple juice (fresh or canned)

1/3 cup pineapple chunks (fresh or canned)

sea salt to taste

For the Spicy Honey Lime Crema:

¼ cup mayo

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. lime juice (or more to taste)

2 tsp. lime zest

1 tsp. honey

1 tsp. adobo sauce

Other

6 small flour or corn tortillas

1 large bell pepper, thinly sliced into 2” pieces

2 small jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced

2 small avocados, diced

½ pint grape tomatoes, sliced

Tomatillo sauce for garnish

For slaw, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and chill until needed. Combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside Warm tortillas in microwave for 15 seconds.

Assemble: slaw, avocado, peppers, tomatoes, shrimp, and top with sauce.

Cheese-Stuffed Mannicotti with Ragu

2 Tsp. olive oil

Olive oil spray

1 pound ground beef

3 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 tsp. Italian seasoning

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cups marinara sauce

1 (8-ounce package) manicotti

1 (15-ounce) container of whole-milk ricotta

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella

1 cup grated Parmesan, divided

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

6 slices Provolone cheese

2 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces

Preheat oven to 350° F. Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add beef, 2 cloves garlic and onion; cook and stir until the meat is browned and the onion is tender. Stir in Italian seasoning, ½ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. pepper or more to taste. Stir in marinara. Remove from heat. Spray a large baking sheet with olive oil spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the manicotti in the boiling water until slightly softened, but still very firm, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pasta from the pot to the baking sheet and cool. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the ricotta, mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan, parsley, 1 clove garlic, ½ tsp. salt, and ¼ tsp. pepper. Spray a 13×9 glass baking dish with olive oil spray. Spoon 1 1/2 cups of the ragu sauce over the bottom of the prepared dish. Fill the manicotti with the cheese mixture. Arrange the manicotti in a single layer in the glass dish and pour the remaining ragu sauce over top. Tear the provolone slices in half and arrange on top of the sauce then sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Dot the surface with butter pieces. Bake until heated through and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let rest 5-10 minutes and serve.

Sesame Chicken with Quinoa

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 Tbsp. olive oil

3 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. honey

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. cornstarch

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds

2-3 cups cooked quinoa (cooked in chicken broth per pkg. instructions)

Season chicken breasts generously on both sides with salt and pepper. Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and saute for about 4- 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through. While chicken is cooking, whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, garlic, ginger, and cornstarch until combined. When the chicken is cooked through, add the green onions and soy sauce mixture to the pan and stir immediately to coat the chicken. The sauce will thicken quickly. Stir in sesame oil, then remove from heat and serve over cooked quinoa, sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Super Food Salad

2 cups finely chopped fresh baby kale or lacinato kale

2 cups chopped Romaine lettuc

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup finely diced Gala or Pink Lady apples

¾ – 1 cup grated sweet potatoes (raw)

½ cup chopped dried figs

¾ cup blueberries

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

Crumbled goat cheese or feta (optional)

½ cup toasted walnuts

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients and toss with desired amount of Honey Mustard Vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper.

Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¾ cup avocado oil

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. minced shallot

2 cloves minced garlic

salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients using a blender or Vitamix.