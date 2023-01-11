GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Spaghetti, tacos, pizza, chicken…
Most families tend to make the same meals over and over again. Now that it’s a new year, it may be time to freshen up your menu!
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad for some delicious dishes your family will enjoy.
Avgolemono Soup
- 2 Tbs extra virgin olive oil
- 1 small sweet onion, diced small
- 2 stalks of celery, diced small
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced small
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- ½ tsp of kosher salt (not table salt)
- 1/8 tsp pepper
- ½ cup Arborio rice
- 6 cups chicken stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 (6 oz each) chicken breasts, seasoned, cooked and shredded
- 2 lemons, juice and zest
- 2 large eggs
- 2 ½ Tbsp chopped fresh dill
- Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, celery and carrots and saute until the vegetables are tender and the onion is translucent about 3 minutes. Add in the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 30-60 seconds.
- Add in the rice and stir to coat in the oil.
- Add in the chicken stock and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the rice is tender, about 10 minutes.
- Add in the chicken and maintain a gentle simmer.
- In a medium bowl, whisk eggs until lightly beaten. Slowly whisk 1 cup of the soup broth into the eggs (be sure to continue whisking while adding the broth so the eggs don’t cook). Slowly whisk the egg mixture into the soup.
- Add the lemon juice and ½ of lemon zest. Simmer until warm, about 5 minutes.
- Taste and season with salt and lemon zest.
Baja Shrimp Tacos with Pineapple Lime Slaw
For the shrimp:
- 1 ½ lbs. large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 ½ Tbsp. olive oil
- ½ tsp. red pepper flakes, crushed
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- juice of one lemon
- 1 Tbsp. chopped parsley
- Preheat oven to 425°. Line a large sheet pan with parchment.
- In a large bowl, toss together shrimp, garlic, oil, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper.
- Spread onto the prepared sheet pan. Roast 8-10 minutes or until no longer translucent.
- Squeeze lemon over the shrimp and garnish with parsley.
For the slaw:
- 3 cups shredded Napa or savoy cabbage
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 3 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 3 Tbsp. pineapple juice (fresh or canned)
- 1/3 cup pineapple chunks (fresh or canned)
- sea salt to taste
For the Spicy Honey Lime Crema:
- ¼ cup mayo
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. lime juice (or more to taste)
- 2 tsp. lime zest
- 1 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. adobo sauce
Other
- 6 small flour or corn tortillas
- 1 large bell pepper, thinly sliced into 2” pieces
- 2 small jalapeno peppers, thinly sliced
- 2 small avocados, diced
- ½ pint grape tomatoes, sliced
- Tomatillo sauce for garnish
- For slaw, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and chill until needed.
- Combine sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside
- Warm tortillas in microwave for 15 seconds.
Assemble: slaw, avocado, peppers, tomatoes, shrimp, and top with sauce.
Cheese-Stuffed Mannicotti with Ragu
- 2 Tsp. olive oil
- Olive oil spray
- 1 pound ground beef
- 3 cloves garlic, minced, divided
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups marinara sauce
- 1 (8-ounce package) manicotti
- 1 (15-ounce) container of whole-milk ricotta
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup grated Parmesan, divided
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 6 slices Provolone cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter, cut into pieces
- Preheat oven to 350° F.
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet. Add beef, 2 cloves garlic and onion; cook and stir until the meat is browned and the onion is tender. Stir in Italian seasoning, ½ tsp. salt, ¼ tsp. pepper or more to taste. Stir in marinara. Remove from heat.
- Spray a large baking sheet with olive oil spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the manicotti in the boiling water until slightly softened, but still very firm, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pasta from the pot to the baking sheet and cool.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the ricotta, mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan, parsley, 1 clove garlic, ½ tsp. salt, and ¼ tsp. pepper.
- Spray a 13×9 glass baking dish with olive oil spray. Spoon 1 1/2 cups of the ragu sauce over the bottom of the prepared dish.
- Fill the manicotti with the cheese mixture. Arrange the manicotti in a single layer in the glass dish and pour the remaining ragu sauce over top.
- Tear the provolone slices in half and arrange on top of the sauce then sprinkle with remaining Parmesan. Dot the surface with butter pieces.
- Bake until heated through and bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let rest 5-10 minutes and serve.
Sesame Chicken with Quinoa
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- Kosher salt and black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 Tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 2 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 tsp. toasted sesame seeds
- 2-3 cups cooked quinoa (cooked in chicken broth per pkg. instructions)
- Season chicken breasts generously on both sides with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and saute for about 4- 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through.
- While chicken is cooking, whisk together the soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, honey, garlic, ginger, and cornstarch until combined.
- When the chicken is cooked through, add the green onions and soy sauce mixture to the pan and stir immediately to coat the chicken. The sauce will thicken quickly.
- Stir in sesame oil, then remove from heat and serve over cooked quinoa, sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Super Food Salad
- 2 cups finely chopped fresh baby kale or lacinato kale
- 2 cups chopped Romaine lettuc
- 1 cup baby spinach
- 1 cup finely diced Gala or Pink Lady apples
- ¾ – 1 cup grated sweet potatoes (raw)
- ½ cup chopped dried figs
- ¾ cup blueberries
- ¼ cup pomegranate seeds
- Crumbled goat cheese or feta (optional)
- ½ cup toasted walnuts
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients and toss with desired amount of Honey Mustard Vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper.
Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
- ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
- ¾ cup avocado oil
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 Tbsp. minced shallot
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients using a blender or Vitamix.