Forget pizza. These Italian recipes from Cafe Pasta in Greensboro will transport you to Rome

When you think Italian food, pizza and lasagna probably come to mind. They are not the healthiest dishes. But you can enjoy Italian cuisine without all the calories and carbs. Shannon Smith stopped by Cafe Pasta in Greensboro for a few light Italian recipes.

Classic Minestrone Soup

3 med carrots

1 large zucchini

1 med yellow onion

6 med stalks celery

2 cloves garlic

2 t/s olive oil

2 t/s unsalted butter

2 t/s kosher salt

Sautee above ingredients in a large pot on medium low heat.

After about 5 minutes add the next four ingredients.

1 can northern white bean

1 can diced tomatoes

6 cups chicken broth

lemon

Simmer for at least 20 minutes, then add

2 t/s basil pesto

4 cups baby spinach

parmesan cheese

Serve immediately, you can add your favorite pasta as well.

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Scampi Sauté

2 t/s chopped parsley

7 t/s unsalted butter

1/2 t/s salt

2t/s fresh lemon juice

1/4 t/s fresh ground black pepper

clove of garlic

Stir in shrimp and cook until opaque

Stir in Angel Hair Pasta

Beef Stuffed Zucchini Boats

1 pound of ground beef

3 zucchinis

1 t/s olive oil

1 cup of diced tomatoes

1/2 cup of marinara sauce

1/2 cup of onions chopped

clove garlic

1 t/s s & p & italian seasoning

1 cup of mozzarella cheese

1 t/s parsley

Cut zucchini in half and scoop out the seeds.

Brush with olive oil and seasonings, then bake on 350 for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook tomatoes, marinara sauce onions and garlic in a saucepan.

Once zucchini is done, pour sauce inside the boat.

Top with cheese and parsley.

Return to the oven until the cheese is melted.

Spaghetti Squash with tomato sauce

Large Spaghetti Squash

Salt & Pepper

Olive oil

Fresh tomatoes of choice

Baby Spinach

Red onions

Italian herbs

Parmesan cheese

Cut a spaghetti sauce in half.

Cover in olive oil, salt and pepper.

Cook for 30 minutes in a 350 degree oven.

Once cooled, use a fork to scoop out the “noodles.”

For the sauce, sautee red onions, herbs and tomatoes in olive oil. Add baby spinach.

Pour over squash.

Top with cheese.