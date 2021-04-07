Fire up that grill! Here are 4 grilling recipes that’ll make your mouth water

It’s the perfect time of year to fire up your grill. Of course, you can cook hamburgers and hot dogs, but what about pound cake and pizza? For this Recipe Wednesday, the culinary instructors at Guilford Technical Community College show how to turn up the heat on your grilled meal.

Easy Grilled Pizza

Ingredients

2 Cups self-rising flour

1.25 Cups Greek yogurt, plain

.25 tsp Kosher salt

Pizza toppings of your choice: Sauce, pesto, cheese, meats, vegetables

Optional ingredients for the dough: fresh herbs, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder the choice is yours but do not add so many that it changes the actual consistency of the dough.

Method

1. Combine ingredients to make the dough.

2. Divide dough into two equal portions and roll out flat, 10-12 inches.

3. Grill pizza dough on both sides on preheated grill.

4. Top pizza with your favorite toppings and continue to cook till heated.

5. Remove from grill, slice and serve immediately.

Grilled Pound Cake with Warm Strawberry Compote

Ingredients

Pound Cake, your favorite flavor sliced into 1” thick pieces. (4 slices)

1 pint strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced in half or quarters depending on size.

½ cup brown sugar

Juice and zest of 1 orange

½ tsp vanilla extract

Optional: whipped cream or ice cream for topping

Method

1. Place strawberries, sugar, orange juice and zest, and vanilla in foil and fold into packet for the grill.

2. Place foil packet on preheated grill and cook for about 5 minutes.

3. Place pound cake slices on grill and cook on both sides.

4. Place grilled pound cake in 4 individual serving bowls.

5. Top pound cake with strawberry compote, and serve with whipped cream or ice cream (or both)

Grilled Spatchcocked Chicken

To spatchcock a chicken you need to remove the backbone of the chicken and spread it open like a book. This method for grilling a whole chicken lets the interior heat up faster and more evenly than the traditional method for a whole bird. Use your favorite rub and sauce, if you like.

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 1 hr 10 mins

Additional: 6 hrs 10 mins

Total:7 hrs 40 mins

Servings: 6

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients

· ¼ cup kosher salt

· Water

· 1 (4 pound) whole chicken

· 2 teaspoons smoked paprika

· 2 teaspoons garlic powder

· ½ teaspoon cumin

· ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

· ¼ cup barbecue sauce, or to taste (Optional)

Method

· Place salt in a large bowl and add a little water. Stir until salt is dissolved. Unwrap the chicken and place in the salt water brine. Add enough water to cover the bird and refrigerate up to 4 hours or overnight.

· Remove chicken from the water, drain, and pat dry with paper towels. Place the chicken breast-side down on a clean cutting board.

· Cut along both sides of the backbone of the chicken with kitchen shears. Remove bone and reserve for another use or discard. With the skin-side down, cut down into the breast bone and a bit of the cartilage above the bone about 1/4-inch deep using the tip of a sharp knife. Turn the chicken skin-side up.

· Place the heel of one hand on top of the other wrist, and using the heel of the hand, press down on the center of the breast, above the area of the cut, to flatten the center and achieve a more uniform thickness of the chicken.

· Combine smoked paprika, garlic powder, cumin, and pepper in a small bowl. Rub spice mix onto both sides of the chicken, gently lifting the skin wherever possible to place some of the rub directly onto the meat. Refrigerate seasoned chicken uncovered for at least 2 hours.

· Remove chicken from the refrigerator 10 to 15 minutes before grilling so it can come to room temperature.

· Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat to about 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly oil the grate.

· Place chicken bone-side down onto the preheated grill and cook for 50 to 60 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 150 degrees F (65 degrees C). Flip the chicken skin-side up and brush with barbecue sauce. Continue grilling until chicken is no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, about 20 more minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).Remove to a platter, tent with foil, and allow chicken to rest, about 10 minutes. Cut chicken into 6 servings and serve with additional barbecue sauce, if desired.

Honey Smoked Shrimp and Scallops

Ingredients

7.5 lb Scallops and/or Shrimp, deveined and butterflied

1 gal Water, filtered or distilled

4oz Kosher salt

5 fl oz Honey

1 oz Mixed pickling spices

Wood chips

Method

Day 1: Fabrication, Cure Application, and Cure Penetration

1. Wash seafood and blot dry.

2. Place the seafood (either separate or combined) in a hotel pan just large enough to hold them. Refrigerate.

3. Combine the water, salt, honey, and spices in a stainless steel pan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Remove the brine from the heat, cool to room temperature and then refrigerate to 38°. Alternatively, cool the pan in an ice Bain Marie.

4. Pour the cold brine over the seafood. Cover with plastic wrap. Place another container or pan on top to gently wipe the seafood and keep it submerged in the brine. Place in the refrigerator.

5. Allow to cure 2-3 hours.

6. Place the wood in a container, cover it with tap water, and wait it to keep it submerged. Soak at room temperature at least 24 hours pier

Day 2: Air-Drying and Smoking

7. Drain the seafood and gently rinse under cold water.

8. Place the seafood in a single layer on the smoker rack set over a sheet tray. Place the rack uncovered in the refrigerator.

9. Air dry eight hours.

10. Place the soaked wood in the smoker, set temperature to 200° and wait for a full build of smoke.

11. Place the seafood in the smoker and smoke it for 3- 5 minutes, or until pieces reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees internal temperature.

12. Cool to room temperature.