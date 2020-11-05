Fermented food recipes that can help you take control of your health

Between fad diets, workout routines and an ever-growing list of supplements, Americans are looking for the best way to take control of their health.

Registered Dietician Laura Buxenbaum, of the Dairy Alliance, joined us to discuss how fermented foods can boost our health.

Warm Grain Bowl

Ingredients

· 1 (8.5 ounce) package mixed ancient grains

· 1 cup diced cucumber

· 1 cup sauerkraut with live probiotics

· 1 avocado, sliced

· 1⁄2 cup feta cheese crumbles

· Creamy Kefir Vinaigrette

Creamy Kefir Vinaigrette

· 1⁄2 cup plain kefir

· 1⁄4 cup mayonnaise

· 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon

· 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

· 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

· 2 teaspoons honey

· 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

· Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat ancient grains per package directions, divide evenly into two serving bowls. Top with each grain bowl half the cucumber, fermented sauerkraut, avocado slices and feta cheese crumbles. Drizzle 2-3 tablespoons of creamy Kefir dressing and serve immediately.

Creamy Kefir Vinaigrette

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together kefir and mayonnaise. Add in remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Hawaiian Harvest Smoothie

Ingredients

· 8 ounces plain unsweetened Kefir

· 1 5.3-ounce container coconut flavored Greek yogurt

· 1 1⁄2 cups frozen tropical fruit blend

· 4 ounces coconut water

Instructions

Combine kefir, yogurt, frozen fruit and coconut water in blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately.

Notes

Try using a low-sugar, low-fat brand like Two Good coconut Greek yogurt. Substitute water for the coconut water if desired, it just gives it a little more tropical flavor and some added nutrients.