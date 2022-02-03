February is Lactose Intolerance Awareness Month: try a few fun, lactose-free recipes

(WGHP) — In addition to Black History Month & Valentine’s Day did you know that February also happens to be Lactose Intolerance Awareness month?
For parents trying to feed growing kids lactose intolerance can make that a little trickier.
A registered dietitian with The Dairy Alliance, Callie Yakubisin, gave us some simple tips to consider if you or your child has lactose intolerance.
Butternut Squash Soup
Make a festive soup for the holiday season with roasted and pureed butternut squash. Garnish with smoked paprika and roasted squash seeds for a special touch.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 1 large butternut squash (about 1 pound)
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika plus more for garnish
- 2 dashes cayenne pepper
- 1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt (or to taste)
- 4 fresh sage leaves, chopped
- 2 cups lactose-free milk
- Pepitas or roasted squash seeds (optional)
Instructions
- Cut off ends of squash, quarter, remove seeds and stringy pulp (save the seeds and roast them).
- Place in lightly-greased baking dish. Roast at 350˚ for one hour or until tender.
- Allow to cool then scoop out squash. Set aside.
- Heat oil in heavy-bottomed stock pot over medium heat.
- Add onion and garlic to stock pot and sauté about 3 to 5 minutes until onions are tender and translucent. Stir in butternut squash.
- Add chicken broth, paprika, and cayenne. Use sea salt to taste.
- Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in sage and milk.
- Cook until heated. Puree with immersion blender.
- Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Serve warm.
- Garnish with roasted squash seeds, if desired.
Green Machine Smoothie
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 10 minutes
Servings: 2
Ingredients
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1⁄2 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1⁄4 cup fresh parsley
- 1⁄2 cup apples, peeled and chopped
- 1⁄4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1⁄2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1 cup ice cubes
Instructions
- Peel and dice apple.
- Destem parsley leaves if desired.
- Combine all ingredients, except ice, in blender.
- Blend until smooth. Add ice and blend again until smooth and frothy.
- Serve in a chilled glass immediately.
Serving size: 10 ounces