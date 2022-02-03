February is Lactose Intolerance Awareness Month: try a few fun, lactose-free recipes

(WGHP) — In addition to Black History Month & Valentine’s Day did you know that February also happens to be Lactose Intolerance Awareness month?

For parents trying to feed growing kids lactose intolerance can make that a little trickier.

A registered dietitian with The Dairy Alliance, Callie Yakubisin, gave us some simple tips to consider if you or your child has lactose intolerance.

Butternut Squash Soup

Make a festive soup for the holiday season with roasted and pureed butternut squash. Garnish with smoked paprika and roasted squash seeds for a special touch.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

2 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika plus more for garnish

2 dashes cayenne pepper

1 ⁄ 4 teaspoon sea salt (or to taste)

⁄ teaspoon sea salt (or to taste) 4 fresh sage leaves, chopped

2 cups lactose-free milk

Pepitas or roasted squash seeds (optional)

Instructions

Cut off ends of squash, quarter, remove seeds and stringy pulp (save the seeds and roast them). Place in lightly-greased baking dish. Roast at 350˚ for one hour or until tender. Allow to cool then scoop out squash. Set aside. Heat oil in heavy-bottomed stock pot over medium heat. Add onion and garlic to stock pot and sauté about 3 to 5 minutes until onions are tender and translucent. Stir in butternut squash. Add chicken broth, paprika, and cayenne. Use sea salt to taste. Reduce heat and simmer 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in sage and milk. Cook until heated. Puree with immersion blender. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired. Serve warm. Garnish with roasted squash seeds, if desired.

Green Machine Smoothie

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

Ingredients

1 cup Greek yogurt

1 ⁄ 2 cup fresh spinach leaves

⁄ cup fresh spinach leaves 1 ⁄ 4 cup fresh parsley

⁄ cup fresh parsley 1 ⁄ 2 cup apples, peeled and chopped

⁄ cup apples, peeled and chopped 1 ⁄ 4 cup fresh lemon juice

⁄ cup fresh lemon juice 1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon ground ginger

⁄ teaspoon ground ginger 1 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Peel and dice apple. Destem parsley leaves if desired. Combine all ingredients, except ice, in blender. Blend until smooth. Add ice and blend again until smooth and frothy. Serve in a chilled glass immediately.

Serving size: 10 ounces