Fall is here! Apples are the undisputed king of fall fruit; we have recipes to show off their tasty versatility

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Fall is finally here!

So on this Recipe Wednesday, we’re featuring a favorite of the season: apples.

Shannon Smith stopped by Guilford Technical Community College to learn some recipes from the culinary instructors.

Apple Crisp Baked Brie

Ingredients:

1 (16 ounce) round Brie cheese

1 cups old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup cake flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cups raw pecans

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 medium red apples, cored and diced

1 medium granny smith apple, cored and diced

Serve with toasted French bread or crackers

Method:

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly butter a 8-10 inch cast iron skillet. Place round of Brie in middle of the skillet. Mix the remaining ingredients except bread or crackers in a bowl by hand. Sprinkle on top of the brie. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the crisp topping is browned. Serve hot with crackers or toasted bread.

Yield: 6 servings

Air Fryer Apple Chips

AIR FRYER APPLE CHIPS are great because they are both delicious and nutritious! Instead of dehydrating for hours, with this recipe, we’re done cooking in 10 minutes!

PREP TIME: 3 minutes

COOK TIME: 9 minutes

Ingredients

1 Honeycrisp apple

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Wash and core the apple. Use a mandoline or sharp knife to slice the apples as thinly as possible. Toss the apple slices with the cinnamon and salt to coat. Spritz your air fryer basket with oil spray and place the apple slices in an even layer. You may need to work in batches depending on the size of your air fryer. Cook at 350 degrees for 9 minutes, flipping the apple slices every 3 minutes

Healthy Easy Apple Strudel with Phyllo

Make the perfect apple strudel! Homemade apple filling in flaky, extra crispy phyllo dough. A light and delicious fall dessert to feed a crowd.

PREP TIME: 15 mins

COOK TIME: 35 mins

SERVING SIZE: 10 Slices

INGREDIENTS

1 T melted butter

3 T extra virgin olive oil, more if needed later

3 apples, peeled, cored, thinly sliced (any apples worked well)

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground cardamom

4 T orange juice

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/3 cup raisins

10 thawed phyllo dough sheets

Confectioner’s sugar for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Make the filling. In a large skillet heat ghee and extra virgin olive oil. Add the sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom and orange juice. Cook over medium heat, stirring as needed, for about2 minutes or so (you are not looking to cook the apples all the way, just a little bit to allow some juice to release.) Stir in walnuts and raisins. Remove from heat and set aside briefly. Prepare a large sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Pour the juices from the apple filling in a small bowl and mix with a little more extra virgin olive oil (you’ll use this mixture to brush the phyllo sheets). Lay 10 to 12 sheets of phyllo flat on a clean surface (you can cover with a clean towel to keep the phyllo from drying, although this should be a quick process.) Take 1 phyllo sheet and lay it in the sheet pan. Brush with the mixture you prepared (apple filling juice and olive oil). Sprinkle a little brown sugar on top. Repeat the process with the remaining phyllo sheets. Now, with the sheet pan placed horizontally (one long edge of phyllo facing you), spoon the apple filling somewhat towards the middle leaving about a 2-inch boarder of phyllo all around. Fold the short edges of phyllo to cover 2 -inches of apple mixture on each end. Brush ends with extra virgin olive oil. Starting at the long edge closest to you, fold the phyllo over the apple filling and roll towards the other end (jellyroll fashion, but do not roll the phyllo too tightly). Keep the seam on the bottom. Brush the strudel with extra virgin olive oil. Bake in the heated oven on the middle rack for 35 minutes or until the phyllo turns a nice golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool in the sheet pan. To garnish, sprinkle the apple strudel with confectioner’s sugar, add any walnuts or raisins remaining. Slice and serve.

NOTES

Pro Tips for Phyllo:

Thaw phyllo overnight in the fridge. Take out of fridge about 30 minutes before using. This recipe only uses 10 sheets, once you set those out for use, go ahead and roll the rest in plastic wrap and put back in the box and return to freezer for later use. To assemble the phyllo dough, work right in your sheet pan that you will use to bake the strudel, that way you don’t have to risk breaking the strudel when transferring. If you don’t have enough juice from your apple filling to brush the phyllo sheets, simply use extra virgin olive oil. You only need to brush the sheets very lightly with the EVOO and sprinkle a little bit of brown sugar and cinnamon on top for flavor. Finally, when you roll the dough to enclose the apple filling, too tightly so it doesn’t crack and burst open in the oven. And be sure the seam is down as indicated in the recipe.

Pro Tip to Prepare Ahead: For best results, bake the phyllo apple strudel on the day you plan to serve it so that the dough does not turn soggy on you. Now, you can prepare the filling the night before, cover and refrigerate until ready. If you need to bake the strudel the night before, you can go ahead and bake but only part-way through (about 70% or so), then finish baking the next day before serving.